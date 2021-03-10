Live updates, March 10: Details of nationwide vaccine rollout set to be released today

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for March 10. Auckland is now at alert level two, NZ at level one. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.00am: Māori Party co-leader calls for ban to seabed mining

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Māori Party, has entered a member’s bill calling for the prohibition of seabed mining in New Zealand.

“Having helped to lead the campaign against seabed mining with my iwi, both in the courts and on the streets, I’ve always said that this would be one of my top priorities as a Member of Parliament,” Ngarewa-Packer said in a statement.

“Deep sea mining is a risky, new mining practice that threatens endangered whale and dolphin species, kaimoana, local industries and the kaitiaki relationships of mana whenua.”

Ngarewa-Packer has called on “all MPs and parties” to support the bill, which she said has “broad support” among hapū and iwi, environmental groups and the community.

10.15am: New Covid advisory group will see what ‘lessons can be learned’ from recent Auckland outbreak

A new advisory group appointed to oversee the ongoing response to Covid-19 will be up and running by next week.

The group, led by Sir Brian Roche, will report back to the Covid-19 response minister on issues around managed isolation and border management.

Roche told RNZ: “The fact that the government has asked for a committee suggests that there is room for improvement across the system.”

The committee will, Roche said, start with the most recent outbreak to see what “lessons can be learned” and then make changes where necessary. “If we can identify issues that will genuinely improve the outcome, the logic would be that they should be implemented as soon as is practicable,” he said.

“I think that we have to remember we didn’t have a system [a year ago]. The system that we’ve had has served us well, but there’s always scope for improvement”.

9.25am: ‘Challenging and difficult’ – Collins reacts to National review

National MPs will not be receiving a copy of the review into the party’s severe election loss, Judith Collins has confirmed.

The report is for the board – not the caucus – but MPs will have a chance to read it.

Speaking to RNZ, Collins admitted the review was a “challenging and difficult document” but one that was “good for… MPs to read”.

“It’s a really thorough review, it’s hard hitting and actually, it’s something I think we in the party will all be learning from,” she said.

National voters will see the recommendations “coming through”, said Collins, but putting it out into public would be a distraction. “MPs are no doubt talking about it but.. our MPs do not want to be distracted by talking about details in the report which they have been able to read with the media,” she said.

“What was really clear is … there was disunity, particularly during the campaign … we need to talk about that within the party and the caucus. What we don’t need to do is spend our time with public in the media navel gazing and worrying about ourselves.”

‘NZ can’t wait any longer for a trans-Tasman bubble’

The opposition’s call for a trans-Tasman travel bubble is heating up yet again, with Judith Collins saying we can’t wait any longer to get one.

Jacinda Ardern had previously indicated a bubble would be announced before the end of this month, but the recent resurgence of Covid-19 has likely prevented this from happening.

In a press release, Collins said Australia has proven a bubble can work. “They opened their border to Kiwis in October and have adopted a flexible approach when there have been community cases in New Zealand. We should take the same approach,” she said.

People arriving from Australia should be required to show evidence of a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of travel, Collins said, but not have to go into isolation on arrival in New Zealand. “The government has indicated that a travel bubble is possible in the current settings by allowing quarantine-free travel from the Cook Islands since January.”

8.10am: Piers Morgan quits top TV show over Meghan Markle comments

The fallout from the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview has seen the royal pair take down more than just the monarchy. Controversial UK TV personality Piers Morgan has today quit his top rating breakfast show, after a dramatic set walk-off.

Morgan had labelled Markle a liar for the claims made in the two-hour interview, with co-host Alex Beresford defending the embattled royal. Morgan then chose to leave the set. A statement since released by broadcaster ITV confirmed he would not be returning to the show.

So @alexberesfordTV defends Meghan on @gmb and criticises @piersmorgan for what he’d said about Meghan’s mental health.

Piers walks off the set.

Surely Piers knows if you give it, you gotta be able to take it?pic.twitter.com/gmoNjMxiQy — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the Queen has this morning (NZ Time) released a statement regarding the Markle/Harry interview. The monarch said she was “saddened” to hear of Markle’s experiences, especially those concerning race.

