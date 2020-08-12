Andrew Geddis: What needs to happen to postpone the NZ election

Parliament is scheduled to be dissolved today for an election on September 19. University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis runs through how and under what circumstances the election will happen – or be delayed.

No matter how, Covid-19 is now back in the community. How widespread, and with what consequences, we don’t yet know. Which hasn’t stopped some folk already starting to question whether September’s election can be held as planned. After all, physical election campaigning has been put on ice until it becomes clear how bad the situation is. And the start of advance voting is now only 24 days away.

What the hell is going to happen?

Fortunately, back in mid-March I turned my mind to just that question. The first half of what I had to say then is not really relevant anymore – the prime minister has confirmed that parliament still will be dissolved today and a writ for the election issued as planned. Those actions mean the election timetable then goes from being a matter of political discretion to one of statutory requirement.

(Note, however – parliament’s dissolution will not mean that NZ no longer has a government, or that the government enters into some kind of “caretaker” role. Jacinda Ardern is still PM, the minister of H=health is still Chris Hipkins, cabinet still runs the country as normal. I’ve written a thing about that, too.)

As such, once the governor general issues the election writ, the September 19 election date gets locked in. What, however, if the worst comes to be and the virus has spread widely, necessitating a lengthy stay at level three (or even level four)? How can we vote under such conditions?

Well, amendments to the Electoral Act that came into force earlier this year address just such a possibility. These provisions permit the chief electoral officer – not the prime minister or other political figure – to stop voting at polling stations due to “an unforeseen or unavoidable disruption”, which includes the issuing of an epidemic notice.

Voting can be put on hold for an initial period of three days, with this suspension able to be successively extended for a week at a time following consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition. And there’s no limit to just how long such a suspension can last; the normal election timetable is suspended while it is in place.

So, if it then transpires that Covid-19 makes it just too dangerous to have people going to the polling place on that day, the election can be put off until it is safe. And the Electoral Act now also allows the chief electoral officer to implement “alternative voting processes”, such allowing everyone to upload their ballot electronically, as can be done for overseas voters. Alternatively, mobile voting booths could be permitted to bring the vote to people who are self-isolating, rather than require them to visit school halls or supermarkets.

In short, the mechanics of voting can cope with an extended Covid-19 outbreak. Whether the politics of the election – and in particular, the perceived legitimacy of a vote held in the midst of elevated restrictions – can do so is another question. One that lies outside my lane – so I’ll leave it to social media to settle.