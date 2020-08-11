Election Live, August 11: National selects Nikki Kaye’s replacement

Welcome to Election Live for August 11, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other breaking news. For key dates in the election season click here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Policy launches soon. Get me on Stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.00am: Psychic withdraws from election 24h after campaign launch

Surely, she should have seen this coming?

Jeanette Wilson yesterday announced she would be standing for the conspiracy-pushing Public Party. But, as we all know, a lot can happen in 24 hours in politics. Wilson has this morning withdrawn from the upcoming election, saying she was “guided” to do this.

“I am here as a truth speaker and some of what I say will not be popular – it is onwards and upwards LIGHT into DARK,” she said in a post on Facebook.

It follows a big day for Wilson: yesterday she claimed she had been provided evidence the government did not have jurisdiction to hold this year’s general election.

Our managing editor Duncan Greive has written a scalding piece about the Provincial Growth Fund and its role in funding a racecourse in, spoiler, a city. Even if the thought of the PGF makes you tuck yourself into bed, give this one a read.

The PGF had previously declined to fund the racecourse, chiefly because of its location. Riccarton is not in some poverty-stricken province in dire need of investment, but instead in the middle of Christchurch, New Zealand’s second (or third, depending who you’re talking to) biggest city. Officials assessing the bid, which was initially turned down in 2018, noted that it was quite a strange place to be spending PGF money.

“The proposed Riccarton Park synthetic racing track is located in Christchurch City, which is ineligible for PGF funding,” assessors from the Provincial Development Unit wrote, according to documents obtained by RNZ.

All that somehow still doesn’t capture the true surreality of what we have just witnessed. Because horse-racing is not a sport in any conventional sense. It exists largely as a vector for gambling. Without gambling, the sport would not exist – aside from a vanishingly small number of marquee races, its stands are near empty. Its races play only on a channel owned by the TAB, New Zealand’s statutory monopoly supplier of bets on its races. This is not to suggest there aren’t many wonderful people involved in the broader equine world – but that its racing subset is almost entirely about facilitating hundreds of short, sharp opportunities to gamble.

8.15am: Ex-soldier compensated for 31-year-old injury

Cabinet has issued an apology to former soldier George Nepata, who was seriously injured in 1989. Nepata was rendered a tetraplegic, following an accident in a training exercise.

He’s also been compensated for the accident, which defence minister Ron Mark said is to recognise the Defence Force’s failure to provide Nepata with a safe system of work. “This is an issue I’ve continued to raise over the past 20 years – I’ve felt strongly that the government has had a moral obligation to address this and I’m pleased there has finally been a resolution,” Mark said.

“I formally apologise to George Nepata on behalf of the government and the New Zealand Defence Force for the New Zealand Defence Force’s failure to provide him with a safe system of work and the 31 years he has struggled with his tetraplegia.”

Mark said the apology reflects the fact that “as a junior soldier George was obliged to obey the commands of his superiors” during training and had “no opportunity to challenge the conduct of the exercise.”

“The apology also acknowledges the efforts and costs associated with his petitions to Parliament, but most importantly it recognises the burden and struggles that George, his wife Kim and his wider whānau and family have borne since the accident.”

7.45am: National selects new Auckland Central candidate

The National Party has finally selected the candidate to replace outgoing MP Nikki Kaye. The selection process has been plagued by numerous problems, including last night’s “Merv-gate” (seriously), allegations of a smear campaign against a candidate, and revelations the selection process had not been followed correctly.

Emma Mellow, 30, has now been selected to contest the seat. She’ll be up against Labour’s Helen White, and high profile Green MP Chloe Swarbrick.

In a statement, Mellow said she would be “hitting the campaign trail hard” in the lead up to the election.

She would be travelling to Waiheke and Great Barrier and campaigning in Auckland Central, planning to meet as many people as possible ahead of the election.

“Auckland Central has had strong National representation for 12 years and I will be fighting hard to make sure it continues to have strong National representation.

“Our community, like the rest of the country, is worried about the future. What our economy will look like, whether they will have a job and how they will support their family.”

A draft agreement on a travel bubble with the Cook Islands is close to being finalised, the PM revealed yesterday. Stuff reports it has been discussed at cabinet, and there are just a few more operational details that need to be ironed out. No exact timeframe has been put on it, but at this stage it is hoped that it will be in place by the end of the year. ”We haven’t wanted to give dates beyond that while we’re still undertaking that verification work – and that’s on both sides. Both for the Cook Islands and New Zealand,” said Jacinda Ardern. Other ‘realm’ countries of Niue and Tokelau are also in the queue, but discussions are less well advanced with them.

Many on the Cook Islands side have been absolutely crying out for this to happen, as an economic boost. The economy is hugely reliant on tourism, and a recent episode of The Detail outlined just how hard hit the Cooks had been since the borders were closed in March. That is being felt across many Pacific Islands, in fact, with hard decisions being made about other, more risky ventures instead. But at the same time, the enthusiasm is not universal, reports the Cook Islands News – one local leader was quoted as saying “the majority of people don’t want the borders to reopen yet, it’s the hoteliers and those business people from overseas who are pushing for this. They are more worried about their pockets then people’s lives.”

After all, the potential risk of an outbreak is far more severe in the Cook Islands than in New Zealand. Health resources and facilities would be overwhelmed much more quickly, and the consequences could be dire. It also comes at a time when health officials in NZ are warning that renewed community transmission could still take place, so following on from that logically, anywhere there is an air bridge could also see that, even if cases spreading is less likely. The continued uncertainty in general terms is also taking a toll on the Cook Islands – for more on that, have a look at this exceptional Cook Islands News editorial cartoon.

New Zealand achieved 101 days without community transmission. There were no new cases of Covid-19.

The PGF is bankrolling a horse-racing track in the middle of Christchurch, RNZ revealed, despite officials saying the $10.5 million project doesn’t meet the fund’s key “provincial” criteria.

Labour won’t make a deal with the Greens to help Chloe Swarbrick win Auckland Central, thereby helping to ensure the Greens get into parliament, Jacinda Ardern said.

National’s deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said he is “puzzled” why the government is warning people to be prepared for a second wave of Covid-19

A Ministerial Services review cleared former minister Iain Lees-Galloway of any inappropriate spending or transactions while in government.

Officials from New Zealand and the Cook Islands could meet within 10 days to decide on details of a “travel bubble” between the nations, the PM said. She refused to be tied down on a date for its opening, however.

The Act Party’s “Change Your Future” tour kicked off in David Seymour’s Epsom electorate. The “bus” – actually a large van – will be making its way down the country, with stops from Whangārei through to Bluff.

Catch up with yesterday’s happenings here.