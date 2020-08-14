Live updates, August 14: Today’s the day – will Auckland stay in lockdown?

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 14, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ level two. More details here. Official information here. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

8.10am: Health Minister thinks

8.00am: Goff thinks Auckland will stay in lockdown

Auckland’s mayor Phil Goff has cast doubt on Auckland moving out of alert level three tonight. At this stage, the level three restrictions are only in place until midnight. The prime minister will be advising on next steps at a 5.30pm press conference from the Beehive.

Appearing on RNZ this morning, Goff said he doesn’t think our response to Covid-19 has been “perfect”, but said it has been “good” and “world-leading.”

He said that it was almost inevitable, despite our health response, that Covid-19 would return: “It is such a rampant virus internationally and with people returning home to New Zealand we had to be ready for this.”

Goff said he was expecting Auckland to stay in level three after tonight. “You don’t lift it prematurely because you sometimes lose what otherwise you might have gained,” he said. Health outcomes need to be prioritised over the economy, Goff said, because if we get bad health outcomes that would also be bad for the economy.

“Let’s get on top of the Covid and then get on top of the need for economic recovery.

“It’d be madness to have a rugby game [at Eden Park on Sunday].”

7.30am: National’s health spokesperson trusts Ashley Bloomfield

National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti has told TVNZ this morning he does have confidence in health officials and Dr Ashley Bloomfield. That’s despite questions raised by his party’s leader Judith Collins and deputy Gerry Brownlee. Over the past week, including at an extraordinary press conference earlier this week, Brownlee implied there was collusion between Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield regarding the timing of community transmission. Brownlee thought “it was interesting” that people were being asked to buy face masks in the same week Covid-19 returned to the public.

Appearing on Breakfast this morning, Shane Reti said if he becomes health minister after the next election, he would have confidence in Bloomfield.

“I would have confidence in health officials… at some level we have to have trust.”

However, on RNZ this morning, Reti said he backs the leadership team and the statements they have made. “From time to time, we will decide where we need to raise the bar and where we can be genuinely supportive.”

“I think they’re [the government] are doing the best job they can… there’s no particular information I am waiting on.”

He said it’s impossible to know if the government aren’t being forthright, but at this stage he has got all the information he needs from the health minister Chris Hipkins.

Reti said he’s met with Hipkins since the move to alert level three, and the pair had a very “productive meeting”. He said the opposition need to be able to work with the government collaboratively. “We’re working with the government to get the best result we possibly can,” he said.

7.15am: It’s decision day – will Auckland stay in lockdown?

As discussed below in today’s edition of The Bulletin, Aucklanders will today know whether they are to stay in lockdown – and the rest of the country will know if they’re to remain in alert level two.

Cabinet will be convening at 3pm today, following Ashley Bloomfield’s 1pm press conference. At 5.30pm, the prime minister will reveal the next steps. At this stage, Auckland’s alert level three is set to expire at midnight tonight.

The latest case information:

Yesterday, 13 new cases of community transmission were confirmed in Auckland. All, however, were linked to the original four cases in South Auckland, that were detected on Tuesday. In total: the Auckland cluster is currently made up of 17 people.

Last night, it was confirmed a child who attends Glamorgan Primary School on Auckland’s North Shore has tested positive for Covid-19. A letter from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to parents and staff at the Torbay school, seen by The Spinoff, advises that the student was last at school on Tuesday and was not symptomatic when in attendance. It is unknown at this point whether the case is one of the cluster of 17 associated with the resurgence of the virus in New Zealand.

The school will close to all staff and students, including children of essential workers, until at least Monday.

The letter advises: “ARPHS is currently working carefully with the school to identify the close contacts of the confirmed case … Please keep your child at home in self-isolation until you receive a letter from us advising what your child will need to do next. This also applies if you are a staff member.”

A student at Mt Albert Grammar and family members of a student at Mt Albert Primary have also tested positive in the new outbreak.

The Herald is meanwhile reporting that another of the positive cases is a Manukau Institute of Technology student.

Here’s what happened over the first 24-hours of lockdown 2.0

7.10am: Top stories from The Bulletin

At this stage, the 1pm briefing will be conducted by Dr Ashley Bloomfield alone. He will update case and testing numbers, and give a lot of the other sort of health information that would normally happen. Without pre-empting what gets said, some crucial bits of information to watch out for will be whether there are cases of community transmission outside of the existing cluster, and whether new cases have appeared outside of the Auckland region. As of yesterday’s briefing, the ministry was still yet to identify the ‘index’ (source) case for this particular cluster, so that too will be relevant.

Following that update, cabinet will convene in a combination of in-person and over zoom, and discuss the information. Their decisions could go in a number of different directions. For example, other regions could be moved into level three if cases are identified, or the country as a whole could move up a level. Or the existing levels could be extended for a certain period of time. Or the levels could be relaxed if it looks like it really is all under control – we just don’t know. Those decisions will be announced at a press conference fronted by the PM at 5.30.

Could a full-blown level four lockdown happen? It exists as an option that can be used if necessary, but at this stage seems unlikely. That’s based on comments from finance minister Grant Robertson, who last night told Three show The Project “we’ve got no plans to go to level 4 at this stage. As long as everyone does the right thing in Auckland, at level 3 and around the rest of the country in level 2, then we should be able to get on top of this outbreak.” Either way – and I say this with absolutely no inside knowledge of what will happen – it can’t hurt to mentally prepare yourself for the possibility of longer restrictions. We’ll keep you posted across the day through our live updates.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories



Thirteen new community cases were reported, all connected to the existing cluster. One new case was reported in managed isolation.

Eleven of the confirmed cases are linked to one site, the Americold coolstore in the Auckland suburb of Mount Wellington, and one is a student at Mt Albert Grammar School.

One of the original four Covid cases visited a Waikato aged care facility, Ashley Bloomfield said, and the family who travelled to Rotorua also went on Taupō boat trip.

Bloomfield said the virus could have been circulating in the Auckland community “for some weeks”.

Deputy prime minister Winston Peters claimed the new outbreak was due to a “breach inside our quarantine system”, and that he’d learned the news from a journalist he declined to name.

Earlier, he lashed out at National leader Judith Collins, telling her to stop “undermining democracy” with her comments about the pre-election period.

A Newshub report revealed that two-thirds of Auckland staff in border, quarantine and managed isolation roles had never been tested prior to the new outbreak.

Several New Zealand nationals recently deported from Australia have been left homeless after completing their 14 days’ mandatory isolation, Stuff reported.

