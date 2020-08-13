Live updates, August 13: Auckland high school student tests positive for Covid-19

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 13, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ level two. More details here. Official information here. Get me on Stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.50am: What is genome sequencing? And how could it help?

Right now on The Spinoff, Dr Siouxsie Wiles has written an explainer on genome sequencing and how it might be able to help with the resurgence of Covid-19 in Auckland. As Wiles writes, the novel coronavirus mutates as it travels between people and around the world. By sequencing the genome, we can try to work out which case is linked with another.

Policy is back! The easy, smart way to make an informed vote

It could be easy to forget in amongst all the chaos that, at least for now, an election is still planned for September 19 – about five weeks from now.

To help you make an informed decision, Policy is back for its third edition. Strictly non-partisan, Policy lets you compare the policy offerings of all the parties. And you can do it, if you wish, with the party names and colours blanked, just to check you’re not being swayed by branding.

7.35am: Covid could have been in public ‘for some weeks’ – Bloomfield

The director general of health has said it’s possible Covid-19 could have been in the Auckland community “for some weeks”, after four cases with no links to travel or an isolation facility were detected on Tuesday.

But, Bloomfield said there is nothing, yet, to suggest the chain of transmission is long. “We have had a lot of surveillance happening,” he told RNZ. He also said the Ministry of Health does a “very thorough” investigation after every confirmed case.

“Anyone who is a close or casual contact has already been asked to isolate.”

Bloomfield said genome sequencing of the new cases is “well under way” but the process isn’t complete.

When pushed on the long wait for a test in Auckland yet, with reports some people waited hours to be seen, Bloomfield said it shows a “high level of public interest”.

“I thank them for their patience,” he said.

There are 15 testing centres operating in Auckland, which includes 11 pop-ups. Information on where to get a test can be found here.

Bloomfield said the government would make a decision tomorrow on whether Auckland’s lockdown would continue, and remained cagey when questioned on if it should continue beyond tomorrow night.

7.15am: ‘Ridiculous’ – Robertson criticises Brownlee for alleging collusion

The finance minister has hit out at National’s deputy leader for alleging that the government knew about community transmission before announcing it. Gerry Brownlee has, for the last week or so, been claiming he was puzzled by the government’s decision to ramp up warnings for a potential second wave of Covid-19.

On RNZ this morning, Grant Robertson said it was “absolutely ridiculous” and “totally irresponsible” for Brownlee to suggest this. He said Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, is an independent public servant and the idea that there’s collusion between him and the government is wrong.

7.10am: Auckland high school student tests positive for Covid-19

One of the close contacts of the four South Auckland cases of community transmission has now tested positive for Covid-19. The new case is a student from Mount Albert Grammar School.

As media are reporting this morning, headmaster Patrick Drumm contacted the school community in an email. He said Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) had confirmed a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19. The school would closely follow the Ministry of Health Advice, he said.

A letter to parents from ARPHS, seen by The Spinoff, confirmed the diagnosis and stated that close contacts of the infected student were in self-isolation.

7.05am: Top stories from The Bulletin

At this stage, the election is still scheduled to take place on September 19. But with the country’s largest city currently in level three lockdown, and level two restrictions currently in place around the rest of the country, the window to have any sort of campaign period is rapidly closing. The Electoral Commission yesterday released an update on their website saying that matters around the change in alert levels are being assessed, with more updates coming as more information becomes available. As mentioned yesterday, they have also already made extensive preparations to make the voting process itself safe and socially distanced.

Calls have been made for a delay in the election date. One particularly loud call came from National leader Judith Collins, who in a press conference with deputy Gerry Brownlee sprinkled some legitimate points in with some incorrect assertions on constitutional matters, and some strange and conspiratorial speculation about whether the government knew about the new cases long in advance. In terms of the former, she noted that National had suspended their campaign, cancelled their campaign launch for this weekend, and effectively are currently unable to freely present their ideas to the public. By contrast, the Labour Party (and particularly Jacinda Ardern) will dominate the airwaves in the coming weeks by virtue of holding the position of prime minister. Incumbency always has advantages, of course, but this is on a very different level.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

Four probable cases were announced, all of whom are contacts of the four family members who were confirmed to be Covid positive on Tuesday.

One new case in managed isolation was announced, a woman in her 50s who had travelled from Pakistan.

The prime minister announced it would be mandatory for businesses to display Covid Tracer app QR codes, and for people leaving Auckland on flights to wear masks.

National leader Judith Collins called for the election to be delayed until at least November, and alleged the government was not being transparent.

The dissolution of parliament was delayed until at least Monday.

The prime minister and director general of health revealed one of four family members who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday had travelled to Rotorua while symptomatic.

It was confirmed the possibility the virus had been imported with freight was being investigated.

There were long queues at testing centres in Auckland as residents rushed to be tested. Seven additional pop-up testing centres opened.

Nine police check points were established on the borders of Auckland.

The government strongly encouraged those in Auckland to wear masks when out and about.

At midday, Auckland entered alert level three restrictions, with the rest of the country moving to alert level two.

Read more: