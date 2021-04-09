Golriz Ghahraman: Why NZ South Asian communities are so nervous about the halt on all arrivals from India

Division and social discord has undermined Covid-19 responses in other western nations. We must do everything we can to prevent that taking seed here, writes Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman.

The Ministry of Health has done a stellar job in keeping us all safe. I have no doubt that the latest measure to ban flights from India was taken with the best of intentions. It was, however, a measure which will prevent New Zealanders in an entire country from coming home to keep safe from the pandemic. One we have not taken since the introduction of the MIQ system. It bears scrutiny. I, and many in our South Asian communities, have questions about the way this response is coloured, for lack of a better word, by existing prejudices in our systems. We know that the controlled entry and quarantine regime has been deemed adequate to protect us against the harrowing rates and new strands of virus coming in from the UK and US, including over periods with similar daily rates of positive tests in MIQ.

Aotearoa has excelled in our Covid-19 response because we faced the pandemic with a science-based response and we prioritised the well-being and lives of our people. We worked together on the basis that in order to face this common crisis we have to take care of everyone. That is what a public health response should always look like. In fact, in priding ourselves on being a nation with a public healthcare system, we do recognise that everyone here deserves to be cared for in the face of illness. In saying that, we know that our systems are not free from prejudice, often based on race. We know, or at least we would if we made even the most cursory of inquiries, that health policy and the delivery of public services in general are not always fair or equal – not all communities have their needs considered or access healthcare fairly here in Aotearoa.

To address that prejudice we must first accept that racism isn’t as simple as a bunch of people getting together to deliberately degrade or persecute a group because they, for example, hate Indians. Systemic racism is far more insidious and absolutely widespread. It’s the thing that meant New Zealand Police and SIS were not, and still don’t, list far-right terror groups on our official lists of terrorist organisations – It’s the thing that means Māori are far more likely to be spoken to by police, charged, convicted, and imprisoned, for actions of the same nature and quality as people of other race groups – even as Māori are in fact the group most likely to be victims of crime. There’s no doubt individual racism at each point of contact in those cases sometimes exists, but I don’t think we’ll fix the problem or understand it if we write off every SIS worker, police officer, prosecutor, and judge – let alone the people who front policies are actively trying to further a white supremacist agenda. What’s more helpful is to acknowledge that our systems have blind spots, sympathies and prejudices that lead to certain groups being consistently more likely to be treated poorly, less likely to have their needs met. We as a society are more likely to tolerate breaches of fundamental rights when it comes to those same groups. That is what systemic marginalisation looks like.

So comes the response to the current rise in Covid-19 cases in managed isolation arriving from India. Yesterday we had the still scary experience of hearing that a border facility worker has tested positive out in the community. They were one of the 20% or so frontline MIQ workers who are yet to be vaccinated. This, plus the rise in number of positive cases arriving from India, have been cited by the government to temporarily stop anyone, citizens included, from coming in from India for at least the next three weeks.

That means New Zealanders flying home from India won’t be able to do that. It is their fundamental right of citizenship to come home, but during the pandemic they won’t be able to access New Zealand’s public health response of controlled border entry, Covid testing and treatment.

There’s no doubt that the policy advice given was a response to a serious threat and enormously complex context. But we’ve had examples of similar daily rates of MIQ Covid-19 cases, and there was no suggestion that New Zealanders stuck in other overseas countries would be cut off from quarantining and returning home. Instead measures and systems within the facility were strengthened, and our new lines of defence is that all border workers must be vaccinated. Our MIQ facilities are designed to catch Covid-19. Covid-19 occurring in quarantine facilities is a sign of the system actually working.

It makes sense to me that there were distressed and confused messages from our South Asian communities immediately following the announcement of the India ban. Their questions about systemic prejudice are valid and important. The Bill of Rights Act gives all nationals the right of return here. As with all human rights, our willingness to adhere must apply when times are tough and to communities most marginalised, or those rights are meaningless. Of course they can be curtailed in times of crisis if that response is reasonable and necessary. But the questions about MIQ and why it was suddenly deemed inadequate as a line of defence arise here. Did we consider that vaccination rates of frontline workers could be done more urgently, given the case that triggered this ban involved an unvaccinated worker? Did decision-makers assume a ban of travel from India was a proportionate response without exploring and resourcing every other possible option, where we would not have felt so comfortable banning travel from the UK or US? What was the difference here?

Last week in Auckland a rally was held to #StopAsianHate. The East Asian community experience of becoming scapegoats for Covid-19 was rightly raised. We know that hate crimes and abuse of East Asian New Zealanders rose as the Covid-19 crisis hit. This latest decision, and the willingness to make it an Indian problem has the potential to impact our South Asian communities in a similar way. They are rightly nervous about this now.

So, as we walk freely into cafes and enjoy that last early autumn beach day this weekend and beam with pride in our leaders and experts who kept us uniquely safe here Aotearoa, we must remember that division and social discord is what has undermined a similar success in other western nations. It will be a firm and united belief in our Covid-19 response that will lead us to a broad and successful vaccine drive this year. That is why it is so important to keep insisting that our systems serve us all, and maintain the trust of all our communities equally. The only way to come out of this crisis and hopefully, build back better, is to keep insisting on equality.