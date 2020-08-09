Election Live, August 9: Devastating poll for Shane Jones and NZ First in Northland

Welcome to Election Live for August 9, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other breaking news. For key dates in the election season click here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here.

11.55am: Baker calls for a Day of the Masks

Today – touch wood – New Zealand will mark 100 days without Covid-19 in the community. (We’ll have the latest from the Ministry of Health here as soon as they issue the daily release, expected around 1pm.) Speaking to Jim Mora on RNZ this morning, the public health expert Michael Baker suggested a mask day – in which New Zealanders all wear masks to work, as a trial run for a time when Covid might spring up in the community.

Baker reiterated his argument for an inquiry into the response, and support for a specialised agency to respond to public health emergencies. He also addressed the “Covid long-hauler” question.

“A lot of people, young people in particular, have very mild symptoms. There’s some studies suggesting that at least 10% have what’s called this long Covid syndrome, where people were sick for months, it seems, and were fatigued and had trouble concentrating. And I think over time we’ll learn more about this group.” It reinforced, he said, “how important it is to try to keep this virus out of New Zealand.”

Read one 26-year-old New Zealander’s personal account of suffering Covid symptoms for close to five months here.

10.00am: The unicorn has landed

Yaks have a rival for novelty creature of the 2020 election: unicorns.

In an ad that may very well be a 10-dimensional chess move by the social media expert gurus of the “Bad Boys of Brexit”, NZ First collaged the Green co-leaders alongside a unicorn and raining cash.

But unfortunately money doesn’t just fall from the sky… — New Zealand First (@NZFirstNews) July 30, 2020

Green Party supporters enthusiastically shared the supposed attack ad when it emerged at the end of last month. And now they’ve gone one a step further:

9.05am: Shane Jones a distant third in Northland poll

A Colmar Brunton poll for Q+A delivers dreadful news for Shane Jones and NZ First. With the party sitting around 2% in polls, a win in Northland, an area that has been a key focus of the NZ First driven Provincial Growth Fund, was a potential lifeline. But this poll suggests he’s barely in the race.

Matt King, National: 46%

Willow-Jean Prime, Labour: 31%

Shane Jones, NZ First: 15%

The Greens’ candidate is on 3%, the New Conservatives’ on 2%, and Act’s 1%.

In 2017, Matt King won 38% of the vote, NZ First’s candidate Winston Peters took 35%, and Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime took 22%.

Here’s the party vote, with 2017 election results in brackets.

Labour: 41% (30%)

National: 38% (46%)

Act: 8% (0.5%)

NZ First: 7% (13%)

Green Party: 4.7% (6%)

New Conservatives: 1.9% (0.5%)

Shane Jones was a no-show on Q+A. “He committed to the interview … but late last night he pulled out”, announced Jack Tame on this morning’s programme.

For more on the poll of 503 voters, see here.

7.15am: Labour tax policy coming soon

Buried at the bottom of our write-up of the Jacinda Ardern Show this morning is a mini-scoop: Labour will announce its tax policy in the coming week. Tax has proven a glass jaw for Labour in recent elections, from John Key’s “show me the money” ambush onwards. Don’t expect a change of mind on capital gains tax, or anything dramatic: the last thing Labour will want to do is spend the next five weeks debating tax.

Read the full piece on the Labour campaign launch here.

7.00am: A big morning for New Zealand First

Pundits across the country go to bed every night with the cliche “write Winston Peters off at your peril” ringing in their ears, and yet this is also true: the last three public polls put New Zealand First on 2%, 2%, and 1.5%. That means this morning’s Colmar Brunton poll of Northland voters, to be revealed on Q+A, is a very big deal.

If New Zealand First’s Shane Jones is within cooee of, or even leading, the National incumbent, Matt King, it would deliver a major morale boost to Winston Peters’ party. Anyone wondering whether their vote might be wasted if given to NZ First would be reassured that it would count. Conversely, if there is clear air between King – who has hardly built a reputation as a beloved Northland MP – and Jones, the bell will start tolling.

Q+A airs at 9am on TVNZ 1.

6.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Labour launched its official election campaign in Auckland, announcing a new jobs policy at the same time.

National revealed its party list for next month’s election.

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Former National leader Todd Muller opened up about his anxiety in his first full interview since stepping down.

Victoria reported 466 new cases of Covid-19, and 12 deaths, including a man in his 30s.

