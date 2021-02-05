Live updates, February 5: New border relaxation plan too risky, experts say

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 5. Reach me at aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz. Keep The Spinoff ticking by donating here.

8.00am: Aviation sector-funded border relaxation plan too risky, experts say

New research funded by New Zealand’s aviation sector proposes selectively relaxing our border restrictions depending on each country’s Covid-19 risk level, suggesting we could offer quarantine-free travel or shorter stays in quarantine to arrivals from some less Covid-afflicted areas.

The study, published today in the New Zealand Medical Journal, is funded by Auckland Airport, Wellington Airport, Christchurch Airport and Air New Zealand. Its authors include Air New Zealand chief medical officer Ben Johnston and controversial “Plan B” spokesperson Simon Thornley.

“We need to be planning long term for a future where our staff and terminal infrastructure are responding to new requirements and protections to reduce the risk of virus transmission,” said Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood in a media release. “Gaining a science-based understanding of the border risks and mitigations is key to this future planning.”

In a statement, Shaun Hendy, who leads Te Pūnaha Matatini’s Covid-19 modelling programme, said the methodology used in the research was broadly sound, but the practicality of using reported fatalities to categorise traveller risk was questionable due to the lag time between infection and death. He also said the global situation had changed considerably since the research was undertaken, and implementing the scheme “would increase the frequency of MIQ failures, the chances of a larger outbreak and the chances of another regional lockdown by something like 20-50%”.

Professor Michael Plank of Te Pūnaha Matatini and University of Canterbury said that implementing a risk-based border system made sense, but now was not the time to do it. “We will need a framework of this type to relax border restrictions once the world begins to emerge from the pandemic. However, Covid-19 is more prevalent now that at almost any point in the past. At the moment, we need to do everything we can to reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 into the community, not taking on additional risk.”

7.45am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Our cousins over the ditch are having a tough time of it at the moment, with Covid-19 lockdowns coinciding with fire season. It’s particularly bad in Western Australia – millions of people are locked down right now in Perth, Peel and the Southwest, in conditions similar to alert level three. Perth Now reports that with four days of no new cases, that is on track to come to an end tomorrow. The short lockdown was ordered after a person who worked at the border tested positive with the UK strain. Conditions will be phased down, but the reaction reflects a willingness to act much harder against outbreaks, after the lessons of 2020 outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne.

But that’s not the only emergency being dealt with right now. Fierce fires are burning to the northeast of Perth, and WA Today reports a total of 81 houses have been confirmed destroyed. Fresh fires have been breaking out constantly, putting extra pressure on an already fatigued workforce. The combined situation made international headlines, with CNN reporting that people in WA who were locked down have been told that if it comes down to it, evacuating out of the path of the fire should take a higher priority.

In general terms, new cases in the community in Australia are at very low levels. But like with the cancellation of Waitangi events, there are events in doubt. A series of warm-up events for the Australian Open tennis tournament have been cancelled after a similar case, though the tournament is at this stage still going ahead. The SMH reports that has resulted in a few measures being brought back in, along with the pausing of previous relaxations.

Meanwhile, progress on vaccines for Australia continues. The ABC reports ten million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been secured, and at this stage the rollout is planned to start at the end of this month. That’s ahead of when New Zealand is currently scheduled to receive the vaccine. There as here, there are also calls to shun ‘vaccine nationalism’, with this piece on Crikey arguing that the situation in Australia is sufficiently secure to wait a bit longer for the doses to arrive.

A controlled case of Covid-19 has been detected in the community. The case was a family member of a previously identified case, and she has been in isolation and tested repeatedly, with Tuesday’s test coming back positive. Our live updates has the details, and health authorities say all other close contacts are isolating, and they’re not specifically expecting further positive tests. Meanwhile, the NZ Herald reports a man who came to New Zealand as a seasonal worker has died in managed isolation – he did not have Covid-19. Waikouaiti and Karitane residents have increasing concerns for the health of local children after the lead contamination issues, reports Radio NZ’s Eleisha Foon. It has been revealed that the level of lead in the water spiked at much higher levels than previously thought – rather than being four times the acceptable limit, it was actually 40 times higher in one sample. Residents quoted in the story have talked about either themselves or this kids having long-running and unexplainable illnesses over the last six months. Blood tests for lead levels will begin next week. A public meeting will be taking place tonight for affected residents. There will be a public holiday for Matariki next year, with June 24 selected as the date. Te Ao News reports the decision for that was made by a Matariki Advisory Group, and the exact timing of it will shift each year. PM Jacinda Ardern said at Waitangi that it was “our first public holiday that recognises te ao Māori”. As Radio NZ reports, Ardern also said it would “break up the lag” between Queen’s Birthday and Labour Weekend – always a depressingly long period without a public holiday. Not to take too much of a victory lap, but I made an extremely confident prediction a few years ago that a Matariki public holiday would be put in place by now, and here it is. The privacy commissioner is looking into information landlords are collecting and sharing around tenants, reports Stuff. There was a list and a facebook group of so-called bad tenants, which featured full names and locations. One fear is that people might unknowingly find themselves on blacklists, at a time when rentals are hard to find. John Edwards said there was some information landlords did have the right to collect, but often not around a tenant’s personal life. Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

The first annual Matariki public holiday will be celebrated on Friday, June 24, 2022, Jacinda Ardern announced from Waitangi.

The mother of the young child who contracted Covid-19 in managed isolation in Auckland last month has now tested positive herself.

A person died from a non-Covid-related medical incident at the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility in Auckland.

New Covid-19 restrictions were reintroduced in Victoria after a worker at a quarantine facility tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of people had to be tested for Covid-19 twice during the recent Northland scare due to an “error in the system”, confirmed Ashley Bloomfield.

