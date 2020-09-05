Live updates, September 5: Second Covid-related death as respected Cook Islands doctor passes away

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 5, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and the Covid-19 pandemic. The whole country is now in alert level two, with extra restrictions in Auckland. Official information here. Contact me at aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz

9.20am: Respected Cook Islands doctor Joe Williams dies with Covid-19

Dr Joe Williams, a respected Auckland doctor and former prime minister of the Cook Islands who was hospitalised with Covid-19 on August 13, has passed away. The death of the 82-year-old, whose Mt Wellington practice was near the Americold cool store at the centre of the August Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland, was reported by the Cook Islands News this morning, and confirmed by the Pasifika Medical Association, of which Dr Williams was patron.

It is the second Covid-related death in a day, following the passing of a man in his 50s at Middlemore Hospital yesterday, the first death since community transmission reemerged last month.

“His love, generosity and kindness has touched so many families, friends and colleagues,” said Dr Kiki Maoate, president of the Pasifika Medical Association and Dr Williams’ nephew in a statement. “He has left us all with the gifts of his journey, and for that we are forever grateful.

“Rest well on your voyage to the heavens. Akangaroi ete Rangatira i toou teretere atuanga kite nagai i akapapa iaae e to tatou Atua.”

Dr Maoate also paid tribute to his uncle on TVOne’s Tagata Pasifika programme this morning, describing Dr Williams as “a huge gift” and “a giant of a man whose contribution touched everyone”.

“We were always hopeful that he would come out of the hospital, but we always knew the risks and the potential for this to happen,” he said.

Dr Joe Williams was born in Aitutaki. He attended Northland College, graduated from Otago Medical School in 1960 and later completed a Masters in Public Health at the University of Hawai’i. He returned to the Cook Islands in 1964 and was the medical superintendent, surgeon, physician and director of health and social Services, according to the Pasifika Medical Association.

Dr Williams served on the WHO’s executive board from 1995 to 1997 and was recognised as a world-leading researcher in eczema, prostate cancer and diabetes. He served as minister of health and education of the Cook Islands from 1974 to 1978, minister of health, tourism, transport and state-owned enterprises from 1994 to 1996, and prime minister in 1999.

He received the Queen’s Service Medal in 1974 and was invested with the Companion Queens Service Order in 2011 for services to the Cook Islands community.

Finance minister Grant Robertson has paid tribute to Dr Williams on Twitter:

Dr Joe was such an influential leader in the Cook Island community, and in the health sector in general. Deeply respected, my thoughts and aroha are with his family, friends and communuty.

https://t.co/TORMjWvyHR — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) September 4, 2020

8.50am: What does NZ look like in five years? The Spinoff sits down with Jacinda Ardern

Six weeks out from election day, with the New Zealand drawbridge firmly up, how does Jacinda Ardern see the years to come playing out? The Labour leader sat down with Spinoff political editor Justin Giovannetti to cast ahead to the world and New Zealand of the post-Covid future.

Read the full interview on The Spinoff here

8.00am: Second survivor rescued from livestock ship

Japanese rescue crews have found another survivor from the livestock ship that sank off the country’s southwest coast on Wednesday. The man, a 30-year-old Filipino, who was found on a life raft, was conscious and able to walk, reports RNZ via ABC.

The Gulf Livestock One left the port of Napier last month with 43 crew on board, including two New Zealanders, and almost 6,000 cattle. It was bound for China.

Filipino crew member Eduardo Sareno was rescued on Thursday night, telling coast guard workers the ship’s engine cut out and the vessel was then hit by a huge wave, causing it to capsize.

On Friday morning, rescuers saw dozens of dead cattle floating in the sea, and a lifejacket with the name “Gulf Livestock” on it. The search is expected to resume after Typhoon Haishen passes through the area.

On Thursday night, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) temporarily suspended consideration of cattle livestock export applications in response to the ship’s disappearance.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



A man in his 50s with Covid-19 died in Middlemore Hospital, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 23.

Our current alert settings – level two nationwide, with extra restrictions in Auckland – will stay in place for at least 12 more days.

There were five new cases of Covid-19, with three linked to the Auckland community.

Winston Peters said he’d pushed for the army to be called in, masks to be worn and independent oversight of the Covid response back in March.

A new survey showed less than a third of businesses are operating at full capacity, despite the shift into level two.

Immigration minister Kris Faafoi announced an automatic five month extension for current onshore visitor visas.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates.