Politics podcast: Mervmania hits the 2020 election campaign

Merv Lee-Mather, Merv Thomas and Merv Manhire gather to discuss the most pressing issues of election 2020.

With 39 days to go until New Zealand goes to the polls, talkback caller “Merv” has lit up the election campaign, delivering a deeply unmellow curtain-raiser to the National Party’s Auckland Central candidate selection. That’s top of the agenda for this week’s Gone By Lunchtime, which also includes:

Just how rapturous was the Labour Party launch at the Auckland Town Hall?

Did National Party board member Roger Bridge put on a voice, call himself “Merv”, and phone up Newstalk ZB to sow disharmony in the Auckland Central selection process?

Is Emma Mellow going to beat Helen White and Chlöe Swarbrick to win Auckland Central?

Will Labour take the plunge this week and push up the top tax rate?

If Labour has called it a “Covid election”, what kind of election will Judith Collins christen at this weekend’s National launch?

What is Gerry Brownlee doing?

Does the dire poll result for Shane Jones in Northland sound the death knell for New Zealand First?

All this, and more, on Merv By Lunchtime.

