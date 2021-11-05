Live updates, November 5: Covid-19 detected in Taranaki town’s wastewater

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 5, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

1pm: Deputy prime minister Grant Robertson and the director of public health Caroline McElnay will front today’s Covid-19 presser. We’ll have today’s numbers, as usual. Expect questions to focus on the government’s mixed messaging around Aucklanders leaving the city over summer. I’ll have a livestream for you ahead of 1pm.

10.00am: Massive potato puts NZ on the world stage

New Zealand is once again being talked about on the world stage – and not just by celebrated troll Joe Rogan. No, this time we’re being gossiped about not for our Covid response but for our engorged veg.

A potentially record-breaking 7.8kg potato grown by gardeners Colin and Donna Craig-Brown has gone international since first being reported on earlier this week.

Nicknamed Doug, the immense spud was unearthed on the couple’s farm near Hamilton back in August.

The current Guinness World Record for the heaviest potato is a 5kg beat from Britain, meaning Doug should be able to come out on top if its weight is verified.

Around the world, Doug’s been shared by media outlets such as CBS, NPR and even USA Today.

Gardeners Colin and Donna Craig-Brown show off their potentially record-breaking 7.8kg potato. The couple discovered the monster spud when digging a cucumber bed and think it must have self-seeded. They have named it Doug. Read more about this story: https://t.co/5MGM4i81Pj pic.twitter.com/yKXicjp4RL — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 4, 2021

9.20am: Covid-19 detected in Taranaki town’s wastewater, reports local iwi

Update: The Ministry of Health told The Spinoff it would not confirm or deny the presence of Covid-19 in Stratford ahead of today’s 1pm briefing, unless there was a “pressing public health need” to do so.

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater in the Taranaki town Stratford.

According to local iwi Ngāti Ruanui, the “strong positive” test result came through last night. “It’s hugely important that we connect the dots between the wastewater result and the source,” said the iwi kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae. “Today, we will be standing up our mobile unit in Stratford where we will test and have the capacity to vaccinate.”

The wastewater sample was taken on November 1, said Rae. “The real concern here is that there is a high possibility that the wastewater result means that there is undetected community transmission. In such an isolated community, this could indicate wider spread throughout the region if the source made stops in New Plymouth for example,” said Rae.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who is based in the area, said low vaccination rates were also of concern. Roughly 68% of locals are fully dosed although “this is worse for Māori with less than half fully vaccinated,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

No Covid cases have been announced in Taranaki. The next official update will come at 1pm.

9.05am: Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement team up for new film

Taika Waititi is teaming up with his What We Do in the Shadows collaborator Jemaine Clement on a new film project.

He’s announced plans to adapt Alejandro Jodorowsky’s graphic novel The Incal, a space opera first published in the late 1980s.

“The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long,” Waititi told Deadline. “I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life.”

The Incal follows private investigator John Difool who happens upon a mystical artifact known as the Incal —an object of great power coveted by many factions across the galaxy.

Waititi will direct the project, with the script be co-written by him and Clement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi)

8.20am: Rich lister wins right to self-isolate at home – and hopes to set a new precedent

A precedent-setting legal challenge could see more returnees from overseas allowed to self-isolate at home.

Auckland businessman Murray Bolton has won the right to self-isolate in his Herne Bay property following a round trip to the United States, following a judicial review. MBIE told Bolton today that it had reconsidered its initial rejection of his application to self-isolate at home, following a High Court decision last week that said officials had failed to take into account the Bill of Rights Act, among other factors.

Bolton is jetting overseas to attend a board meeting for the company he directs, Xplor – a trip the court noted has significant benefits for New Zealand.

Now, Bolton hopes to help other New Zealanders skip the MIQ ballot, calling the current system “broken”.

“MBIE only changed its mind in my case because I had the time and the resources to fight for my rights in court,” Bolton said. “That’s great for me, but most Kiwis don’t have that level of privilege. Whether they are trying to get home to be reunited with their families or travelling for business opportunities that are critical to New Zealand’s post-pandemic economic recovery, they shouldn’t have to lawyer up to get a fair hearing from officials.”

