Election Live, August 10: No Labour-Greens deal in Auckland Central

8.10am: Brownlee still ‘puzzled’ by warnings of second wave

National’s deputy leader is still confused about why the government is warning people to be prepared for a second wave of Covid-19. Last week, he asked the government to “come clean” about what they knew about a resurgence of the virus. He later said advice for having a face mask at home “came out of the blue.” Today, he’s told Newstalk ZB it’s “puzzling” that the government continues to warn people to be prepared for another wave.

Last week, Victoria went into lockdown after a second wave of Covid-19 caused thousands of infections. More than five million cases have now been confirmed in the United States. The number of cases worldwide is nearing 20 million. New Zealand has just 1,569 confirmed cases.

“People have made a big effort on this and they expect to get all the relative freedom,” Brownlee said this morning.

8.00am: No Labour-Greens deal in Auckland Central

The Labour Party won’t be making a deal with the Greens to help Auckland Central’s Chloe Swarbrick wins the seat. That’s despite the Greens teetering perilously close to falling out of parliament entirely, based on recent polling.

Swarbrick is going up against Labour’s Helen White in the seat, with National yet to announce who will be replacing their candidate – the seat’s holder Nikki Kaye. In 2017, White was just 1500 votes behind Kaye. Jacinda Ardern told RNZ this morning her party hasn’t done deals in the past, and won’t be starting now.

“We take running in seats very seriously; we want to make sure we give Labour voters and supporters that choice to vote for their candidate on the ground,” Ardern said.

Similarly, Ardern said there won’t be a deal in Northland to help New Zealand First’s Shane Jones.

Meanwhile, Swarbrick told RNZ she doesn’t want a deal to help her win the seat. She said if she’s going to win, she’s “going to win this the old-fashioned way.”

“I live here and I am working really hard to do my best to bring Green representation to [Auckland Central].”

No polling has been done by the Greens in Auckland Central, Swarbrick said, because the polling companies they’ve called have “exclusive contracts with the larger parties.” But, she’s still intending to poll before the election.

7.45am: PGF bankrolling city-based racecourse

Another week, another story about the provincial growth fund. Today, RNZ’s de facto NZ First reporter Guyon Espiner is reporting that the PGF is bankrolling a horse-racing track in the middle of Christchurch. That’s despite officials saying the $10.5 million project doesn’t meet the fund’s criteria – namely, because it’s not provincial.

Racing Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters announced in May that the all-weather track in Riccarton would be funded, along with another track in Manawatu’s Awapuni.

Documents obtained by RNZ show the Provincial Development Unit (PDU), which administers the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), opposed paying for the synthetic tracks, saying the fund was for projects in the regions not urban centres.

But despite the opposition, the minister in charge of the PGF, NZ First’s Shane Jones, and Labour Ministers Phil Twyford, Grant Robertson and David Parker, approved the funding.

Read the full investigation here

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The Labour Party has held a rally at the Auckland Town Hall to launch their campaign. Toby Manhire was there, and it was clear from Jacinda Ardern’s speech that she intended to run on the record of Covid-19, and other such crises over the term. According to the piece, it was a simultaneously more confident, and more muted event compared to the party’s 2017 launch.

National now has a list to take into the election. The NZ Herald’s Amelia Wade has taken a useful look through who is up and who is down, and there will be a lot of MPs or highly touted candidates who (on current polling) will have no choice but to win their constituency. One surprise rise in the list is profiled by Newsroom’s Sam Sachdeva – 26th placed chartered accountant Nancy Lu. Among the big falls is list MP Alfred Ngaro, who last year flirted with the idea of setting up a breakaway party of his own – he’s likely going to have to beat Phil Twyford in Te Atatu to remain in parliament.

Meanwhile, the party has picked a new candidate to run in the Rangitata electorate, in place of disgraced MP Andrew Falloon. The winner of the nominations is Environment Canterbury councillor Megan Hands, who has a background in farming and environmental management. The Timaru Herald reports that one reason she has for standing is to see more mothers in parliament. There’s still no word on a candidate to run in Nikki Kaye’s old seat of Auckland Central.

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

New Zealand hit a milestone of 100 days without any community spread of Covid-19.

The Green Party launched its housing policy, with a scaling up of Kāinga Ora’s building programme at its core.

A poll for Q+A put Shane Jones at a distant third in the race for Northland, putting the New Zealand First’s hopes of returning to parliament in even greater peril.

Michael Baker called for a day of mass mask wearing in New Zealand.

