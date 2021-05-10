Live updates, May 10: Public sector pay freeze actually a pay ‘adjustment’, says Robertson

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 10, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

Seeking aspiring journalists for a six-month paid internship at The Spinoff

The Spinoff is on the hunt for an aspiring writer, without newsroom experience ,who would like to join The Spinoff’s Auckland-based team.

The successful candidate will spend six months based at our office, gaining experience across reporting, feature writing, editing, video production, podcasting and more, and will be paid the living wage. The starting date is flexible, allowing candidates of the 2021 graduating classes to apply.

9.40am: ‘Balance’ finance minister’s favourite word at pre-budget speech

Business editor Michael Andrew reports from the finance minister’s pre-budget address

Balance was the word of the day during Grant Robertson’s pre-budget speech in Auckland this morning, in which the finance minister acknowledged the government’s approach meant its manifesto commitments were unlikely to be achieved this year.

With Covid-19 still being felt across the world, Robertson stressed the upcoming budget would be influenced by the lingering impact of the pandemic, while factoring in a carefully managed recovery.

“Though our wellbeing approach continues to shape our approach, budget 2021 is quite clearly going to be defined by the ongoing challenges that New Zealand and the global economy is still grappling with as a result of Covid-19 and our recovery from it,” he said.

“Our three core goals for this term of government are continuing to keep New Zealanders safe from Covid-19, accelerating our recovery and taking on the foundational challenges in our economy and society, in particular housing affordability, climate change and child wellbeing.”

Robertson said this year’s budget approach would be built on two principles: Any increased spending would be directed toward where the need was greatest, and fiscal support would be used to secure the type of economic recovery New Zealand wanted.

“We don’t want the economic recovery simply to restore aspects of an economy that are unproductive, unsustainable and unfair. This means on-going investment in infrastructure, skills, research and innovation, expanding export markets and building sustainable industries that will grow high paying jobs.”

In response to the onslaught of criticism and dismay over the government’s announcement regarding the public sector last week, Robertson stressed that it wasn’t a “freeze” of public sector salaries as was reported, but rather an adjustment for those on incomes between $60,000 and $100,000 and a “hold” for those above $100,000.

When asked why the government would hold pay, and focus on debt reduction, while claiming to be committed to reducing inequality and increasing standards of living, Robertson replied New Zealand “had taken on a large amount of debt through Covid” and a balance needed to be struck.

He said that public sector salaries could still increase, subject to individual negotiations within the organisations.

When asked if the government had mismanaged its communications of the fair pay agreement, causing undue stress and anger among public sector workers, Robertson replied that he didn’t know and the government would be taking time to reflect on it.

8.15am: Robertson teases ‘careful’, ‘balanced’ budget

Once again, wellbeing is a focus of this year’s budget. Finance minister Grant Robertson is addressing a business audience in Auckland this morning, less than two weeks out from budget day 2021.

“We can’t take the recovery for granted. Further waves of Covid-19 around the world underline that we are still in a highly volatile and uncertain global environment,” Robertson told the audience.

In the post-Covid environment, the budget will be both “balanced” and “careful”, said Robertson. However, the finance minister also teased there will be some spending on the way. Stimulus will be provided to accelerate the recovery, he said, with investments made where they are needed the most to tackle our long term challenges in priority areas such as climate change, child wellbeing and housing.

“Our better than expected economic recovery does provide us with more options. There is a bit more space in our operating and capital allowances to support the economy in line with our wellbeing approach while also providing further scope to keep a lid on our higher debt levels and then lower it once the recovery is secure,” Robertson said.

8.00am: No plans to extend cannabis amnesty for all chronically sick people

The government has no plans to extend an amnesty allowing all people with chronic illness to lawfully use cannabis.

It means that many people who find the drug an effective treatment will continue to be forced to break the law to access it.

As RNZ reports, MPs passed legislation in 2018 creating a temporary criminal defence so people with certain terminal illnesses could use cannabis while the wider medical regime was being set up. Now, an internal document leaked to RNZ shows the government has already ruled out expanding that protection to cover people with less serious conditions, despite a decision not due until December.

“The review will not consider widening the exemption to medical uses other than [for people in palliative care] or to other drugs controlled by the Act,” said the document.

In dismissing calls for the amnesty to be widened, health minister Andrew Little made a connection with last year’s cannabis referendum.

“[The current regime] has already been the subject of a referendum … and the signal from the electorate was they’re not ready for that level of liberalisation,” he said.

“We are looking at ways to make sure the regime we’ve got doesn’t criminalise unduly and that is a work in progress.”

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick disagreed. “That review can be as wide in scope as the minister wants it to be,” she said. “I don’t see a practical approach and I also don’t see any form of kindness.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

We’ll start today’s Bulletin with some fascinating world news, because it could lead to a very significant geopolitical development. Amid local elections in England, Scotland and Wales, the Scottish public has elected a parliament that is in favour of a second referendum on independence. That includes a seat share for the strongly pro-independence Scottish National Party that is just one short of an outright majority – for context, Scotland uses a slightly different version of MMP to New Zealand, so overall majorities are rare. The SNP is expected to be supported by the Scottish Greens, who are also pro-independence, and between them have a clear majority in the (Scottish parliament) Holyrood.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has asserted that she now has a mandate to press ahead with a second referendum, at least after Covid has been quashed. Reuters reports her comments came before the final results were in, but the likely outcome was clear. An analysis from pro-independence paper The Scotsman argues that voters knew exactly what they were choosing, and so there’s now a mandate to at least hold the vote. What’s less clear is whether the public will back it. Scots voted heavily against Brexit in 2016, and had that outcome forced on them. But there isn’t exactly an overwhelming popular consensus for independence from the UK – opinion polling bounces around a bit, but only ever with a narrow lead for either side. Some even within the SNP argue that polling needs to show a clearer independence majority before a referendum can be held – after all, nobody wants a repeat of the 52-48 Brexit vote that left those on the loosing side feeling robbed by the slimmest of margins.

For his part, UK PM Boris Johnson has dismissed the possibility of a referendum.He may not be able to stop it, but his position reflects wider sentiment in Westminster, the seat of the UK parliament. The BBC reports he’s made initial moves to bring together the leaders of the various national parliaments, to talk Covid and implicitly demonstrate that “Team UK” is worth sticking with.

But more generally, there could be a shift in the country from Great Britain to Little England. As Guardian columnist George Monbiot points out, the UK is in danger of breaking apart along several fault-lines. Welsh independence is still a long way away, but nationalist party Plaid Cymru slightly increased their seat share in the Welsh parliament. And post-Brexit, the idea of Irish re-unification is on the march once more, amid the difficulties and complications of the border that cuts across Ireland.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering how the rest of the elections went, the main story is that UK Labour is in deep trouble. Despite being in opposition, the party lost huge numbers of councillors, along with a once-safe working class seat in a byelection, and responded by reigniting the civil war inside the party. For Johnson, the election has been interpreted as something of a referendum on his leadership during Covid – for example, this from CNN – and English voters have largely continued to back him.