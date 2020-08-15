Live updates, August 15: Cook Islands closes border; Auckland GP tests positive

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 15, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact us at info@thespinoff.co.nz.

8.45am: New quarantine policy ‘racist and patronising’ – advisory group

The government’s new policy of moving Covid-19-positive people in the community into quarantine facilities has been criticised by Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, the expert advisory group set up in response to the pandemic.

On Thursday, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced that all new cases in the community would be housed in quarantine facilities – a change from the first outbreak, when most Covid-positive people were able to isolate at home.

The latest outbreak is centred in South Auckland, and appears to have disproportionately affected Māori and Pasifika people, reports Carmen Parahi for Stuff. The co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, Professor Papaarangi Reid, told Parahi the new policy was punitive instead of mana-enhancing. “It’s racist on a number of levels,” said Reid. “It’s racist because it’s patronising. It’s racist on its stereotyping. It’s racist on its assumption we don’t have the skills and the decision-making power to make good decisions.”

Reid told Stuff she was concerned the policy would increase mistrust of health authorities among Māori and Pacific, people particularly as conspiracy theories start to take hold. She said Te Urutā agrees isolation of infected people is an essential component of managing the virus, but they’re asking the government to rethink its strategy of making it compulsory.

Yesterday, Bloomfield said there was room for flexibility in the new policy as long as the relevant medical officer of health was happy with the arrangement. “The final directive I’ve signed and sent out to medical officers of health isn’t saying that people have to be sent to the Jet Park in Auckland,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Health had been working with local iwi and the DHB to find a suitable arrangement for the two new cases in Tokoroa.

7.45am: Cook Islands announces total border closure; Auckland GP tests positive

The Cook Islands has closed its border to incoming flights following the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland, reports the Herald, after a flight was set to depart from Auckland to Rarotonga this morning. Last night One News reported that the government stepped in over concerns passengers on the flight may have had contact with Covid-19, and Air New Zealand cancelled it. The move came as an Auckland-based Cook Islands GP tested positive, who has many patients in the Cook Islands community. One News reported his practice was close to the Americold cool store at the centre of the outbreak, and the Herald says one other worker at the GP practice is also believed to have tested positive.

Air New Zealand’s chief executive Officer Greg Foran told the Herald the decision was made not to carry passengers out of Auckland due to the city currently being at alert level three. “The Cook Islands has so far had no cases of Covid-19 and we want to make sure we are doing the right thing for both countries in terms of safety and wellbeing,” Foran said. “That’s why we have taken the precautionary decision not to carry passengers out of Auckland on tomorrow’s service. We are contacting affected customers directly to let them know their options.”

There is currently one flight a week to Rarotonga for returning residents and visa holders. They do not have to quarantine on arrival, but do need a negative Covid test.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories:

Auckland will be remaining in alert level three, and New Zealand at level two, until August 26. This will be reviewed in a week’s time, on August 21.

A decision on whether the election should be delayed will be announced next week.

The wage subsidy has been extended and this will apply nationwide.

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19, 12 of which are linked to the existing cluster. One is still under investigation. Two of the cases are in Tokoroa, the first of the new outbreak to occur outside of Auckland.

