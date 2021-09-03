Live updates, September 3: Robertson defends decision not to disclose MIQ absconder at 1pm briefing

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 3, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send any tips, thoughts or dog pics to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Want to help me keep you informed on Covid-19? Click here to learn how you can back The Spinoff today.

9.00am: Abba are back!

It’s Friday and this is the perfect treat. A new album, new songs, and some sort of weird hologram experience for those in the UK.

8.45am: Third Vic Uni student travels from Auckland to Wellington

A third student travelled from Auckland to Wellington despite restrictions on travel under alert level four.

According to Stuff, the Victoria University student took a flight on Wednesday, hours before security changes at Auckland Airport were introduced to clamp down on unnecessary travel.

”A resident of one of our halls of residence arrived back in the hall yesterday, Wednesday, after breaching the New Zealand Government travel orders,” a spokeswoman for the university said.

Appearing on Newstalk ZB this morning, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson said he was unaware of this particular case but knew about two other students who made similar trips. He reiterated that airport staff and security should not be allowing anyone to travel without a valid exemption.

Police are investigating this third incident.

8.00am: Robertson defends decision not to disclose MIQ absconder at 1pm briefing

Questions remain over how a Covid-positive man in managed isolation was able to escape from the Ellerslie facility and spend hours on the run.

The man left the facility in the early hours of yesterday before making it to a property in Ōtāhuhu where he live streamed his arrest, before being returned to MIQ. But, despite police being made aware of the incident at 10.30am yesterday, no mention was made by the prime minister at the 1pm press briefing.

National’s Chris Bishop said the public needed answers. “The first [question] is why it took ten hours for police to be informed of the escape. Police have confirmed the person escaped at 12.34am, but they were only told at 10.30am the next morning. Why the delay? The second question is at what time management at the MIQ facility knew or suspected this person had escaped. The third question is why the prime minister did not see fit to inform the public of the escape at [yesterday’s] press conference.”

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson confirmed the chain of events. “His family identified that he had left at about 10.30 or 11 in the morning, they then contacted the staff, the staff then contacted the police,” he said.

Robertson said as the person escaped into a level four environment, where most people should be distanced and masked, the transgression was “fairly low”.

“But it is a transgression all the same,” he added.

Mike Hosking labelled the PM’s decision not to discuss the escape at the 1pm briefing a “breach of public trust”, but Robertson rejected that characterisation. He said it would have been a bad idea to disclose any information before the man had been located. “The prime minister on her way down to do the 1pm press conference was made aware that there was an ‘incident’… there was not a lot of detail,” he said. “But critically, it was a live police operation – it would have been irresponsible for the prime minister to give out details before that was complete.”

Since the MIQ system launched last year there have been 16 absconders, or one in 10,000. The last person to escape from MIQ did so over a year ago, in July 2020.

7.30am: From The Bulletin – the situation in South Auckland

The situation in South Auckland. There was no freedom day this week, instead the end of level four lockdown was greeted as “coffee day” in Wellington. Flat whites and bags of Macca’s popped up in selfies across the city. The situation is quite different in South Auckland, as reported by my colleague Justin Latif. The area has done incredibly hard lifting for this country through Covid-19. With an extended lockdown, food banks are preparing for a surge in demand.

I asked Justin, who has reported on the area for a decade, what he’s seeing around him.

The weight has fallen on his neighbours.

When the lockdown began, there was a palpable sense of relief from those I spoke to that the outbreak was on the North Shore rather than back in South Auckland. But that has obviously changed dramatically, to the point where every supermarket near my home in Māngere is a location of interest. Now there’s a sense that the virus is closing in on us, which adds an edge of anxiety to how you move around the shops.

My sense is that people are generally resigned to their lockdown routines, rather than feeling gripped with panic as some were in previous outbreaks. There are definitely those who have been impacted by loss of income, but people also know where they can get help. Those providing support have their online and contactless systems already in place and ready to go.

What are you hearing about vaccine interest?

It seems to me, anecdotally, that there is a lessening of the conspiratorial and anti-lockdown sentiment. I’ve heard South Auckland has had a drop in lockdown breaches compared to previous lockdowns. Poor vaccine uptake was as much to do with people not taking Covid seriously as it was finding the booking process too much of a hassle. Now I’m hearing people are much more positive about getting the vaccine, and having a lockdown seems to have given people the time, coupled with the extra motivation that comes knowing the virus is very much present in the local community.

What’s the need for support at this point?

The obvious answer would be to suggest food bank donations, but we already have a fairly well-organised food network in this country which keeps our food banks pretty well-stocked. Instead, I would suggest people speaking up against any antagonism towards this region. South Auckland and its residents come face to face with the virus more than any other community by virtue of its location and the types of jobs many of our people hold, so people are sick of the racism and general snobbery directed towards this area.

Yesterday’s numbers