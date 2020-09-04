Live updates, September 4: Cabinet to review alert levels today

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 4, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and the Covid-19 pandemic. The whole country is now in alert level two, with extra restrictions in Auckland. Official information here. Contact me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.30am: Winston Peters continues criticism of his own government

The deputy prime minister Winston Peters has continued his run as an opposition MP and slammed his own government’s response to Covid-19, despite being in the cabinet meetings that helped formulate it. And, he’s taken credit for the the actions we’re now taking – but saying it took too long for us to get here.

In an extraordinary interview this morning, Peters said he’d pushed for the army to be called in, masks to be worn and independent oversight of the Covid response back in March, two days before New Zealand’s nationwide lockdown.

He said he regretted not speaking out publicly, but that “systems do matter” and Cabinet needed to work as a team with a cohesive approach. “The problem was we were trusting a bureaucracy and frankly I never would. In this business you ensure you have oversight, constant referral back every week – what’s going wrong, what’s going right,” he said.

Questioned on why he is only speaking the “truth” retrospectively, Peters said he needed to win battles from “the inside” and going public could have hampered progress.

“We’re five months too late doing most of these things but we are doing them now. We finally got the army in, we finally got masks in.”

Peters also quadrupled down on his unproven claim that the source of the community outbreak came through the border. This is a claim repeatedly denied by the health minister and Ashley Bloomfield, who say there is no evidence of the borders leaking.

Despite the heavy criticisms of his government’s Covid response, Peters won’t be physically present in today’s cabinet today – zooming in from the West Coast.

Just fuelling up at the BP in Richmond and off to the West Coast this morning see you there! pic.twitter.com/UyicHGwahl — Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) September 3, 2020

8.05am: Aucklanders reminded not to spoil first weekend at level two

We’ll know today whether our alert levels will be dropping again from Sunday night, but in the meantime, Aucklanders are about to spend their first weekend at level two.

Assistant police commissioner Richard Chambers said Police will be highly visible at bars and restaurants across the supercity this weekend to ensure that the public are complying with the current restrictions.

“We know that those in Auckland will likely be keen to go out this weekend and socialise with friends and family members,” Chambers said.

“We want to remind the public that gatherings in Auckland are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

“It’s really important that everyone plays their part and adheres to these restrictions,” Chambers said.

Cabinet will be meeting today to discuss the current alert levels and consider the latest advice from the Ministry of Health.

7.50am: Cabinet to review alert levels today

Cabinet will be reviewing our current alert level settings today – level two nationwide, with added restrictions in Auckland. At this stage, the existing alert levels are in place until 11.59pm Sunday night.

At this stage, it’s expected prime minister Jacinda Ardern will front a press conference alongside Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins this afternoon to provide an update.

Auckland University professor Shaun Hendy, whose modelling has guided the government’s response, said it was too early to tell the true impact of the current alert level. He said the country should remain in level two for longer.

“It would wise to figure out how well the current settings have worked before we change them,” he said.

Act Party leader David Seymour said the restrictions on people far away from the outbreak’s epicentre – such as those in the South Island – are should be eased.

“It seems unfair to place restrictions on people so far away, where the risk is so remote and yet the costs are enormous,” he said.

Otago University professor of public health Nick Wilson told Newstalk ZB today that he did not expect the alert levels would be lowered from Sunday – but he did not think it would be too far off.

“We are not really seeing enough evidence yet of really good control … we still get cases every day in the community. To be really confident, we should be waiting to see days where there’s no new cases,” he said.

“I think we could move faster [by] using masks better.” Wilson said masks should be made mandatory in areas other than just public transport.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

National has launched a policy package around support for new parents, reports Stuff. The headline announcement in it is a package of $3000 to spend on parental services, which would have to be used with approved providers. Party leader Judith Collins said it would be there for those who need it, but wouldn’t be given in the form of cash in hand. They’ve also reconfirmed a policy aimed at allowing both parents to take parental leave at the same time. Underpinning the policies is a philosophical commitment to heavily supporting families during the first 1000 days of a child’s life.

There are certainly a lot of parents out there who will need the money. As Alice Webb-Liddall reports, a Unicef survey has found New Zealand ranks near the bottom of 41 countries in child wellbeing, with poverty being seen as a driver of other poor outcomes. That isn’t exactly new information – the Welfare Expert Advisory Group report last year made it very clear, with their recommendations driving much of what has subsequently become Green party policy for the election.

We’re still yet to see the tax and family support policies Labour will take into the election. PM Jacinda Ardern defended the government’s efforts to date in response to the Unicef report. “The report pre-dates our progress in rolling out the $5.5bn Families Package, setting child poverty targets, lifting 18,400 children from poverty, and improving seven out of nine child poverty measures.” It’s fair to say Ardern has made addressing child poverty the cornerstone of her political identity, so it will be fascinating to see whether Labour announces something more on top of what has already been done.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



There were two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand – one in managed isolation and the other linked to the existing cluster.

New Zealand is one of the worst countries in the developed world to grow up in according to Unicef’s annual report card. It ranked New Zealand 35th out of the world’s 41 richest countries for child welfare.

The country experienced its warmest winter since records began, NIWA announced.

National unveiled its new parenting policy, including $3000 for expectant mothers.

Leaked video showed Green co-leader James Shaw claiming he was given a “verbal sign-off” for the Green School by education minister Chris Hipkins. However, Hipkins said this was a “mischaracterisation” of his conversations with Shaw.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates.