Live updates, November 12: Watch – New community case of Covid-19 detected in Auckland  

1.00pm: New community case of Covid-19 detected in Auckland

There is a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland, with no link to the border or a managed isolation facility. The person is not a worker at a managed isolation facility, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced.

The news was just revealed at an unplanned press conference held at parliament.

“We have a plan for dealing with cases that emerge in the community and the deployment of that plan has stamped out cases early before,” Hipkins said.

A further press conference has been scheduled for around 5pm this evening, when more information about the new case is known.

Ashley Bloomfield said the new case became symptomatic on Monday, was tested late on Tuesday, and was at work at “The A-Z Collection” on High Street, Auckland, from Sunday through to Wednesday.

They tested positive this morning and were subsequently transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

In addition, Bloomfield revealed one new imported case detected in managed isolation and a further community case linked to the November quarantine cluster, who tested positive yesterday. They had been in isolation with their family since Saturday and are now in quarantine in Wellington, and are now being referred to as “case C”.

The new community case lives alone, said Bloomfield, and they appear to have had limited outings recently. “They have not visited a supermarket in the period they might have been infectious. Whilst the person is a student at AUT, they have not been to the campus or to any lectures or classes since mid-October so there are no concerns with any potential exposures on campus,” Bloomfield said.

12.25pm: Bloomfield, Hipkins call impromptu 1pm press conference

The director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has called an impromptu Covid-19 press conference for 1pm today. He’ll be joined by the new minister for Covid-19 recovery, Chris Hipkins.

It was earlier expected there would just be a press release this afternoon.

As always, we’ll have everything you need to know live at 1pm and you can watch below.

Herald political journalist Amelia Wade, however, has hopefully dispelled any rumours of bad news:

Just bumped into Bloomfield (at 12.27pm at the electronic gates at the entrance to the Beehive) who held up his sandwich and said we could take it as a good sign he was eating beforehand. https://t.co/FTMxuKZXgF — Amelia Wade 🆒 (@AmeliaJWade) November 11, 2020

9.25am: Call to lower voting age heading to Court of Appeal

Youth advocacy group “Make it 16″ is heading to the Court of Appeal in an attempt to have the voting age lowered from 18.

It followed a High Court ruling that the current voting age was not inconsistent with the Bill of Rights, a claim the group had argued.

“We believe the High Court was wrong to conclude that the current minimum voting age of 18 is a reasonable limit on the right to be free from discrimination based on your age,” co-director of Make it 16 Gina Dao-McLay said.

“The Crown was not able to provide any good reason as to why the rights of 16 and 17 year olds should be limited in this case. As such, with the support of our lawyers who are working pro-bono, we have decided to take our case to the Court of Appeal.”

7.45am: Judith Collins defends diversity of new shadow cabinet

National’s leader has defended becoming the party’s spokesperson for Pacific peoples, in a fiery interview this morning on RNZ.

Judith Collins unveiled her new shadow cabinet yesterday, revealing Paul Goldsmith and Gerry Brownlee had been dropped far down the list following the election campaign, but that Andrew Bayly and Michael Woodhouse received mega promotions.

The finance portfolio has been split between Bayly and Woodhouse, with the former moving up 13 spaces on the party list to number three on the list.

“It’s very important to me that we have a focus… on both the fiscal and the monetary side of the finance area.”

Asked about whether Simon Bridges had turned down the finance spokesperson role, Collins said you shouldn’t believe everything you hear. “[Each MP] had spoken to me and had interviews with me… the New Zealand public expect us as a party to do better”.

Woodhouse, who lost his health spokesperson role during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic for his role in leaking private patient details, has moved up into the fourth slot on the party list. Collins said New Zealanders are “passed all that silly stuff” and she was more focused on the health of New Zealanders and the economy. “Those matters have been dealt with,” Collins said.

Collins has taken on the role of National Party spokesperson for Pacific peoples in the new reshuffle. It followed an election campaign where Collins was accused of politicising her husband’s ethnicity. “I’m, obviously, in the caucus better placed than anyone else to deal with that,” Collins said.

“I consider Pasifika peoples a portfolio that I am very privileged to be able to hold and I will do my very best to undertake that… we don’t have any person in our caucus who is actually of Pasifika heritage.

“I am someone who does have deep connections with Pasifika, particularly with Samoa, and I am very happy to take that portfolio.”

Collins said the ongoing review of the National Party, run by the board, has not informed her decision-making on the cabinet rankings and portfolios.

Read more: Ten eybrow-raising decisions from Judith Collins’ caucus shake-up

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced a new funding for lending programme will be rolled out next month

The impacts of Covid-19 on Auckland Council continued, with new forecasts indicating $1 billion hole in its finances by 2024.

Vanuatu recorded its first official case of Covid-19 – a man who flew into the island nation from the United States via Sydney and Auckland.

The West Indies cricket team, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, had training privileges revoked for repeatedly breaking the rules.

There was one new case of Covid-19, in managed isolation.

National leader Judith Collins unveiled the party’s new list ranking and shadow cabinet.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed it was looking to reinstate loan-to-value ratio restrictions on high-risk lending early next year.

The government announced a new $70 million fund that will allow businesses to access financial support to switch from coal and gas to cleaner electricity.

The government pledged $100,000 towards a “mayoral relief fund” to support those affected by the severe flooding in Napier.

Donald Trump continued to claim he’d won the US presidential election.

