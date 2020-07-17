Live updates, July 17: Collins announces road-heavy $31bn infrastructure plan

Hello, and welcome to The Spinoff’s Live Updates for July 17. If you want to get in touch about anything, flick me an email at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.30am: Roads the focus as Collins promises to ‘get Auckland moving again’

There was no light rail in sight at this morning’s infrastructure announcement by new National Party leader Judith Collins. Instead, there were a lot of roads, tunnels, and busways. In what National is calling the biggest infrastructure package in New Zealand’s history, $31bn would be spent across the country – with more than half of that in the top of the North Island alone.

Collins pledged it will bring the “congestion crisis to an end” and “get Auckland and the Upper North Island moving again” as part of speech in which the word “transformational” featured heavily.

At its core, the multi-billion dollar package will see a lot of Labour’s 2017 election promises fulfilled – minus light rail and Skypath. Collins, however, said it will go much further. National would connect Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga with four-lane expressways – including tunnels under the Brynderwyn and Kaimai mountain ranges – to create an integrated region of 2.5 million New Zealanders.

“National’s vision is to transform the four cities to be one economic powerhouse, unlocking their potential so the upper North Island becomes Australasia’s most dynamic region.

”There will also be rail to Auckland airport, an expansion of the city’s rapid bus links, and work towards an additional harbour crossing. The East West Link, or the most expensive road in New Zealand history, is back. The Auckland fuel tax would be gone within 100 days of the September election.

The projects will be sequenced over the next decade and beyond, but work will also begin immediately on $300 million worth of digger-ready projects in Auckland. The $31bn price tag will be covered by the current government’s Covid fund.

Todd Muller, Collins’ predecessor as leader who quit on Tuesday morning, had announced an infrastructure speech for the same Auckland location on the day he left the top job. And yet, while this is almost probably the same policy announcement we would have got from Muller, Collins has put her stamp on it. “Her” government, she said, would be different to the incumbent. “Her” plan would end congestion. Perhaps the most Collins-esque part of the plan: the Resource Management Act would be gone, not simply amended. It’d be replaced with two pieces of legislation that allow for all of the changes detailed above to be made.

“It’s time for boldness and a long-term vision. Infrastructure takes time. In New Zealand, it takes far too much time,” Collins said.

9:00am: Man wanted over card skimming operation at hospitals

The public are being asked to help identify a man following a spate of card skimming incidents at both Auckland and Waikato Hospitals.

The incidents took place in May and June, after people reported amounts of money being taken out of their bank accounts after using Wilson Parking machines.

More information is available here.

8.00am: Simon Bridges didn’t want Collins for leader

It was another busy day yesterday for new opposition leader Judith Collins. Two senior MPs, Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams, quit ahead of a portfolio reshuffle that saw Simon Bridges and Todd Muller return to National’s front bench. But in media interviews this morning, it was revealed that Bridges had backed Mark Mitchell for leader. Collins told RNZ’s Morning Report that wasn’t awkward for her. “It’s a free vote in our caucus and there are no ramifications for anybody… I’ve got him at number four.”

Collins denied that Bridges voting for another leader meant the caucus wasn’t unified, instead saying she thinks Bridges is “very happy” with her in charge. “I think he’s going to do a great job.”

There were also questions about Collins’ decision to put the housing portfolio down the list at number 14, with MP Jacqui Dean taking on the role from Nicola Willis. Collins said 14 is still a cabinet position and that it’s a reflection of how much Labour values the portfolio.

“Jacinda Ardern had Phil Twyford with housing, so how could you take it seriously when Labour hasn’t?”

Meanwhile, Collins will be making a major infrastructure announcement this morning at the same Auckland location her predecessor, Todd Muller, was planned to speak on the day he quit the leadership. Collins wasn’t giving anything away, telling RNZ we’ll just have to “wait and see.”

We’ll be covering the announcement live this morning.

7.45am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

So, there was a bit of incorrect information in yesterday’s Bulletin about departures from National. It turns out Amy Adams will also be quitting, meaning both of former leader Todd Muller’s key lieutenants are gone. It precipitated a much wider reshuffle for new leader Judith Collins, the details of which can be found in our live blog. Nobody would deny that it has been an extraordinary political week for the party, but even so, there are a lot of questions to be asked about the ‘strong team’ part of what was their slogan on Monday – Toby Manhire has an excellent analysis of what it means for them.

On that reshuffle, Collins has kept both former leaders in the inner circle, and has promoted other liberals to replace Kaye and Adams. Simon Bridges has the justice portfolio to go with foreign affairs, and Muller will take trade. Chris Bishop and Nicola Willis – two strong supporters of the Muller coup – have both been moved up, and Bishop will become the shadow leader of the house. Dr Shane Reti is now all the way up to number five in the caucus after a remarkable run this term. And Harete Hipango will become shadow attorney general – she’s a first term MP from Whānganui, who came to parliament after a distinguished career in law.

Perhaps the only real loser in the reshuffle is former justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell. As Stuff’s Henry Cooke put it in a very useful analysis piece, Mitchell put his hand up for the leadership again this time around, forcing a contest at a time when party power-brokers wanted a coronation. But on Mitchell’s demotion, “many suggest this has more to do with work ethic than vindictiveness,” wrote Cooke. The reshuffle will perhaps bring an end to the months of chaos that have engulfed the party, and certainly National MPs are talking unity (they were talking unity last time too of course.) Bridges went on Newstalk ZB to make it clear that Collins had his support, though there was also a hint of off the record friction in this story by Newshub’s Tova O’Brien, in which MPs reflected on the fact that an MP who had been disloyal in the past was now demanding loyalty from them as leader.

Meanwhile, we’re expecting a major policy speech on infrastructure to be delivered today by Collins. A similar version was planned for earlier in the week by Muller, but had to be pushed back slightly for obvious reasons. One policy was pushed out yesterday by finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith – the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Hamish Rutherford was at a speech in which he announced National would suspend contributions to the Super Fund, as a way of holding down debt. It was also a move taken by Bill English in 2008, before contributions were resumed by the current government’s Grant Robertson. There was no such policy clarity in an oddly combative interview given by deputy leader Gerry Brownlee to Checkpoint, in which he repeatedly refused to give answers because of which show was asking the questions.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



National MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams both announced they were quitting politics. Simon Bridges and Todd Muller are back on the National front bench, after a reshuffle.

There was one new case of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation, the child of two people previously reported as having the coronavirus.

$242 million is going towards maternity services, the associate health minister announced.

Some of Twitter’s biggest names were hacked, with tweets published asking their followers for bitcoin payments.

The Australian state of Victoria registered its highest daily increase in new Covid cases, with 317 confirmed overnight.

Auckland councillors voted through a 3.5% rates increase as part of an emergency budget to address a huge funding gap post-Covid.

