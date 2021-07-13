Live updates, July 13: Brash brought in to help fundraise for National on ‘Treaty issues’

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 13, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.05am: Brash brought in to help fundraise for National

The National Party’s leader Judith Collins asked former leader Don Brash to fundraise $300,000 for billboards on Treaty of Waitangi issues.

Brash, a former leader of National, has remained infamous for his Orewa speech, the “Iwi/Kiwi” billboards, and his consistent comments on race issues despite being Pākehā.

Stuff’s Henry Cooke has been leaked an email from Brash sent back in May to a group of donors.

“[Judith Collins] has asked me whether I could raise $300,000 for a billboard campaign to ensure that the public is made more aware of the issues, in a situation where the mainstream media are determined either to ignore the issue completely or are intent on portraying her attempts to bring the government’s agenda into the open as ‘racist.’.”

The email continued: “Judith believes that it is imperative that New Zealanders become better informed about what the government seems intent on delivering, while they pretend that this is not in fact their real agenda.”

The main catalyst for the fundraising plea would appear to be the He Puapua report that has been front and centre of National’s agenda since May. “I share Judith’s deep concern about the implications of the He Puapua report and have agreed to try to raise these funds,” wrote Brash. “I also recognise, as I’m sure you do, that there is little prospect of a centre-right government after the next election if National does not attract back many of the voters who were seduced by the prime minister at the last election,” Brash wrote.

The email has been leaked not long after National launched its new “Demand the Debate” series of billboards, the first of which focused on He Puapua.

Neither Brash nor Collins would confirm the email.

National MP mocks Mahuta’s name

A senior National MP has been caught out mocking the name of Labour minister Nanaia Mahuta.

According to the Herald’s Simon Wilson, who attended National’s May 1 conference, Andrew Bayly intentionally struggled to pronounce the foreign minister’s name.

“Nanna, manna, nan, um, nanny, manny, man, oh dear, whatever,” Bayly – the party’s shadow treasurer – said. “There’s no media here, is there?”

The May 1 conference was, coincidentally, the same event at which Judith Collins first discussed He Puapua.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Controversy has erupted over a $2.75 million grant for a drug rehabilitation programme run by the Mongrel Mob, reported on by (paywalled) Hawke’s Bay Today. The Kahukura programme is aimed at filling a gap for people who are harder for social services to reach, and was funded from the Proceeds of Crime act. At the same time, Stuff reports a senior Waikato Mongrel Mob leader is facing meth distribution charges – which (if convicted) would severely contradict the more positive image that chapter of the gang has been attempting to build recently.

That’s a summary of facts of the story, and there are potentially nuances that have been flattened out as a result. For example, gangs are not necessarily monolithic entities, and different people involved in them may be trying to do different things. But for many, the decision will be shocking. Newshub reports National’s police spokesperson Simeon Brown described it as a “sick joke”, and said it was wrong for government funding to go to criminal organisations.

PM Ardern defended the funding, which her office had signed off on. As Radio NZ reports, she said it was showing signs of success, and made the point that to really address this kind of drug addiction, it helped to have people involved who have been part of that world. To quote from her post-cabinet press conference yesterday:

“In New Zealand we either have to fund programmes that, yes, will have people involved in them that have a criminal history but we are determined to address their methamphetamine addiction, or we exclude people with criminal histories from meth programmes. I for one want to stop victimisation so that means we will be offering programmes to people who have a criminal past.”

Survivors of sexual assault say they are being turned away from ACC, advocates have told Daisy Hudson of the ODT. It comes amid changes to how ACC manages sensitive claims – which to be clear, the agency denies has come alongside any loss in service delivery. But Male Survivors Otago manager Michael Chamberlain said in recent months he had come across four people who had been “denied or downgraded” by ACC for support. Chamberlain alleged that ACC is currently under pressure to reduce spending.

A new government order around vaccination for private sector border workers could be legally tricky to enforce, reports Radio NZ’s Harry Lock. PM Ardern acknowledged that it was a major step to demand people working in certain jobs must be vaccinated, but said current vaccine take-up is not high enough. Employment law advocate Ashleigh Fechney said the area would be complicated, particularly for those employed in the private sector, and hoped the government would step in with redeployment opportunities for anyone who can’t or won’t get vaccinated.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here