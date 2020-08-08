Election Live, August 8: Labour launching campaign today; Muller opens up about anxiety

Welcome to Election Live for August 7, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other breaking news. For key dates in the election season click here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Policy launching soon. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz or info@thespinoff.co.nz

10.30am: What can we expect from Labour’s campaign launch?

Three years ago, there were absolute scenes at the Auckland town hall when a newly resurgent Labour Party launched its election campaign. The Spinoff’s editor, Toby Manhire, was there – how does he reckon today’s launch will compare?

As Labour supporters gear up for the campaign launch at the Auckland town hall this lunchtime, comparisons to the August 2017 event at the same venue are inevitable. That was the “climate change is my generation’s nuclear free moment” speech. It was scene of that Helen Clark/Jacinda Ardern embrace. One hyperbolist called the mood “Beatlemaniaesque“.

This time the mood of renewal and promise of transformation is likely to give way to a pledge of steadiness and continuity amid a global crisis. Ardern herself said in an interview this morning that “this will predominantly be a Covid election”.

But one of the functions of a campaign launch is to rally the base. Fully expect Ardern to remind the supporters who will sit undistantly shoulder to shoulder that such a full town hall would be unthinkable today in most parts of the world.

10.15am: Braae-king news – the latest from the road

An update from roving reporter Alex Braae, who is touring the country in a Jucy van. This morning he’s at the Matamata country markets:

There’s only one politician at the Matamata markets this morning – New Conservative’s Waikato candidate Caleb Ansell. The message he’s pitching to voters in this deep blue part of the country is that his party is what they wished the National Party was. “National used to have the four Fs – family, farmers, freedom and fairness.”

Now Ansell says his party better represents all of those. He’s noticed a lot of people around here getting into the NZ Public Party led by Billy Te Kahika, but says the New Conservatives are still the fastest-growing party in the country, based on membership.

And what about the reception he’s been getting in Matamata? Ansell says the people he’s spoken to have been 90% positive, 10% unsure, and about 10% don’t like him at all. When it’s pointed out to him that adds up to 110%, he admits that he hadn’t yet had any coffee today.

8.45am: Muller on anxiety that ended his tenure as National leader

Former National leader Todd Muller has given his first full interview since he stepped down as National Party leader on July 14 after just 53 days in the job. Speaking to the the Bay of Plenty Times’ Kiri Gillespie, Muller says his time as leader provoked severe anxiety and panic attacks. “Where we got to was the accumulation of 53 days,” he says. “It was no singular moment. It was more like a drop, drop, drop, drop that virtually fills the bucket which overflows, as opposed to a single boot to the bucket.”

Yesterday Muller tweeted for the first time since stepping down, thanking those who sent supportive messages.

Firstly a heartfelt thanks for the many supportive messages. It’s great to be back at work, helping our volunteers put up hoardings today in the stunning Bay of Plenty sunshine. Looking forward to seeing lots of you out and about on the campaign trail over the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/6VfgrKWiI9 — Todd Muller MP (@toddmullerBoP) August 7, 2020

8.30am: The day ahead: Labour launching campaign, National releasing list

Labour is officially launching its campaign for the 2020 election at the Auckland town hall at lunchtime today. The Spinoff’s editor Toby Manhire and staff writer Josie Adams are heading along – stay tuned for their updates.

Timed to coincide with the campaign launch, the Herald’s Audrey Young has interviewed the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and contrasts what’s set to be a “no-frills” campaign with the Jacindamania of three years ago. Stuff, meanwhile, has a podcast interview with the PM in which she hints at a border loosening for essential migrant workers. Newshub Nation has got Labour campaign manager Megan Woods on at 9.30am, plus Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick will be taking on National’s Nick Smith in a cannabis referendum debate.

Meanwhile, National’s rejigged list ranking will land around 3.30pm, and we’ll bring you the details here.

8.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

The National Party pledged $20m towards protecting women from gynaecological cancer.

The party’s deputy leader, Gerry Brownlee, questioned the timing of new mask advice.

The Bulletin’s Alex Braae explained the mysterious lack of Labour hoardings in the Waikato.

There were no new cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health announced numerous pop-up testing clinics nationwide for this weekend.

Work started on the third main line of Auckland’s rail network.

Read yesterday’s Election Live here