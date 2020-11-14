Live updates, November 14-15: Weak positive for Vincent Residences neighbour; three new Covid cases in isolation

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for the weekend. Contact us on inof@thespinoff.co.nz

1.05pm: Weak positive for close contact neighbour in Vincent Residence, with three new cases in MIQ

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been detected, all in managed isolation and quarantine, the Ministry of Health has announced in its daily media release.

One is an arrival from Romania, who landed in New Zealand on November 3 via Qatar and Australia, and tested positive at around day 12 testing. The second person arrived from Australia on November and 1 was also detected on testing around day 12. The third arrived from the UK on November 12 and tested positive on arrival. All three have been transferred to Auckland’s Jetpark quarantine facility.

The ministry also reports a “weak positive test result” for a close contact of the woman who tested positive in the community in Auckland on Thursday. The person “lived in a neighbouring apartment in Vincent St apartments”.

“The individual’s initial test result was negative, but a subsequent test has today returned a weak positive result. A further test is now being taken. They are currently regarded as a case under investigation,” reports the ministry.

“Auckland Regional Public Health had already done some initial scoping of this case and will now be doing more detailed work on tracking and tracing any outstanding close contacts. Further information will be provided in later updates.”

There were 5,400 tests completed in Auckland yesterday – more than half of those at GPs. Another 920 were conducted outside Auckland, bringing the total test to date to 1,169,062.

One previously reported case has now recovered, meaning the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 56.

More than a million QR scans took place yesterday using the Covid Tracer app, the most since October 1, “which means around one in five app users were scanning the codes”.

12.15pm: Purple pin for Siouxsie and Toby

Good news: The powerhouse Covid-conquering combo Toby Morris and Siouxsie Wiles snared a couple of big prizes last night at the NZ Designers Institute Best Awards. At a ceremony at the Aotea Centre in Auckland they won gold in the public good category, as well as a purple pin, which is, people tell me, a Very Big Deal.

Here’s what the judges said: “This design took a complex message and made it simple in any language. In a highly volatile and confusing time the winning creative solution was simply executed and considered, achieving global reach, recognition and cut through. In an environment where science and facts were highly contested these designs were able to provide complex information in an accessible, clear and concise fashion. In my view they also helped inform New Zealand’s response and comparatively good Covid-19 statistics Such a simple and human approach to a once in a lifetime problem.”

There’s a bumper collection of their incredible work here.

Big night for team @TheSpinoffTV – @SiouxsieW and I with gold and purple pins for Public Good at the design awards #bestawards2020. Thanks to DINZ and judges and everyone in the design community for a cool night, it’s a real honour. Don’t drop these on your foot. pic.twitter.com/jxX645dLPn — Toby Morris (@XTOTL) November 13, 2020

11.45am: Trump speaks

After a week of silence and golf, President Donald Trump has addressed media at the Rose Garden. Trump and the Republican Party continue to contest the Biden victory in the presidential election, but there was a glimmer of hope that he may yet depart peacefully. Only “time will tell” who would be the next president, he said. Alluding to President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for tackling the Covid crisis, he added: “This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell … But I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

Politico reports: “Trump did not take questions at the Rose Garden event, but the president and his team are barreling ahead with lawsuits aimed at casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election. In a recent interview, Trump continued to refuse to acknowledge that he had been beaten by Biden, insisting that his campaign’s election-related legal challenges would reverse the race’s outcome and arguing that Americans should ‘never bet against me’.”

11.00am: The weekend ahead

Good morning and welcome to our live updates for the weekend. We’re expecting any new information from the Ministry of Health to arrive at the usual time of 1pm today. Check in here for the latest.

Yesterday Auckland dodged a bullet with news that the new community case of Covid-19 had been genomically linked to what has become known as the “Defence Force cluster”, suggesting that there is a low likelihood of the virus having spread widely. That meant that there was no shift up the alert level ladder. If you’re in the city on transport or among crowds, however, the advice is clear: wear a mask.

A reminder: here are the Covid-19 locations of interest. The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who was at the Auckland locations to get a test – regardless of whether they have symptoms. Those locations are:

Mezze Bar on November 5;

Liquor.Com bottle store, Queen Street, on November 5;

Red Pig Restaurant on November 7;

Smith and Caughey’s Queen Street on November 7;

Sunny Town China Taste Restaurant on November 8 and 9;

Starbucks Queen Street on November 8 and 9;

The Gateau House on November 8;

A-Z Collection on November 8, 9 and 11;

The Vincent, November 7-12;

Auckland City Doctors on November 10; and

AUT Student Hub on November 10.

