Live updates, March 5: ‘Damaging tsunami possible’ – widespread evacuations ordered in northland and east coast

Live coverage of the snap lockdown and the search for a source of the latest infection. Auckland is now at alert level three, NZ at level two.

9.00am: Second severe quake hits Kermadecs, third tsunami warning issued for NZ

A third severe earthquake has struck off New Zealand’s coast this morning, the second to be centred near the Kermadec Islands. The magnitude 8.0 quake struck off the north-east of the country, the Civil Defence said, and has prompted a series of evacuations.

“People near the coast in the following areas must move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible,” the Civil Defence website said.

Areas effected include: The East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, including Whakatane and Opotiki.

8.50am: Man charged after threatening Christchurch mosques

A man has been charged after making threats online against the two Christchurch mosques targeted in the 2019 terror attack.

According to the Herald, two people were arrested yesterday following threats made on internet site 4chan. One man was released, while the other was charged with threatening to kill.

“I just want to reinforce we take these matters extremely seriously and we are also working very closely with our Muslim community,” Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said. “Any threat made on our community and our people is a threat on our society and will not be tolerated.”

The threats came ahead of the two-year anniversary of the deadly attack, in which 51 people were murdered.

In a statement, the Islamic Women’s Council described the threats as “incredibly cruel”.

“It shows the need for a strong national security system, with clear leadership and direction working with communities,” the council said.

8.10am: Covid-19 d-day – alert level decision set for 4pm

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the Auckland community this morning, extending the four day stretch since the last case was detected outside of managed isolation.

So far, the cluster has not grown since the decision to move Auckland into alert level three, prompting some to think we could be in for good news today.

Public health experts Michael Baker and Shaun Hendy both told RNZ a move out of lockdown was looking likely.

“I guess we just have to wait and hope that none of those indoor events have resulted in lots of ongoing transmission. It doesn’t look like that is the case so far so that is good news,” Baker said.

However, Hendy believed a lengthier period in alert level two would be prudent – even for places outside of Auckland.

“[Level 2] just puts that cap on event sizes which means that should we have an outbreak we’re not chasing hundreds or thousands of casual contacts,” he said.

Jacinda Ardern will front a press conference at 4pm to announce cabinet’s decision and we’re anticipating a 1pm press release this afternoon with the details of any new coronavirus cases. We’ll have it all for you here.

7.50am: Two major earthquakes strike; tsunami warning in place

Two major earthquakes have struck off the coast of New Zealand overnight, prompting a pair of tsunami warnings.

The first shake – a 7.3 magnitude quake – hit at 2.27am about 95km east of the North Island’s east coast – at Te Araroa – causing “severe” shaking felt throughout much of the country.

The tsunami warning for that shake has now been cancelled and residents are able to return home.

However, in the last hour, a second quake – a 7.4 magnitude quake off the coast of the Kermadec Islands – has prompted another tsunami warning that is currently in place for much of Northland.

“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people,” say Civil Defence. “There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.” The areas under threat are the east coast from The Bay of Islands to Whangārei.

Speaking on RNZ, civil defence minister Kiri Allan said the damage on the east coast appeared to be minimal. “The teams are out there right now taking a stock take,” she said. There had been reports of personal damage, she said, such as broken plates but no structural damage. Some schools may be closed, she added.

A decision will be made today on whether or not Auckland will come out of level three, and the rest of the country out of level two on Sunday morning. That decision isn’t a foregone conclusion, but at the moment a lightening of alert levels seems more likely. Our live updates reports we had another day with no new community cases yesterday, out of more than 14,000 processed tests. That includes most of the attendees of a Papatoetoe gym, which was a particularly feared site for transmission.

Speaking briefly last night about the cabinet meeting, associate health minister Peeni Henare said the signs of lockdown lifting were positive. But he told Checkpoint that “all the information” still had to be considered before the decision was made. The NZ Herald reported comments from Henare made earlier in the day, saying there was no chance of an early lift, even if it was another day of zero cases.

On Newstalk ZB this morning, the other associate health minister Ayesha Verrall ran a similar line. She said no new cases had come in overnight. She also defended the decision to go into lockdown in the first place, saying there was a “series of high risk exposures”. She also noted that the spread of cases within households showed that the virus was dangerous, even if it doesn’t appear to have spread further in the community.

There has been some suggestion that it was a mistake to put Auckland back into level three – for example, Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan editorialised on it last night. Because no new cases were announced in the days afterwards, the thinking goes the government might have waited and seen what happened. The counterpoint of course is that a few more days of movement may have resulted in a higher chance of spread, making the need to lock down self-fulfilling. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what lessons the government takes from the last few weeks of rapid alert level shifts.

Questions are being raised about the stability of the housing market, as a bedrock for the nation’s financial assets. Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has told a Waikato University forum that he’s concerned that risks are not being adequately priced into the soaring housing market, reports Stuff’s Tom Pullar-Strecker. He says that worry should particularly be taken on board by people leveraging property to buy more of it. Over on Newsroom, Jono Milne has reported on fears around deferred and interest-only mortgages, which swelled massively in volume around the start of the pandemic last year. Note – that piece was written in advance of the Waikato Uni forum.

