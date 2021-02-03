Live updates, February 3: Health minister can’t promise more cancer care funding in next 12 months

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 2. Reach me at stewart@spinoff.co.nz. Keep The Spinoff ticking by donating here.

8.50am: ‘Captain Tom’ dies after Covid battle

Captain Tom Moore – the veteran who raised more than £32 million for the UK’s National Health Service – has died at the age of 100 after a battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Moore achieved his incredible fundraising feat during the first lockdown in the UK last April, walking 100 laps of his garden before turning 100.

The Daily Telegraph reported he was admitted to Bedford Hospital on Sunday having been treated for “a few weeks” for pneumonia at home.

He had been unable to get the Covid-19 vaccination due to other medication he was on, the Telegraph said.

8.00am: Health minister can’t promise more cancer care funding in next 12 months

The minister of health couldn’t confirm whether more funding for cancer treatment was on the way, following the release of a government-funded report into the country’s cancer system.

The report from the Cancer Control Agency painted a dire picture of the existing system, such as finding that Maori are more than twice as likely to die of cancer than other New Zealanders.

Speaking on RNZ this morning, minister Andrew Little would not commit to extra funding over the next 12 months.

“We will put more money into a whole heap of areas,” he said. “You’re expecting a decision [on cancer funding] a day after the report was made?”

Little said the track record of the current government has been to put money into health broadly. He called the report a “good starting point” for understanding what needs to be done to develop strategy and funding paths.

More work is under way, Little said, to reduce the inequalities found within the current system.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

In the day since an announcement from local government minister Nanaia Mahuta, the concept of Māori wards has generated both momentum and opposition. In case you missed it, the minister said the government will change the law to significantly ease the passage of Māori wards on councils – here’s a Stuff story about it. Right now, what tends to happen is that a council will vote to implement a Māori ward, local opponents then start a petition for a referendum on the question, and then the ward gets defeated, binding the council from trying again. The process is explained in this story by Alice Webb-Liddall.

In Wellington, councillor Jill Day immediately filed a motion to implement a Māori ward, reports the NZ Herald. Mayor Andy Foster signed on, along with a group of other councillors – a few others who didn’t sign were still generally supportive of the concept. A Māori ward may have actually got through in Wellington without a referendum, but with the law change it won’t be an issue. Iwi groups are also pushing for wards in Manawatū and Hamilton. At this stage, there will not be one in Christchurch. The law change will also invalidate any petitions currently circulating against Māori wards, most notably in New Plymouth – the home of former mayor Andrew Judd, who effectively lost his career after a revolt against his plans for a Māori ward.

At a national level, the politics of this are interesting. Writing on Politik, Richard Harman describes it as a defeat for Don Brash’s Hobson’s Pledge group, who have been campaigning against them. The reason? Mahuta was able to read the public mood, and see that she’d be able to get this through despite their howls of protest. At the same time, the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Audrey Young made the very fair point that Labour did not go into the recent election with this policy – they just announced it after the vote.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

MPs from Labour were welcomed onto Te Tii Marae ahead of Waitangi Day commemorations on Saturday.

There was no further spread of Covid-19 in the community following last week’s scare linked to the Pullman Hotel.

There were four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

A new political poll by Roy Morgan had support for the Labour Party at 47%, and the Greens at 11.5%.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates