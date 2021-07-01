Live updates, July 1: Officials tracking down thousands who got free MIQ stay

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 1, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at info@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Officials tracking down thousands who got free MIQ stay

Thousands of returnees have had a free stay in managed isolation. Officials have been scrambling to try locate more than 14,000 people – or one in four returnees – who provided insufficient contact details before their stay.

According to RNZ’s Katie Todd, invoices are typically sent out to returnees 43 days after they leave MIQ, with MBIE’s request to move to a “pay-before-stay” system turned down by the government. That’s meant that anyone who gave incomplete personal info has missed out on getting a bill.

Waikato University international law professor Alexander Gillespie told RNZ the system was “messy”.

“We made an exception to get these people home. We subsidised the cost. We carried the risk to allow them into the country. We should make sure at a minimum, that they pay their fair share. If that means that you’ve got to change the law or the machinery around it so that people can be tracked and held to account then we should do it,” he said.

National’s Covid response spokesperson Chris Bishop said there were some people who wanted to pay before their stay.

“You’ve got some people who’ve absconded and just aren’t paying, and you’ve got other people who are really keen to pay, but they just find it really difficult because of the way the system works,” he said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The four new entities to take control of water infrastructure have been announced, but buy-in from councils is wavering. Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan has a very clear piece explaining both what the entities will cover (and why the changes are being pushed for by central government) but also why councils aren’t all keen. In more specific detail, LDR Stephen Forbes reports Auckland mayor Phil Goff is concerned with a loss of control after Auckland Council invested billions of ratepayer dollars into Watercare. Star News reports mayor Lianne Dalziel in Christchurch said she doesn’t quite see a “compelling case for change”. And Stuff’s Joel Macmanus reports a wide range of reaction from Wellington region mayors. That’s not to mention Whangārei, who have already provisionally opted out – mayor Sheryl Mai responded to the entity announcement last night on Newstalk ZB.

Is there more to council reticence? They will be required to give up power, and perhaps more importantly revenue, if they go ahead with it. Some would argue that councils don’t really have the expertise or income to deal with the looming infrastructure bills coming down the pipes, but that could be galling for those councils that have actually kept up with the required investment. On a more personal level, it could result in the pay of councillors going down – our hawk-eyed political editor Justin Giovannetti dug up a paper from the Remuneration Authority that outlines that operational expenditure and council asset ownership are both part of the method by which councillor pay gets calculated, and both would theoretically be reduced by the proposed changes.

Can local government minister Nanaia Mahuta force it through? She has already acknowledged that a patchwork – where say Lower Hutt is in, but Upper Hutt is out – will not work. She also isn’t ruling out compelling councils to come on board. Right now the government is still in the stage of trying to persuade, including by telling ratepayers they’ll likely end up paying much less on water bills under the reforms. The government has also been spending big on a PR campaign, including attracting criticism for hiring wonderful actor Rachel House for TV ads, reports the NZ Herald’s Jason Walls. If the persuasion attempts are still going on by the end of the year, councils might find Mahuta a lot less conversational.

It’s July 1, so a raft of changes are coming into force today. To rip through them quickly, they include:

Benefit level increases by $20 a week

The start of the feebate for clean emissions cars

New compliance rules on the Healthy Homes Standards

An increase in the rates for paid parental leave

The launch of operations for the Ministry for Ethnic Communities

And quite a bit more besides that.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here