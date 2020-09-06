Live updates, September 6: Winston Peters and James Tame in fiery exchange

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 6, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and the Covid-19 pandemic. The whole country is now in alert level two, with extra restrictions in Auckland. Official information here.

9.30am: Peters goes on the attack on Q+A

A jukebox of Winston Peters fury on Q+A this morning. Peters denounced “pure, unadulterated dirt”, pulled out the “Philadelphia lawyer” line, a “junior” jibe, and a denunciation of the state-owned broadcaster. The New Zealand First leader took exception to question lines that he said strayed well beyond the subjects they’d agreed to discuss. “I think it’s a disgrace that TVNZ, a taxpayer funded institution … should behave like this,” he said, accusing Jack Tame of “spraying dirt around on behalf of your political masters”.

Peters claimed he had been “lied to” by Tame and his producers, and that they were “trying to defame me”.

On more than 10 occasions, Peters called Jack Tame “James”, including the admonition to “stop playing Silly James”.

He refused to say whether he was aware of any NZ First related person leaking information about James Shaw and the funding of the Green School, and bridled at questions about whether he had been interviewed by the Serious Fraud Office in its investigation into the NZ First Foundation.

Asked about his shift from the No 2 position in cabinet to critic of the government response to Covid, Peters said that he had spoken out in cabinet about the need for masks, tighter quarantine measures and the use of the military. “We let our guard down,” he said. “I spoke up where it matters … When the government rose from the house I was free then to say what the history of this matter was.”

The interview finished with Peters heard to say, off-camera, “Good lord.”

9.00am: Campaign gets up again

The 2020 election campaign is grinding back into gear after polling day was bumped back by four weeks. Jacinda Ardern is campaigning in and around her childhood home of Morrinsville, posting photographs of strangers’ houses. Judith Collins is heading to Hawke’s Bay for a few days’ campaigning. And the wheels of the Winston Peters bus continue to go round and round all day long, taking him to Ashburton and Oamaru today.

How up for it are we, though? Tracy Watkins, editor of the Sunday Star Times, worries about a “fog of weariness that seems to be enveloping this election”. She’s urging politicians to debate the issues that will shape New Zealand in the years to come, rather than a narrow focus on border reopening.

8.30am: Concern over testing rates

Stuff is reporting this morning that “testing stations were deserted” across South Auckland yesterday. High testing rates are critical in providing confidence that the virus is being successfully eliminated in the community for the second time. The current goal is to process around 70,000 tests a week.

There is typically a drop in testing numbers on weekends; we’ll find out by how much, along with case numbers, in an update expected to arrive via press release at 1pm today.

Yesterday saw three new Covid cases, two in the community and linked to the known Auckland cluster. We also learned the sad news of the death of Dr Joe Williams. If you haven’t already, I strongly recommend reading Dr Collin Tukuitonga’s powerful tribute to his mentor here.

8.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

The Ministry of Health was investigating a potential Covid-19 case in the Christchurch region.

Anti-lockdown protesters held a rally in downtown Auckland.

Three new cases of Covid-19 were announced, two in the community and one in quarantine at the border.

A new global survey ranked New Zealand the world’s second-safest country when it comes to Covid-19.

Dr Joe Williams, a prominent doctor and former Cook Islands politician, died in Auckland after contracting Covid-19 last month. It is New Zealand’s 24th Covid-related death, and the second in as many days.

Another survivor from the livestock ship that sailed from New Zealand with 6,000 cattle and capsized off the coast of Japan was rescued.

