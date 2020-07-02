Live updates, July 2: Todd Muller announces National Party reshuffle

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

10.30am: Jet Park quarantine facility evacuated

Jet Park Hotel, the quarantine facility housing most of New Zealand’s confirmed cases of Covid-19, was evacuated this morning after a steam cleaner set off the fire alarms, Stuff reports. Two fire crews were called to the hotel near Auckland airport. One has since been stood down. Firefighters wore PPE and social distancing was observed on site, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told Stuff.

10.15am: Todd Muller announces reshuffle

Spinoff politics editor Justin Giovannetti reports from the Beehive:

Former National leader Simon Bridges has been brought back into the party’s shadow cabinet with the foreign affairs portfolio, as part of a minor reshuffle on Thursday morning.

Paula Bennett’s decision to not run for re-election opened up spaces nearer to the party’s front bench. Shane Reti, who holds a number of portfolios, was bumped up to number 13 and is National’s highest ranked Māori member.

National leader Todd Muller has faced criticism for a front bench that is predominately male, white and old. Thursday’s shuffle did nothing to change that.

“The front bench, in terms of the physical seats is 12, there’s no change to that,” Muller told reporters on Thursday. “The opportunity in front of me was a small change.”

Bridges had indicated in May, after losing the leadership, that he was interested in the foreign portfolio. The former leader has been ranked number 17. “He’s a fantastic MP and a fantastic contributor to our caucus and I’ve recognised that today,” said Muller.

Deputy leader Nikki Kaye has picked up the women’s portfolio. Amy Adams, who Muller has tapped as his Covid-19 response czar, was given the drug reform portfolio.

9.30am: US Covid-19 death toll could be 28 percent higher than reported, researchers say

The true number of Covid-19 related deaths in the US could be 28 percent higher than the official tally, researchers say. A new study published by JAMA Internal Medicine reported that “official tallies likely undercount deaths due to the virus” for a number of reasons, not least because the US didn’t have enough testing kits, especially in the early days of the pandemic. Researchers said a better way to estimate the number of coronavirus related deaths was to calculate the number of “excess deaths” this year compared to monthly figures from the last five years. In 41 of the 48 states analysed, the number of actual deaths exceeded the expected number.

8.00am: Principals fear teacher shortage without border exemptions

Fears of a teacher shortage next year have school principals calling for an exemption for overseas teachers to enter the country, and education minister Chris Hipkins says he won’t rule it out. Last year almost 1,000 overseas teachers were granted Visas to work in New Zealand, and Secondary Principals Association president Deidre Shea says this is the time of year schools would normally be looking overseas to fill teaching vacancies for next year.

The pandemic is also causing more New Zealand teachers to return home from overseas jobs, said Auckland Secondary Principals Association president Steve Hargreaves, but nobody is sure how many or for how long they plan to stay in the country. “We all have been recruiting quite heavily from overseas in recent years and if that avenue is cut off we are a little bit worried about being able to fully staff our schools at the beginning of 2021,” he said.

At the same time, school budgets are already taking a hit from the lack of international student arrivals.

Read the full story on RNZ

7.45am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

An agreement has been reached in principle for Auckland to take water from the Waikato River. As Radio NZ’s Jordan Bond reports, it is an interim measure, so there will still be a Board of Inquiry case heard on the matter to discuss a permanent solution. What this week’s decision effectively involved was environment minister David Parker pulling it out of a long queue of issues to be heard by the Waikato Regional Council, and sending it through a streamlined process. He did this by declaring Auckland’s water supply an issue of national significance.

But the health of the Waikato River is also a significant issue, and taking water from a river generally harms that. The RNZ story notes that comparisons are being made to the Darling river in Australia, where overallocation has severely damaged the wider area around it, and has led to both environmental and economic crises – here’s a recent report from Bloomberg on that. Iwi Waikato-Tainui initially opposed Auckand taking more water from the river they act as kaitiaki over, but as Te Ao News reports, they have since softened their position and pledged their support for a process to help resolve Auckland’s problems. “We hope to bring intergenerational thinking and unique cultural perspectives that provide long-term, sustainable solutions for both Tamaki Makaurau and Waikato,” said iwi chair Rukumoana Schaafhausen.

One thing that won’t be happening is Auckland paying the previously asked-for price for the water, reports Stuff. In the initial negotiations a price of 10c per litre had been asked for – a cost that would cumulatively have been way too high for Auckland to bear, but one that at least recognised how precious water is. Mayor Phil Goff gave the idea of paying that cost very little consideration, but did pledge to put several million dollars towards a trust to remediate and restore the Waikato River.

There has been a lot of opinion published on the matter, much of it from Aucklanders demanding that the Waikato region simply hand the water over. To my mind, a very interesting take came from veteran Waikato Times columnist Tom O’Connor, who has seen this situation develop over about seven decades. He makes the point that with climate change bearing down on us, the frequency of droughts will only increase, at a time when water use around the household has dramatically ramped up, and that there are lessons from the past that should be applied now.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has given the storage dams in Auckland some relief. Watercare’s website says the dams are now sitting at 55% full, which is better than it was, even if it remains way below what is normal for this time of year. The long range forecast still says that the rest of the year will be drier than average, so households will need to continue saving as much as possible.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19, but the prime minister urged vigilance in light of Victoria’s second wave of cases. The allocation of the $3bn infrastructure fund was announced.

Further details of fraud claims against Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup organisers were revealed, but Team NZ countered that it had been the victim of a scam.

The Spinoff revealed that Brexit bankroller Arron Banks had spent much of the year in New Zealand and developed a close relationship with NZ First leader Winston Peters.

NZ First MP Shane Jones said neither he nor his party had slowed the rollout of cameras on fishing boats, after Newshub revealed a secret recording of fisheries minister Stuart Nash claiming such.

Auckland Airport announced it was planning further job cuts as it faces a hit of up to $90 million.

Read yesterday’s live updates here