Election Live, October 16: New poll suggests cannabis referendum won’t pass

Election Live for October 16, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news.

9.15am: The final leaders’ debate in 2.5 minutes

This video by The Spinoff’s José Barbosa sums up how we’re all feeling. It’s bleak and beautiful.

8.00am: Collins still wouldn’t work with Winston Peters

Judith Collins said she still won’t work with Winston Peters, even if it’s the only path to power for the National Party.

It’s been the position of the party since Simon Bridges ruled out extending a hand to the New Zealand First leader after the last election.

“Our caucus has made it very clear that they’d rather not do a deal with Mr Peters,” Collins told RNZ. “I just don’t think he’s going to be back, so I’d say to his voters: don’t waste your vote, and vote National.”

“There hasn’t been any reconsideration” of this position, the National leader said.

Asked whether she’s had the backing of her party colleagues during the election campaign, Collins said she “felt very supported”. The last 10 days have been rife with leaks from within the National Party, with suggestions Collins’ days as leader could be numbered if she doesn’t win the election.

“Everyone is very focused on this and working hard for New Zealand,” she said.

7.45am: New poll suggests cannabis referendum won’t pass

A Newshub poll released this morning shows support for the cannabis referendum slipping away.

The Reid Research study asked people: “Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?”

55.6% said ‘no’ (+5.1 points on the previous Newshub-Reid’s September 30 poll)

38.3% said ‘yes’ (+0.4 points)

5.7% ‘didn’t know’

0.4% won’t vote

The poll result comes after Green Party polling seen by The Spinoff showed advance voters are more likely to oppose cannabis legalisation and just a day after the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll also showed the referendum was unlikely to be successful. However, a recent study commissioned by pro-legalisation campaigners suggested that the referendum could yet go their way.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A poll released just days before the election shows Labour is still in a clear position to form the next government. While the One News Colmar Brunton showed Labour no longer had the numbers to govern alone, a surge for the Greens means they held a significant combined lead over National and Act.

The numbers: Labour were down one point to 46%, National were down a point to 31%, the Greens were up to 8%, and Act were holding steady on 8%. No other party was above the threshold, though NZ First continued to climb, getting up to 3%. New Conservative were up to 2%, The Opportunities Party were down to 1%, Advance NZ were stuck on 1%, and the Māori Party were up to 1%. If that is the final tally, then basically the only viable government will be Labour supported by the Greens. It’s worth noting though – on these numbers there is still a possibility that we’ll see either or both of NZ First and the Māori Party get back in, the latter through winning one of the seven seats they’re contesting.

But a significant point about it all: The poll only had a 7% share of undecideds, and 8% of voters refusing to answer. Combine that with the 1.5 million strong early vote, and that leaves an extremely small number of available voters for parties to win. This doesn’t mean that the shape of parliament is a foregone conclusion of course, so if you haven’t voted yet, see that you do. And of course, we can’t discount the possibility that the polls are simply wrong, unlikely as that seems.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



There were two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Advance NZ’s Facebook page was taken down by the social media company, citing repeated violations of its Covid-19 misinformation policy

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins met in their final election debate of 2020

A new TVNZ/Colmar Brunton poll put Labour at 46%, and the Greens jumping 2 points to 8%

Winston Peters knew about NZ First Foundation finances a year before scandal broke, contrary to his claims, according to a Stuff report

A major report found that climate change is already happening in New Zealand

More than 1.5 million advance votes have now been cast.

