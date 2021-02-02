Live updates, February 2: National deputy suggests MIQ ‘bedroom encounter’ was political ‘bait’ 

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 1. Contact us at stewart@spinoff.co.nz. Keep The Spinoff ticking by donating here.

8.00am: National deputy suggests MIQ ‘bedroom encounter’ was political ‘bait’

This story from last night’s Newshub bulletin couldn’t be glossed over today.

At the National Party caucus retreat, relocated to Wellington after the recent Covid scare, the party’s deputy leader made a bizarre claim regarding the recent “bedroom encounter” in an Auckland MIQ facility.

Addressing her caucus ahead of the new political year, leader Judith Collins said the government had been throwing out “distractions” to “bait” them. However, she wouldn’t elaborate on what that meant.

Instead, her faithful deputy Shane Reti was left to field questions from reporters on the topic. “Well, you have to wonder about some of the testing, some of the things that have come up, I mean you wonder if the dalliance at the hotel with the security worker, was that trying to drive us down a path? Maybe,” Reti told Newsub’s Tova O’Brien.

During her speech to the caucus, Collins focused on issues such as trust. “This is our opportunity to really rebuild, to work together, to enjoy each other’s company, and to learn to trust and respect each other,” she said.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the National Party confirmed plans to stand MPs in the Māori seats for the 2023 election.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Schools are beginning to go back after a summer break, and into a year that will present some deep challenges. That’ll be true whether or not there are more lockdowns – Radio NZ’s John Gerritsen reports preparations for the possibility are taking place regardless. Because of the sudden nature of such decisions, and principals say they’re getting their staff ready to change plans within a day or two.

Even if there isn’t one, the impact Covid-19 had last year will continue to impact plenty of kids. This Stuff feature looks into what the longer term effects might be. Qualifications themselves aren’t really the problem – that could be solved with the introduction of necessary workarounds. But the question is whether the disruption will have slowed learning generally. As school leaver Jack put it, “it probably slowed the learning process, because time allocated to work at home doesn’t really equate to what you do in class. When you’re alone you don’t have the ability to ask those follow-up questions and avoid those little stuck areas.”

There is also a bit of mismatch between the locations and skills of available teaching jobs, and the workforce to fill them. One News reports there are still vacancies at schools, particularly in the areas of “physics, maths, te reo Māori, chemistry and technology”. Graduate numbers are really strong though, which is a positive sign for the profession generally, given how the workforce was starting to trend older. Were that not the case, schools would probably be looking at a year with catastrophic skill shortages.

For many parents, this can also be a time of compounding stresses, particularly financial. The start of the school year is one when a whole lot of costs often come up at the same time – not least uniforms. Stuff reports charitable services are increasingly necessary to ensure access. The NZ Herald covered all the other things that come up, increasingly including technology costs. That becomes particularly crucial if schools do have to close again.

