Live updates, April 8: Border worker reportedly has Covid-19; Bloomfield to speak at 1pm

11.20am: Border worker reportedly has Covid-19

Following the earlier news that Ashley Bloomfield will be holding an unscheduled press conference, the Herald is reporting that a new case of Covid-19 has been detected outside of our managed isolation facilities.

It’s claimed that a border worker has contracted the virus, with no reports of community spread.

Jacinda Ardern will likely be holding a press conference later today in Auckland after fog (not Covid) caused her to cancel a planned trip to Dunedin.

10.40am: Bloomfield announces 1pm press conference

I’m not too sure what to make of this yet, but Ashley Bloomfield has announced he will be fronting a 1pm press conference. It appears to be Bloomfield on his own, without the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins.

10.00am: Coal boilers to be phased out by 2037; ban on new imports

The government has signalled the end of coal in New Zealand, announcing a ban on new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers as part of its commitment to tackling climate change. It also wants to see coil boilers completely phased out by 2037 and has introduced new funding for businesses to move away from fossil fuels.

The ban on new coal boilers used in manufacturing and production will come into effect by December 31 this year.

“Today’s announcements will make a real difference to New Zealand’s emissions profile, and are a significant boost to our clean energy sector, helping us on our path to a cleaner, smarter economy,” energy and resources minister Megan Woods said.

In addition, the government is also considering how to phase out other fossil fuels in existing sites.

“The amount of coal displaced by these proposals equates to about 500,000 tonnes each year. Once the changes are fully in place it will mean the equivalent of between 400,000 to 550,000 cars being removed from our roads in a single year,” Woods said.

9.45am: Trans-Tasman travel bubble excludes Western Australia

Quarantine-free travel with Australia will start in just over 10 days time on April 19, but it’s now been revealed Western Australia will be excluded from the arrangement.

It means New Zealanders hoping to visit friends and family in places like Perth will still be treated as international travellers and need to spend 14 days in managed isolation.

In order to avoid the costly stay in MIQ, travellers could spend 14 days in other parts of Australia first before crossing state lines.

Western Australia’s health minister Roger Cook told media the restriction on travel from New Zealand will be reviewed.

8.40am: Could Bridges return to the National leadership?

A (paywalled) report in the NZ Herald this morning that I thought I’d draw your attention to. Political writer Claire Trevett has claimed that work is under way to reinstate Simon Bridges as leader of the National Party with up and comer Chris Luxon as his deputy.

The claim is that Bridges would be paving the way for a Luxon leadership further down the track.

Of course, it would be unusual for a former leader to return to the top job so soon; Bridges was leader throughout the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, before being replaced by Todd Muller.

As Trevett writes, Bridges would effectively be seen as an interim leader and there would be constant speculation about whether Luxon would roll him. What there is in this plan for Bridges, I don’t know.

8.00am: New government advisory group to look at vaccine target and border restrictions

A new scientific advisory group will help the government consider setting a new vaccine roll-out target.

It will be headed by epidemiologist Sir David Skegg, according to RNZ, and be in place until mid next year.

Yesterday, National criticised the government for being behind schedule with the vaccine roll-out, citing a leaked document dated January that showed we should have given out almost 400,000 doses of the Pfizer jab by now (we’re sitting at around 90,000).

While the new group will still report to cabinet, with the government having the final say on matters involving the Covid-19 response, it will ensure future decisions were “informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice,” said minister Chris Hipkins.

Along with determining a possible vaccine target, the group will assist government with issues around the border.

Associate health minister Ayesha Verrall added: “[The group] will have an opportunity to feed directly and through myself and minister Hipkins to cabinet and they will be incredibly important, but those decisions are so important that we are trying to get a range of different information from within and outside government,” said Verrall.

“The government will be seeking their advice on issues such as how much of our population needs to be vaccinated before we can relax our border settings, evidence for transmission blocking properties of the vaccine, strategic public health controls when the borders reopen and public health responses to any new variants that aren’t covered by our current vaccine options.”

Alongside Skegg, other members of the group include epidemiologist Philip Hill and special advisor to the group Shaun Hendy.

Top stories from The Bulletin