Bolton pointed out that there are 723 Covid-positive Aucklanders self-isolating at home who caught the virus in the community. “Yet thousands of Kiwis who are double-vaccinated and Covid-free are told they can’t come home from overseas until they literally win a lottery, for one of a handful of rooms in an MIQ facility guarded by soldiers,” he said.

It’s a similar argument to that of the National Party who this week launched a petition calling for the abolition of the current MIQ system. “Clearly we need quarantine facilities for some community Covid cases, but we must move to a system where fully vaccinated travellers who return negative pre-departure tests can enter New Zealand without spending time in MIQ hotels,” said the party’s Covid spokesperson Chris Bishop.

Bolton said his legal action was costly and should have been unnecessary, but he now hoped that his “significant investment” would help others.

8.00am: Covid modeller warns 2022 could mainly be spent in ‘red’ setting

A top Covid modeller has warned that things won’t go back to normal as soon as vaccination levels hit 90%. In fact, Shaun Hendy believes we could spend three quarters of next year in the “red” setting of the new traffic light framework.

Hendy told RNZ the new normal is going to take some getting used to. “We’re not going back to that kind of level one life that we’ve enjoyed for most of 2020 and 2021,” he said. “The traffic light system is designed to be a long-term management strategy, so less about reacting by moving us into lockdown when we have an outbreak and more about managing case numbers.”

It’s possible we may only get three or so months of 2022 in the relative freedoms of levels green or orange, Hendy suggested. However, vaccinating children – those aged below 12 – could help. “That might shift us for example to spending 50% of our time in the red traffic light zone, with less impact on schooling,” he said.

Hendy has consistently warned that Covid case numbers will exceed government forecasts and could peak at 300 per day before the end of the year.

Yesterday’s Covid update, summarised

There were 139 new community cases of Covid-19.

Auckland had 136 new cases, while there were two in Waikato and one in Northland.

72 cases could not be linked to the outbreak with 452 mystery cases from across the past fortnight.

A Covid-positive person who died on Wednesday was a man in his 40s. A link to the vaccine has been ruled out.

The number of Covid-related hospitalisations hit a new record of 64.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

An unknown plan for Auckland travel this summer. A few hours after yesterday’s newsletter was released, the deputy prime minister tried to walk back a proposal to create time slots for fully vaccinated Aucklanders to leave the city this summer. Then in an unusual move, Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins released a statement trying to clarify his position. As The Spinoff’s live updates report, the minister said he wants vaccinated Aucklanders to be able to travel, but also wants a boundary to keep Covid-19 from spreading. It did little to clear up confusion.

A state of emergency in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne after rain hammers district. The NZ Herald reports that inflatable rescue boats have been used to evacuate residents from flooded homes in parts of the district. Over 200mm of rain fell in a day, with more heavy rain expected to keep falling through the night.

The Covid numbers: There are 64 cases in hospital and 5 in ICU/HDU. There are now 2,141 active cases in New Zealand. 136 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 2 in Waikato and 1 in Northland. 26,999 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Night ’n Day would consider a big push into the grocery sector. The Dunedin-based firm is already the country’s third-largest grocery, after giants Foodstuffs and Woolworths. According to the Otago Daily Times, Night ’n Day is now focused on coffee and takeaway, but the company would pivot to groceries if it faced a level playing field buying products. That’s a challenge now because the wholesalers are owned by…Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

With debt levels high across NZ, the Reserve Bank holds ‘the biggest wand’ ever. Former prime minister John Key has warned that the Reserve Bank now can cause great changes in the economy, particularly in housing, with small changes to the interest rate because so many people are carrying so much debt. He pretty much compared it to a wizard’s wand. As Stuff reports, Key doesn’t expect house prices to collapse, something the current prime minister is unlikely to allow to happen, but he does think prices are unsustainable and will stop soaring.