NEW: The Queen responds to Meghan and Harry interview pic.twitter.com/7eeLnvzhoa — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) March 9, 2021

7.50am: Details of nationwide vaccine rollout set to be released today

We’re finally set to get some clarity on when the public rollout of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine will commence.

Earlier this week, the government confirmed it had secured enough of the highly effective vaccination for all New Zealanders to get the requisite two doses.

As RNZ reported, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will front a 1pm press conference this afternoon where they will outline details around distribution of the vaccine.

Border workers have been getting vaccinated over the past couple of weeks, with health workers away from the frontline next. However, it’s not yet known when other groups – including people with underlying health conditions – will be able to get the jab. There have also been calls for the vaccine rollout to start in South Auckland after the two recent Auckland lockdowns stemmed from outbreaks in the community.

Yesterday, I reported on the concerning levels of vaccine hesitancy still present in New Zealand – which could be a real problem for health officials ahead of the vaccine being made publicly available.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

After the failure of the legalisation referendum, we’re beginning to get a picture of what cannabis law reform could look like. The first story of note came from a Helen Clark Foundation survey, which Stuff reports shows that there is a combined majority for legalisation and decriminalisation. Crucially, 20% of those polled said they voted against legalisation, but would vote for decriminalisation. It’s not clear what proportion of respondents would go the other way (pro-legalisation/anti-decriminalisation wasn’t asked) but it’s fair to assume that would be a smaller cohort.

So will something like this be taken through parliament? It’s not yet clear if any parties or MPs are willing to put up a member’s bill on the issue, and it has not been given any priority by the Labour government. That’s relevant, because new research has suggested PM Ardern’s neutrality on the issue may have lost it for the yes campaign, reports Newshub. It’s a bit of a counterfactual to imagine what an earlier endorsement may have achieved, though the PM came out afterwards saying she had voted yes. Either way, that would probably leave it up to the luck of the member’s bill ballot, if an MP were to put such a law forward.

A question on the subject was asked in the house yesterday, with Chlöe Swarbrick asking health minister Andrew Little about whether the current Misuse of Drugs Act supports government policy on drug harm reduction – he said it did. Follow ups saw Little noting reforms made in 2019 around police discretion. He also declined to rule out further liberalisation of drug laws after a question from National’s Dr Nick Smith, but said the government would respect the result of the referendum. Dr Shane Reti, by contrast for National, told Waatea News earlier in the day that he’d like to see decriminalisation discussed.

The referendum campaign itself continues to be litigated as well, in a way that will be interesting to anyone who follows the movements and tactics of issue-based politics. Legalisation advocate Russell Brown has written a lengthy piece on Public Address, pointing out some flaws in the research mentioned above. He also had a bit of a crack at the No campaign, suggesting that various groups were set up in coordination with each other in order to get around spending rules . “It seems that the cleaving of Family First’s efforts in two was a successful effort to spend beyond the expenses cap for a single group – nearly half a million dollars versus the cap of $380,000.”

In response to this, Family First’s Bob McCoskrie said that his group, and the fellow travellers in Smart Approaches to Marijuana NZ (SAM-NZ) were distinct organisations running distinct campaigns. “I can confirm that at all times, both campaigns acted under the legal advice of the Electoral Commission throughout the whole process. In fact, they probably got sick of us asking questions. We were absolutely committed to acting within the law,” said McCoskrie, who added concerns of his own about the cumulative spending of the yes campaign. He also noted that SAM-NZ disbanded immediately after the election, and that Family First’s campaign was about calling for a no vote on both referendums.

So if decriminalisation was on the table, would the no campaign fire up again for another go? McCoskrie said that would depend on what exact proposal was put forward, and while Family First supported removal of heavy criminal sanctions on low-level users, it believed drug law should primarily discourage drug use, and criminal sanctions are part of that. He also said Family First agrees with the current police approach, describing it as ‘decriminalisation-lite’. It is possible a workable consensus on such a bitterly contested reform might finally be forming – whether many people see it as the best policy approach in and of itself is another matter altogether.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here