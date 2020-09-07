Election Live, September 7: PM confirms Peters pushed for masks, military in March 

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 7, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other New Zealand news. Find official Covid-19 information here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: PM confirms Peters pushed for masks and military in March

Updated

The prime minister has confirmed her deputy Winston Peters advocated for wider public use of masks back in March, while the country was in nationwide lockdown. Peters has been speaking out over the weekend, including in an extraordinary interview on Q&A with host “James” Tame, saying he pushed for mask use and the military to be brought in earlier this year.

Jacinda Ardern told Newstalk ZB this morning Peters had been pushing for stricter restrictions. However, Ardern highlighted that it’s currently election season, so it’s not surprising to see comments like this from Peters.

“Even though we have parties who are members of the Government who are members of Cabinet, this is a period where we are going to see those parties drawing distinctions,” she said.

With wage subsidies ending and reports of another wave of job losses, Ardern defended the support her government offered. She told RNZ: “What we’re very focused on is how do we stop the economic scarring of significant one in 100 year economic events like this?

“We do have the availability of the Covid income payment, that exists for those who might not otherwise be eligible for jobseeker support.”

Parliament has now dissolved, so Ardern said any further extensions would require the mandate of a new government.

Ardern said there will be five Labour Party policies released this week, hinting that it might include the long-awaited tax policy.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

After no Covid-related deaths in months, two have taken place in quick succession in Auckland. They were both people who spent significant stretches of time in intensive care, showing how long the tail of the virus can be after the initial infection.

The first death was a man in his 50s who worked at Mt Wellington coolstore Americold, reports Newshub. Alan Te Hiko was a father of four, and had been to Tokoroa before he knew he had the virus. Reportedly, he was able to have video calls with his family from a hospital bed in his final days. Other members of his family are understood to have contracted the virus. He is being remembered with much love by his friends and colleagues, reports the NZ Herald.

The second person who died was former Cook Islands PM Dr Joseph Williams, a man who lived a remarkable life of public service as a medical doctor, researcher and leader. There was an excellent obituary to Dr Williams in the Cook Islands News, which covered his many achievements and contributions to both the Cook Islands and New Zealand. A wide range of tributes have been made following his death, including this from Dr Collin Tukuitonga, the associate dean Pacific at the University of Auckland’s medical faculty, who was mentored by Dr Williams.

Both cases have acted as a sad reminder about the potential damage the virus can do. In a statement after the death of Ti Hiko, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said “we have always recognised that further deaths linked to Covid-19 were possible. Although the health system has done and will continue to do everything we can to prevent them, this can be a very challenging virus to treat and for some people to recover from.” As of yesterday, there were four people currently in hospital with the virus.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

There were five new cases of Covid-19 reported, four of them in the community and linked to the known cluster. Reports of a possible case in Christchurch were ruled out.

In a fiery Q+A interview, Winston Peters unleashed his full suite of insults at Jack (James?) Tame and TVNZ, claiming they’d attempted to “hijack” him.

Noel Edmonds dismissed claims by ostentatious Brexit bankroller Arron Banks he was hiding in New Zealand as “nonsense”.

After a few false finishes, parliament was finally dissolved.

Read yesterday’s updates in full here.