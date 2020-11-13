Live updates, November 13: New community Covid-19 case likely linked to existing cluster

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 13, covering all the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.25am: What’s it like in the Auckland CBD this morning?

Workers in Auckland Central were advised to stay at home, if possible, today, following the news the newest community case of Covid-19 had visited a number of locations while possibly infectious.

Auckland Central local and Spinoff culture editor Sam Brooks writes:

The Auckland CBD is noticeably quieter today, both in regards to vehicle and foot traffic. Depot and the Fed, which would normally be bustling mid-morning, are nearly empty. About half the pedestrians I’ve seen are wearing masks, and the line for the Ellen Melville Testing Centre is at least an hour.

A-Z Collection – the store where the confirmed case worked – is closed, as are many of the stores around it on High Street. Where places are open around the CBD, workers are wearing masks.

10.10am: The case of ‘Case C’

It was slightly glossed over during yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, but the November Quarantine Cluster (colloquially known as the Defence Force cluster) actually grew yesterday – with a third confirmed community case announced.

Case C is a close contact of Case B and tested positive on Wednesday, November 11. They had met Case B for lunch at the Little Penang restaurant in Wellington, indicating that Case B was infectious during their time spent at the often bustling inner city restaurant.

It creates the possibility we will see more cases emerge from the capital.

We’re expecting another 1pm press conference today with Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins, and we’ll bring that to you live.

8.30am: So, what is genomic testing?

We’re awaiting the results of genomic testing of the latest community Covid-19 case, which will hopefully confirm a link to the existing Defence Force cluster – or, at least, to a known strain of the virus.

But what, exactly, is genomic testing? Siouxsie Wiles explored this issue in an earlier column for The Spinoff.

Here’s an extract:

Sequencing the virus from people who test positive can help to identify whether people are part of the same or separate clusters. Are their viruses identical or near identical or do they have quite different mutations? Back in March, a father and son tested positive after returning to New Zealand from a trip to the US. They got sick within a day of each other. Did they get Covid-19 from the same source? Or was one of them infected first and then passed on the virus to the other? Sequencing of their virus samples showed that the two strains were different. They were infected independently.

7.50am: New community Covid-19 case likely linked to NZDF worker – Hipkins

The latest community case of Covid-19 – an Auckland student in her 20s – could now have a possible link to another case, according to the Covid-19 response minister.

The newest case tested positive yesterday morning, after having returned to work on the advice of her boss. Initial concerns centred on the fact the new case appeared to have no connection to an existing case, the border, or a managed isolation facility.

But Chris Hipkins said while the results of genomic testing are due this afternoon, early signs were that the student’s positive test is linked to the existing Defence Force worker cluster.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB this was “incredibly, incredibly encouraging”, and if the link is established the next step will be to find out how the woman contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the owner of the store where the woman works claimed he has been abused following revelations he instructed the infected individual to return to work (wearing a mask) after she called in sick.

He is now seeking legal advice, and denied he had told her to come into work before the results of her Covid-19 test were known.

“We never knew staff [member] was sick – she never said she had a test,” he told the Herald. “We never knew she felt unwell. We just want to tell the truth.”

Further information on the new case and the results of genomic testing will be released later today, presumably at a 1pm media conference. We’ll keep you updated as the news comes to hand.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A community case of Covid-19 is causing alarm, given at this stage there are no established links to the border or a managed isolation facility. The government has swung into a flurry of action as a result, with a range of warnings and recommendations being made. Aucklanders are being told to minimise all movements in and out of the CBD, work from home if possible, wear a mask on public transport and to sign in everywhere they go with the Covid app.

The case is a woman in her 20s, who went to work while symptomatic. As our live updates reports, she became symptomatic on November 9, was tested on November 10 and was asked to isolate but went to work on November 11. She called in sick to work after receiving advice to isolate, but after advice from her manager, went to work wearing a mask. Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said it was “disappointing” that the manager had advised them to come into work. Auckland mayor Phil Goff went further, saying it was “frankly unbelievable.” There’s a large number of locations of interest – please check the list and follow the advice if you were in any of them at the listed time. Pop up testing locations can be found here.

The race is now on to find the source of the case. One speculated source, around a recent fire alarm at a managed isolation facility next to where the woman lived, has been rejected. Cleaning and mass testing is now taking place at locations of interest to see if that was where it was caught, or it has spread further from there. Residents at the apartment block that the woman lived in were made aware of the case by media, reports Radio NZ.

Will Auckland’s alert level shift up? A decision on that will be announced at some stage today, with nothing being ruled in or out. Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy told Checkpoint last night “if tomorrow there aren’t links established to an MIQ facility, or to a worker in that facility, then I think they need to look at an alert level change.” The key question will be whether it becomes clear that any potential outbreak has been contained, or whether there has been undetected spread.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



A new Auckland community case with no apparent link to the border was announced, along with one new imported case in managed isolation and a further community case linked to the November quarantine cluster.

The mystery case, a woman in her 20s, lives at the Vincent Residences apartment building on Vincent St and works at the A-Z Collection clothing store on High St.

As a result of the new case, Auckland CBD workers are asked to work from home today if possible. Otherwise, they should wear masks and redouble their efforts around social distancing and hygiene.

Facilities including the Auckland Central Library will be closed today.

Consideration of any further adjustments to alert levels will be taken today when the ministry of health has more information about the case.

Read yesterday’s live updates here.