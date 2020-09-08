Election Live, September 8: TVNZ’s minor party debate widens field

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 8, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other New Zealand news. Find official Covid-19 information here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.40am: Māori Party, Advance NZ joining TVNZ debate

TVNZ has changed its criteria for the minor party debate, opening up the field, reports minor party enthusiast/editor of The Bulletin Alex Braae

After previously having only three parties on the stage for the minor party leaders debate, TVNZ has further opened up the criteria to allow the Māori Party to have a place.

The technical change is that there will now be the inclusion of “leaders of registered parties where the leader has been an MP, or party has been represented, in either/both of the past two parliaments.”

United Future, who also had an MP in the last parliament, is not included because it’s no longer recognised.

The decision was partly made because of the lack of Māori representation for what is one of the most important set-piece events of the campaign.

A spokesperson said that “TVNZ accepts the Māori Party’s concern that the current criteria does not adequately consider parties who are only contending Māori electorate seats.

“We also accept success in Māori electorate seats impacts the make-up of parliament, and viewers need to be aware of parties and politicians who may have a viable path to parliament by winning these seats.”

There was also confirmation that Advance NZ would be invited to send one of its leaders to participate in the debate, as the party is represented in parliament by former National MP Jami-Lee Ross. It is unclear at this stage whether Ross will take the stage, or his co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jr.

For the other parties hoping to get there, TVNZ said that there will still be an opportunity to qualify based on polling, as there will be another One News/Colmar Brunton poll published before the debate. That will give an opportunity to the likes of the New Conservatives, The Opportunities Party, Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis, and the One Party, who in the last poll all turned up with 0.1% or more.

The debate will be held on the 8th of October.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in Tauranga today, to discuss the Pāpākainga housing development, visit a small business and then make a policy announcement. It’s understood the policy will relate to small businesses, as explained in the 7.45am update.

is in Tauranga today, to discuss the Pāpākainga housing development, visit a small business and then make a policy announcement. It’s understood the policy will relate to small businesses, as explained in the 7.45am update. National Party leader Judith Collins is still in Hawke’s Bay today, visiting Hastings Hospital this morning for an announcement. Later, she’ll be Waipukurau and Dannevirke.

is still in Hawke’s Bay today, visiting Hastings Hospital this morning for an announcement. Later, she’ll be Waipukurau and Dannevirke. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is driving his giant bus deep into the south today. He’s zooming through Balclutha, Gore, Bluff and Tiwai.

is driving his giant bus deep into the south today. He’s zooming through Balclutha, Gore, Bluff and Tiwai. Act Party leader David Seymour is gearing up to get back behind the wheel of his election minivan. There are no scheduled events today.

is gearing up to get back behind the wheel of his election minivan. There are no scheduled events today. Greens’ co-leader Marama Davidson is nowhere to be seen on the campaign trail today. However, her counterpart James Shaw will be taking part in two debates: a Wellington Central debate at Victoria University and later a “meet the candidates” event in Te Aro.

7.45am: Labour takes aim at Paywave costs in new policy – report

Labour’s set to unveil a new policy targeted at small businesses today, according to a report in the Herald. Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in Tauranga as election campaign 2.0 gets well under way during Covid-19 alert level two.

As the Herald reports, part of Labour’s new policy will be aimed at reducing the hundreds of millions of dollars small businesses pay for contactless payment services, such as Paywave. The issue of Paywave costs was raised at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic: some businesses could not afford to pay for contactless services, causing health concerns for people having to touch the pinpad when purchasing items

Currently, businesses are charged fees for the use of contactless debit and credit card transactions, including mobile wallets and Paywave, but there is no such fee for using an Eftpos card by inserting or swiping.

We’ll have all the official policy details here once they’ve been confirmed.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The discombobulating 2020 campaign lurched back into action yesterday, with leaders scattered about the country. Judith Collins is in Hawkes Bay, where she announced the National Party policy to tackle meth addictions. Jacinda Ardern is basing herself for most of the week in an unlikely campaign hub: Morrinsville. Yesterday she shuttled to Rotorua to offer some stardust – almost literally – in the form of a pledge to introduce a new public holiday for Matariki. It wouldn’t, however, be introduced until 2022.

You know you’re in a campaign proper when the press releases fly like an asteroid field. As Stewart Sowman-Lund surveyed in yesterday’s Election Live, the Greens said thanks for coming around to our way of thinking and the rest said an economic crisis is no time to add a holiday. A quick tour of the subject headers. “Greens pleased with Labour’s support for Matariki Day.” National: “Labour’s economic plan – another public holiday.” NZ First: “Additional public holiday unneeded” (no mention of the word “Matariki” in theirs). And Act: “Jacinda Ardern is in la la land.”

Ardern would be delighted at the dissenters, reckoned NZ Herald political editor Audrey Young. “The more that Labour can typecast its campaign as positive, and the rest as the knockers the better.”

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

Four new cases of Covid-19 were announced, with two linked to the Auckland community cluster.

TV channel Three has officially been sold to US media giant Discovery, Mediaworks confirmed.

Labour says it will make Matariki a public holiday from 2022 if it can form a government again after next month’s election.

National announced its “comprehensive” drug policy to tackle issues caused by methamphetamine.

Jacinda Ardern confirmed that Winston Peters advocated for wider public use of masks back in March, while the country was in nationwide lockdown

Read yesterday’s updates in full here.