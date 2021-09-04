Live updates, September 4: Name suppression lifted, but mall attacker can’t be named yet; new locations of interest

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 4. You can get in touch on info@thespinoff.co.nz. Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

9.30am: Multiple supermarkets among locations of interest

Multiple new Covid-19 locations of interest were added to the Ministry of Health’s list this morning and last night, among them many supermarkets. More recent locations include Countdown Three Kings on the afternoon of Tuesday August 31, Countdown Botany Downs on the morning of Saturday August 28, and Pak n Save Lincoln Road on the evening of Friday August 27.

There are also two laundromats, one in Onehunga and one in Papatoetoe, on the evening of Monday August 30.

Gilmours Manukau has also been added for the afternoon of Wednesday August 25, Pakn’Save Clendon for Sunday August 22, Pakn’Save Manukau for Saturday August 21 and Pakn’Save Westgate for Friday August 20. Pakn’Saves in Sylvia Park, Manukau, Royal Oak and Mt Albert were also added for the first few days of alert level four.

A Wellington location was also added this morning – Pakn’Save Kilbirnie for brief periods on August 18 and 19.

Earlier this week, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said 40 supermarkets would be added to the locations of interest out of an “abundance of caution”.

The health advice for what to do if you’ve been at the above locations of interest at the relevant times varies, so keep an eye on the official list.

View our interactive, searchable map of all the locations of interest here

9.20am: Name suppression lifted, but mall attacker can’t be named yet

A judge has lifted suppression orders around identifying the man who was shot dead by police after yesterday’s knife attack at LynnMall, but a 24-hour delay means he can’t be named until tonight at the earliest.

The 24-hour delay is to give the man’s family an opportunity to seek suppression orders of their own, reports Jared Savage for the Herald.

Justice Edwin Wylie made the ruling late on Friday night after crown solicitor Brian Dickey sought to revoke the non-publication order. It was put in place by the same judge following the man’s sentence hearing after he pleaded guilty to possession of restricted material.

The reason for the suppression order granted in 2018 also cannot be reported yet.

9.00am: National supports speeding progress of antiterrorism law; calls for violent offenders to be stripped of citizenship

“National believes if you commit a dangerous crime then you should not get to keep your citizenship or residency. It is a privilege, not a right,” said National leader Judith Collins in a press release.

“I am offering National’s support to work constructively with the Government to make this change.

Collins said she had also been in touch with the prime minister to confirm National would support progressing the new counterterrorism legislation through parliament urgently.

“It was a gap in our counterterrorism law which meant this man couldn’t be prosecuted because the courts ruled preparing a terrorist attack was not an offence.”

When questioned about the inadequacy of terrorism legislation by RNZ’s Kim Hill this morning, Collins said she could not comment on decisions made eight years ago when she was justice minister.

In 2013, Collins struck a review of the Terrorism Suppression Act off the Law Commission’s work programme, saying “there does not appear to be any substantial or urgent concerns arising from the operation of the act”.

She told RNZ it was “really unfair” to ask her about decisions from eight years ago, and it would have been made by the cabinet at the time following consultation.

8.50am: Late opening for all Countdowns

Countdown announced last night that its supermarkets around the country would stay closed until 10am today. A statement on the Countdown Facebook page said, “Our whole team will be deeply affected by what has happened, and we want them to have a chance to talk and to get the support they need. We know that customers are very reliant on our stores at the moment, but hope they understand that tomorrow morning especially, our team has to come first.”

8.30am: Crown seeks urgent lifting of suppression orders around attacker’s identity

Last night, a spokesperson for the prime minister said the Crown was seeking the court’s urgent lifting of the suppression orders that prevent the background of the terrorist responsible for the Auckland supermarket knife attack being made public.

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, Jacinda Ardern said, “I had prepared a timeline of everything that we know of this individual in his interaction with our agencies and the law. I have been advised that because of the suppression orders, I can’t share that with you today but I do undertake to go away and find a way that I can share that with you.”

What you need to know

Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot dead by police at the Countdown at west Auckland’s LynnMall after attacking six shoppers with a knife. The victims are in hospital and three are in a critical condition.

At an early evening press conference, the prime minister said the incident was a terrorist attack by a “violent extremist” inspired by Isis ideology. The attacker was under 24-hour surveillance and was shot by the police who followed him to the supermarket as part of this surveillance.

The Herald reported that earlier in the year, the Crown had tried to prosecute the attacker under counterterrorism laws for allegedly planning a “lone wolf” knife attack. A judge ruled that preparing a terrorist attack was not in itself an offence under the legislation and the man was instead prosecuted on lesser charges. The judge said this was an “Achilles’ heel” hindering the authorities’ ability to stop such would-be attackers.

Justice minister Kris Faafoi admitted there was a gap in the law in April, and new legislation aimed at criminalising the planning and preparation of terror attacks had its first reading in parliament in May. It’s currently still at select committee stage.

Last night, the Crown filed an urgent court action requesting the suppression orders that prevent the background of the attacker being made public.

Yesterday’s numbers

There were 28 new community Covid-19 cases, including one in Wellington.

The delta outbreak now totals 764 cases.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 43.

89,073 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.