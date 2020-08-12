Live Updates, August 12: Calls for election and parliament dissolution to be delayed

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Live Updates for August 12, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Get me on Stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.30am: Healthline inundated following new Covid cases

The Covid-19 Healthline (0800 611 116) has reportedly been inundated with calls, following the announcement of new Covid-19 cases in the community.

Spinoff reporter Josie Adams said she is currently on hold with the help line, with more than 800 people ahead of her in the queue and a reported wait time of almost two hours.

9.20: ‘I have no role’ – Speaker can’t stop parliament dissolving

The speaker of the house Trevor Mallard has responded to suggestions that he should be the one to delay the dissolution of parliament, saying it is not up to him.

It follows a letter from Act’s David Seymour addressed to Mallard last night, in which he asked for parliament’s dissolution to be pushed back. Judith Collins has also backed the call, saying it would allow for more effective opposition.

But Mallard, responding to a post on Twitter, said it’s not something he can do.

“I have no role unless Parliament is to be brought back early,” Mallard said.

You have it Thomas. I have no role unless Parliament is to be brought back early — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 11, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Auckland will be moving to alert level three at midday today, after four new cases of Covid-19 were discovered in the community. The supercity will remain at level three until at least midnight on Friday.

The prime minister and director general of health will provide an update at 10.30am.

A directive on mandatory mask use is expected to coincide with the midday shift to level three.

The rest of New Zealand moves into alert level two today.

Political campaigning has been suspended amid calls for the election to be delayed.

Judith Collins and David Seymour have come out in support of the dissolution of parliament being delayed.

9.05am: Auckland Council venues close at level three

As our biggest city moves to alert level three, Auckland Council has closed all of its community facilities, effective immediately.

This includes all playgrounds and other facilities within parks, like park benches and basketball courts, as well as non-essential services such as libraries, pools and leisure centres, service centres, visitor centres, our network of community venues and our early childhood education centres.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has asked everyone to remain calm and follow the alert level three rules.

8.30am: What happens to the election campaign?

Political commentator Ben Thomas has penned a piece for The Spinoff explaining what the resurgence of Covid-19 could mean for the election campaign. All major parties have announced campaigning will be paused for the duration of the alert level three lockdown in Auckland.

Here’s some of what Ben Thomas has to say:

It’s tempting to reach for easy metaphors with the re-emergence of Covid-19 just weeks before the election: a horror villain rising from the dead; a restless spirit summoned to again haunt the dreams of New Zealanders. Just when we thought it was safe to go back into the supermarket. Et cetera, et cetera.

Jacinda Ardern, as Labour leader, announced on Saturday that this would be a “Covid election”. What she meant of course was a post-Covid election; a campaign basking in (deserved) public acclaim of her government’s success in squashing the pandemic in New Zealand, and the encouraging (if not wholly reliable) economic figures last week.

Despite job losses and business failures, albeit far fewer than expected, after 100 days without community transmission, the lockdown seemed more like a hundred years ago. The Covid tracing app was living, but not alive

Gerry Brownlee’s borderline paranoid questioning of the government’s timing of announcements about future rules on mask wearing could sound alarmingly prescient. They are of course not.

Statistically a second outbreak was probably inevitable at some point.

8.05am: Seymour backs call for parliament dissolution delay

Act’s leader David Seymour has called for parliament’s dissolution to be delayed, after the news the country would be shifting to alert level two, and Auckland to level three. This morning, Judith Collins expressed her similar view that parliament should continue to operate, so as to allow effect opposition where needed.

In a statement, Seymour said he wrote to the speaker of the house Trevor Mallard last night.

“Terrible news tonight,” he wrote. “It occurs to me that Parliament does not need to dissolve before the election.

“I strongly urge you to postpone the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow until at least this time next week when a clearer picture of the Public Health situation can be had.”

Judith Collins earlier told RNZ she thinks conversations need to be had around delaying the upcoming election. Seymour agreed:

“It is possible that the election will now need to be delayed. If that is the case, I believe the people would want to have Parliament available for an epidemic response committee or perhaps sittings.”

