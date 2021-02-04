Live updates, February 4: ‘Error in the system’ – some in Northland retested for Covid-19

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 4. Reach me at stewart@spinoff.co.nz. Keep The Spinoff ticking by donating here.

8.00am: Double testing needed for some during recent Covid scare

The director general of health has confirmed that a number of people tested for Covid-19 during the recent Northland scare had to be tested twice due to an “error in the system”.

“It does happen occasionally. We had many thousands of people get tested last week in a whole range of centres,” said Ashley Bloomfield on Newstalk ZB.

“Every now and then, and it’s just usually an error in the system… it may be just a data entry error, sometimes a label falls off a sample – this happens in hospitals as well – but the important thing is to make sure we find out whether or not the test result is there and if it’s not to retest people,” he said.

Bloomfield said he believed the recent spread of the coronavirus from within a managed isolation facility was likely the result of airborne transmission.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine received provisional approval yesterday meaning it can be rolled out as soon as it arrives in the country. On RNZ, Bloomfield said he remained confident the first batch would arrive before the end of March.

“We are talking with them all the time to make sure they are on track,” he said.

Bloomfield said it’s “hard to know” exactly how long people would be immune to Covid-19 once taking the vaccine, but he did not anticipate people would be protected for life. “It’s likely to be a vaccine that will require a regular sort of booster,” he said.

7.45am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The latest top-line economic data shows a recovery is now well underway – however, the overall economic health of the country remains mixed. The biggest news from Stats NZ yesterday was that the unemployment rate is now down to 4.9% for the December quarter, well below what was forecast, and a sharp drop on the previous quarter – for context, any drop at all would have previously been seen as remarkable. As the NZ Herald reports, the seasonally adjusted number of employed people also rose over the quarter. That might sound tautological, but the two numbers don’t always move hand in hand.

The underutilisation rate is also down – that’s people who are working but want more. And wonder of wonders – wages are also up 1.6% in the year to the December quarter. That’s slightly slower than would be the case in a normal year, but 2020 wasn’t a normal year.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr was quoted in the Herald story saying it was fantastic news. “A shallower peak in unemployment means we will have less economic scarring. And the sharp bounceback in hours worked means we will see higher than expected income and consumption across the economy.” The latest Kiwibank Household Spending Tracker has details of higher than expected economic activity already taking place, with the “post-lockdown splurge” continuing.

So what’s the catch? The recovery has been uneven. As the Council for Trade Unions pointed out (in stories on Newshub and Stuff) Māori and Pasifika unemployment remains stubbornly high. In fact, both have gone up. A Māori jobseeker quoted in the Newshub story described how demoralising it is to keep going into Work and Income in Northland, with few opportunities coming through. And the unemployment rate for women generally remains higher than that for men, a hangover of the Covid economic shock. Youth unemployment is also up.

The Stuff story noted that wage increases also haven’t been shared equally – CTU economist Craig Renney said “when you dig in to that data, 55 per cent of workers recorded that they didn’t have a pay rise in the past year and that’s the highest figure that hasn’t had a pay rise since March 2010.” So while the headlines are good news, we’re still seeing evidence of the K-shaped recovery, where some are getting ahead, and others are falling further behind. And on that point, a recent release of TradeMe data described the rental market as “strong” – in other words, rental prices have gone up. If you think about who’s likely to be paying rent, that picture of people falling behind comes into sharper focus.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

