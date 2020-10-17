Election Live, October 17: Dogs, dogs and more dogs at polling booths

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 17, bringing you nothing but dogs at polling booths until 7pm, after which we’ll bring you all the news from the election. Send your dogs at polling booths snaps (no humans please) to info@thespinoff.co.nz

6.30am: It’s just emotions taking me over

Voting is a MOOD, as Jinx proves below. “She was very well behaved and had a nap while waiting outside for me to finish voting. The volunteers said she was the best part of their super busy day,” says Jinx’s mum Zara.

6.00am: Canine voting hotspots

If you’re voting today and wondering where you’ll have the best chance of encountering some fine democratic doggos, All Saints Anglican Church on Ponsonby Road in Auckland appeared to be absolutely teeming with them during the week. Two separate dog spotters sent in these pics on different days: not one, not two, but THREE pooches, including one little guy I almost mistook for a teddy bear, waiting patiently to cast their votes.

*NB Today’s Election Live is strictly for dogs only, so all humans have been censored accordingly.

5.30am: Democratic doggos abroad

Did you know on average only one in 10 New Zealanders living overseas votes in our general elections? Cricket (left) and Maggie (right) think that’s absolutely not on so kindly helped their owners exercise their democratic right from Melbourne and Singapore respectively.

5.00am: Well-dressed advance-voting dogs

Good morning and welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 17, election day. As of yesterday, 1.7 million people had already voted, something every one of these fine hounds is in full support of.

Both Stevie (left) and Tilly (right) believe that voting is Very Important Business, and thus formal attire is appropriate. We entirely agree. Keep up the good work.