8.00am: ‘Nip this in the bud’ and avoid a Melbourne situation – Goff

Auckland’s mayor Phil Goff said there will be a police presence on the borders of the supercity today, to stop unnecessary travel once the shift to alert level three takes effect. “The advice is clear: if you’re outside of Auckland don’t come into the city. If you live in Auckland, you’re not to go outside of the boundaries.” Non-residents may leave Auckland but are asked to watch their health and report any possible symptoms. For those who normally live in Auckland and aren’t currently in the city, they may return home.

Goff told RNZ that, at all costs, we need to try and avoid the situation that occurred in Melbourne and “nip this in the bud.”

“It is going to be tough but if we let this community outbreak get out of control it’ll be tougher still.” He said the three day lockdown is a period of time for “assessment” and to try and contact trace all of those who may have contracted the virus.

“We need to have the level three for as long as it’s necessary because if we don’t do it properly we’ll be living with this for a longer time, with real human cost, and the risk that the health system will be overwhelmed.”

But, Goff said overall he’s not pessimistic, saying we’ve done this before and “we can do it again – but it’s not easy.”

7.35am: Collins wants parliament dissolution delayed

The leader of the opposition has suggested that parliament should not be dissolved today, as is planned. That would mean the government remains in place, and the opposition too could continue to push them formally. Collins told RNZ that delaying the dissolution of parliament would be helpful: “We might need to debate this issue. This is actually quite serious.”

“If parliament is dissolved then there’s no opportunity at all to get the briefings that we would expect,” she said. But, Collins remains hopeful the situation will be under control by Friday evening.

“I am ever hopeful that on Friday the prime minister will be able to say ‘we’ve traced it all’,” she said.

The National Party campaign launch was scheduled for this Sunday, but Collins expects it will be postponed: “it seems difficult for us to have it… even if on Friday it’s all fine and dandy.”

When pushed on whether the election could safely take place on September 19, she told RNZ people will be “asking questions.”

“I can’t see how we can have the government saying ‘it’s all fine’… this is a democracy and people need to be able to have a fair go”

“I think it’s going to have to be delayed unless it can be sorted out by Friday,” she said.

7.15am: ‘All precautions have been taken at border’ – Hipkins

The health minister Chris Hipkins is doing the media rounds this morning, following the return of Covid-19 to the community. It’s worth nothing that during the level four lockdown earlier in the year, Hipkins was not in the role of health minister. Appearing on the AM Show, Hipkins defended the level of preparedness at our border – but said everyone will now be checked for Covid-19.

“Everybody who has been working at the border [or in a managed isolation facility] will be tested,” he said. “We don’t know where this has come from”

On Newstalk ZB, Hipkins said that he found out about the new cases just before 3pm yesterday, after Ashley Bloomfield but before the prime minister. He told Mike Hosking that it was his “understanding” that the colleagues of one of the new cases are showing Covid-19 symptoms. However, he wouldn’t be drawn on how many people were symptomatic.

Defending the decision to lock down for just three days, Hipkins told RNZ: “it will depend on how quickly we can identify the source” and everyone who has been in contact with them. Pushed on whether it was reasonable to suggest we could come out of lockdown in time for the weekend, Hipkins said that will give the government time to decide “what is the most sensible course of action.”

Symptomatic people should call Healthline before getting a test, he said, as the the phone line would be able to direct people to the best place to get a test: “Don’t rush out to get tested,” Hipkins said.

He told the programme that, at this stage, masks are not mandatory. People “should be wearing masks when they’re out in public,” such as for doing their supermarket shop.

However, he said the Government was working with lawyers on a notice to make masks mandatory for Aucklanders which will be issued at midday.

The election is still scheduled for September 19 and Hipkins wouldn’t be drawn on whether it will be postponed, but said the Labour Party campaign has been suspended. “We are looking at options… we will know a lot more in three days.

“At the moment we only have one family, so what’s important is that we work at speed… it may be a very short chain of transmission.”

7.00am: What you need to know



Auckland has four new cases of Covid-19 – all in the community.

There is no known connection to overseas travel or mandatory isolation facilities.

The entire supercity will move into alert level three from midday today, until at least midnight Friday.

The rest of the country shifts to alert level two today.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, and essential services remain open – do not panic!

Download and use the Covid tracer app.

Testing is available for anyone who wants it, and is free.

Practice social distancing, wash your hands, and try to wear a mask if you are in a public place.

