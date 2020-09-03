Live updates, September 3: Unicef report ‘underscores’ work to break poverty cycle – Ardern

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 3, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and the Covid-19 pandemic. The whole country is now in alert level two, with extra restrictions in Auckland. Official information here. Contact me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.20am: Ardern and top ministers in Auckland today

The prime minister along with her top ministers Grant Robertson and Chris Hipkins are in Auckland today, as the election campaign kicks off for round two.

Parliament was adjourned yesterday, for the second time, with a fiery general debate targeted at the government’s track record over the past three years.

9.35am: Unicef report ‘underscores’ work to break poverty cycle – Ardern

Jacinda Ardern has responded to this morning’s Unicef report card, which ranked New Zealand 35th out of the 41 richest countries for child welfare.

In a statement, the prime minister said the report “underscores” the government’s work to break the cycle of poverty.

“The report itself acknowledges in many cases data was missing or was several years old, largely painting a picture of the previous Ggovernment’s underinvestment in our families,” Ardern said.

“The report pre-dates our progress in rolling out the $5.5 billion families package, setting child poverty targets, lifting 18,400 children from poverty, and improving seven out of nine child poverty measures.”

The prime minister, alongside several of her top ministers, will be fronting a media conference in Auckland at midday.

8.30am: NZ given a fail grade on child welfare

New Zealand is one of the worst countries to grow up, according to Unicef’s annual report card.

It’s ranked us 35th out of the 41 richest countries surveyed, which includes OECD countries and the countries that make up the European Union.

New Zealand’s youth suicide rate is the second-worst at 14.9 deaths per 100,000 adolescents, or twice the average among the 41 OECD countries surveyed.

Unicef’s executive director Vivien Maidaborn told RNZ the result is entirely driven by inequality.

“I think that we normalise inequality. Somehow it’s alright that we have children whose families can’t afford homes and are living in emergency housing. Somehow it’s alright that many of our lower socio-economic families can’t access high quality early childhood education,” she said.

“And then we wonder why we finish up with a statistic like only 64.5% of 15-year-olds have got proficiency in reading and maths.”

8.15am: Shaw held up ‘at least’ 44 shovel-ready projects for Green School

It’s been revealed at least 44 shovel-ready projects were held at ransom by Greens’ co-leader James Shaw, in the political saga that keeps on giving. Shaw refused to sign-off on the remaining projects unless the now infamous Green School was included.

As RNZ reports, 118 shovel ready projects had already been announced by August 6, totalling $1.8 billion in government funding.

But, by August 28, a list of 162 projects had been announced – meaning that at least 44 projects were awaiting government approval when Shaw pushed the Green School.

On Tuesday, before it was revealed Shaw had refused to sign-off on the projects, he apologised for what he called an “error of judgement”.

7.55am: Former deputy PM Paula Bennett moves to real estate gig

Departing National MP and former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett has revealed her new career move: real estate. Bennett told the Herald she’s joining the senior management team at Bayleys Real Estate in the commercial property division two days after the general election next month.

She was recommended by her old boss John Key. Bennett said he praised her talents at a function with Bayleys’ managing director Mike Bayley.

“I wasn’t there. They were talking about me, not with me. There you go, sometimes when you’re talked about it’s not all bad,” she said.

7.45am: Fire crews battle massive Māngere blaze

Up to 70 firefighters are battling a massive fire in a car yard near Auckland Airport this morning. The Herald’s reporting that thick, black smoke is covering parts of the motorway.

Firefighters had to cut a wire security fence and shift up to 20 rental vans parked at the front to reach the fire burning in the back of the building.

It’s not believed anyone was at the site when the fire broke out and there are no reports of injuries.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Alert level one could still be a long way away, according to the country’s top health official. Dr Ashley Bloomfield fronted the health select committee yesterday, and as One News reports, the ministry hasn’t yet started working on advice for taking the country down in alert levels. Rather, the priority is currently to get Auckland out of what is being termed ‘level 2.5’ – the sort of strict form of level two which is currently in place, which among other things has much lower caps on gathering numbers.

There’s no set date on either a move down from 2.5, or a wider move to level one at this stage. Nor – as we saw in the polling covered in yesterday’s Bulletin – is there really any public appetite to rush the move. As health minister Chris Hipkins told Newshub, it is possible that even without finding the source of the outbreak, the move could take place. A cabinet meeting will take place on Friday to discuss it, and as the NZ Herald’s Jason Walls reports, it could end up being a particularly tense meeting, with NZ First leader Winston Peters yesterday openly criticising Labour party ministers.

What about the rest of the country? As our live updates reported yesterday, there were some suggestions that the South Island be allowed to shift down, given there has been no community transmission in months. But with Aucklanders now allowed to travel, and no plans to change that, the risks are there that Covid might still spread. The ODT reports some experts have suggested a travel ban would be wise, particularly in the context of a conference in Queenstown that Aucklanders went to. In the meantime, Hipkins is confining his request to saying that Aucklanders should “take their alert level with them”, and continue to avoid large gatherings.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



There are another five cases of Covid-19 today, with three in the community and linked to the Mount Roskill sub-cluster.

The government hasn’t yet started planning for a return to alert level one, Ashley Bloomfield told parliament’s health committee. Cabinet will meet on Friday to discuss the current levels.

Judith Collins called for Greens co-leader James Shaw to resign over the Green School funding saga.

Peter Ellis’ appeal against child sex offences will be allowed to continue, despite his death in September last year.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters returned to the campaign trail, and criticised the government’s Covid-19 response.

Labour MP Willie Jackson demand the opposition “apologise” to south and west Auckland, the areas worst impacted by the current Covid-19 outbreak.

