Live updates, October 4: Decision day for Auckland – PM admits strategy ‘transitioning’ from elimination

Welcome to The Spinoff's live updates for October 4, by Stewart Sowman-Lund.



What you need to know

1pm: The latest Covid-19 case numbers will be released from the Ministry of Health via press release. This is the final set of information that cabinet will consider before making its decision on any alert level changes in Auckland.

The latest Covid-19 case numbers will be released from the Ministry of Health via press release. This is the final set of information that cabinet will consider before making its decision on any alert level changes in Auckland. 4pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will reveal whether Auckland can leave alert level three. The PM will set out a “roadmap” for getting Aucklanders out of restrictions.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will reveal whether Auckland can leave alert level three. The PM will set out a “roadmap” for getting Aucklanders out of restrictions. A reminder of the alert levels: Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Hamilton are in alert level three until 11.59pm on Friday. Auckland remains in alert level three until at least 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Hamilton are in alert level three until 11.59pm on Friday. Auckland remains in alert level three until at least 11.59pm on Tuesday. More cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Raglan. They are all household contacts of the original case.

10.00am: Experts agree Auckland should not leave level three yet

Experts appear to be in agreement: Auckland should not leave alert level three just yet.

Cabinet will meet today to discuss any changes to the alert levels ahead of a press conference at 4pm this afternoon.

Speaking to Newshub, epidemiologist Michael Baker said the changes of Auckland moving out of lockdown were “very low” and total elimination was now unlikely. “Elimination is technically possible now but it would require a huge effort and it would be very tough on people,” he said.

Immunologist Graham Le Gros was in agreement. He told TVNZ’s Breakfast that a move out of lockdown was too risky. “We’ll probably have to stay in lockdown for a wee bit longer because we just don’t know what’s going on,” he said. As for the goal vaccination rate, Le Gros suggested 90% may be too hard. “I’d go 85%. It’s going to be risky but everything is going to be risky,” he said.

9.30am: Police need to use ‘even hand’ when dealing with lockdown breaches – Collins

Judith Collins has condemned an anti-lockdown rally held in Auckland over the weekend, but would not say whether the police should have intervened.

So far, no arrests have been made despite roughly 2000 people convening in Auckland’s domain during alert level three.

Speaking to RNZ, Collins said it was a police operational matter but believed the lack of intervention may lead to further protests. “The problem we have here is that the police will more likely see more of this but they do need to be able to use an even hand, either with the Destiny Church followers or with gangs,” she said.

“You can’t seriously expect that they’re going to be arresting thousands of peoples. But it is important that the public sees the police.”

It’s a similar view to that of the prime minister, who has labelled the protest “illegal” but said it was not up to her to direct the police.

Collins said she understood why people were frustrated with the lockdown, but a public rally was “not the way to express that dissatisfaction.”

“It is really very dangerous when we have large numbers of people together,” she said. Collins said she did not have any sympathy for the gathering itself, but was critical of gang members flouting the rules with no repercussions. “That is where we say things need to be very even handedly dealt with. Everyone needs to follow the rule,” she said.

8.50am: Newborn baby tests positive for Covid-19

A newborn baby at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, 1News reports.

The baby was asymptomatic and its parents are now being tested for the virus. More than 20 staff members from the maternity ward have now been identified as close contacts and will be stood down while tested.

This is the second Covid scare linked to young children in as many days. Yesterday, a parent of a baby in Auckland Hospital’s neo-natal ICU tested positive as well.

8.00am: Decision day for Auckland – PM teases ‘roadmap’ for the future

Jacinda Ardern has not ruled out moving Auckland out of alert level three this week, despite a surge in new community cases and spread of delta to Waikato.

Household contacts of the new Raglan case have tested positive for the virus overnight, pushing the number of community cases outside Auckland up from the current two. However, a potential genomic link between the Hamilton case and the Auckland outbreak has also been identified.

Speaking to RNZ, the prime minister said today’s cabinet decision may not simply be a black or white change to the alert level. “We do need to take a very cautious approach,” Ardern said. “I know that people naturally look to singular alert level shifts. What we’ve been doing instead is looking across the board at all of the restrictions and whether or not there are some options there that are lower risk that we could ease just to support Aucklanders.”

Cabinet will meet today to make final decisions, taking into account the latest information from health officials including Ashley Bloomfield. Then, at a 4pm press conference, any decisions made will be released. “We’ll be setting out a roadmap of sorts that looks beyond just single decisions, out to the future,” said Ardern.

Pushed on whether this was an admission that elimination may no longer be the strategy, Ardern admitted that we were moving into the next stage – and it all hinged on vaccination. “Elimination was right for now, while we vaccinate,” she said. “We are still vaccinating, we are in a transition. So we are changing our strategy as we move.”

7.45am: A reminder of the Waikato border

Waikato moved to join Auckland in alert level three overnight. Here’s a reminder of the geographical boundary currently in play:

7.30am: From The Bulletin

The Pandora papers throw a spotlight on the wealthy. A massive leak of millions of documents, believed to be the largest ever, has revealed how the powerful have used secret offshore financial arrangements to shield their wealth from scrutiny and tax. The NZ Herald, part of a global consortium that tackled nearly 12 million documents, has chronicled how New Zealand-based trusts became involved in a global money machine, protecting the identities of oligarchs, billionaires and corrupt foreign politicians who sent fortunes here.

Air NZ to ban unvaccinated travellers from international flights. The airline’s chief executive told One News that the decision follows “overwhelming” feedback from staff and customers that the measure will make them feel safer. The ban will apply from February 1 of next year. The move also reflects the number of countries that Air New Zealand flies to that won’t let unvaccinated travellers in. In a similar decision, the government announced yesterday that all non-New Zealand citizens entering the country will need to be fully vaccinated by November 1. The Auckland Business Chamber also said yesterday that the city’s businesses want a “no jab, no job” mandate for staff. Expect many more of these announcements over the coming weeks.

The Covid numbers: 32 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland and 1 in Waikato*. 52% (14) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 250 active cases. 50,067 people were vaccinated on Saturday, of which 74% were second doses.

*The second Waikato case will be in tomorrow’s numbers.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

No arrests or fines issued as more than 1000 attend Auckland anti-lockdown protest. Jacinda Ardern said the protest, led by Destiny church leader Brian Tamaki was “a complete slap in the face to every Aucklander”. While the event was significantly over the 10 person gathering limit for the city, police issued a statement of disappointment and said a number of people hadn’t worn masks or kept social distancing. Tamaki denied what police saw and said people kept to their bubbles. The NZ Herald reports that a number of experts said the gathering was an unnecessary risk.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff's must-read daily news wrap.