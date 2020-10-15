Election Live, October 15: Debate day – last chance for Collins and Ardern to impress

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 15, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.30am: Collins surprised by backlash to obesity comments

The last 48 hours of political discourse has largely been dominated by Judith Collins’ comments about obesity, which is probably not what those in the National camp would be wanting.

Today, Collins said she’s been surprised by the backlash to her comments that people need to take personal responsibility for their weight.

“I was simply saying people do need to know what to do and need to take personal responsibility… it’s not that hard…the science is there,” Collins told Newstalk ZB.

Collins also slammed the media for their treatment of her campaign, in particular the way her Ponsonby walkabout was covered in comparison to Ardern’s mall walkabouts.

“If I’m out there talking about policy, I’m not gonna be at the mall,” Collins said.

8.00am: Peters knew about NZ First Foundation finances a year before scandal broke – report

Winston Peters’ claims that the New Zealand First Foundation had nothing to do with his political party appear to have been contradicted, according to a bombshell report by Stuff.

It’s been revealed that Peters and high-ranking New Zealand First MPs were briefed about the foundation’s expenses and activities a year before it first hit the news.

The Stuff report reads:

Stuffhas seen an internal party report that, according to a source familiar with the matter, was presented to Peters in November 2018.

The report, dated 21 November 23, 2018 [sic], was written by former party president Lester Gray. It is understood that it was hand-delivered to Peters’ home mailbox in Auckland on Sunday, November 25, ahead of a meeting about the matter.

The report referenced money in NZ First Party’s Kiwibank account as well as money in the Foundation’s ASB bank account. It totalled expenses incurred by the ASB account and classed them as party costs.

Read the full report here

7.40am: It’s debate day!

Yup, that’s right – it’s almost time for another debate. Tonight will see Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern go head-to-head for the final time, in front of a studio audience, in the comforts of the TVNZ studio in Auckland.

It follows a tumultuous week for Collins, which has seen her on the defensive rather than the attack almost every day. By contrast, Ardern has been spending most of her time in shopping centres over the past week, getting snapped deep within crowds of adoring fans.

I’ll be at the debate tonight and we’ll have plenty of coverage across The Spinoff to keep you entertained and informed.

There’s just two days to go, people.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

For National’s Judith Collins, the talking points out of this week have been utterly bizarre. Most of her headlines have revolved around comments made about obesity being a “personal choice”, rather than anything remotely approaching the political platform of the National party. The other headlines have been about making savage attacks on the wealth tax policies of the Green party, despite it being ruled out again and again by Labour’s leadership.

Meanwhile Labour’s campaign has ended focusing on the party’s leadership, and batting away attacks from National based on the Green wealth tax. Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan set out a bit what that looks like – Jacinda Ardern meets huge crowds and visits iconic businesses, while finance spokesperson Grant Robertson stares straight down the barrel of a camera and tells former ‘Key and English’ National voters that the Nats are now in a state of chaos, and Labour will provide stability. It’s the aura of a party that has totally captured the centre ground of the political landscape, and come Sunday morning it will probably have put them back into government – possibly even alone. On that point, take our quiz and see if you can tell the difference between lines issued by the Labour or National campaigns – I tried it and got exactly 50% right.

One question for Labour now is who will be deputy PM, as Newsroom’s Sam Sachdeva discusses – Winston Peters did a very able job filling in, and there are doubts about whether other top parliamentarians could do the same.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

The latest advance voting figures showed 1.418 million people had done their civic duty.

An urgent court appeal to reveal the names of the two people charged in relation to the New Zealand First Foundation was dismissed.

National promised to establish a seniors commissioner if elected, and continued to argue a Labour-Greens government might introduce a wealth tax (despite Jacinda Ardern ruling it out).

There were two new cases of Covid-19 detected in managed isolation.

A leaked poll on the cannabis referendum suggested it’s likely to be a tight race, The Spinoff revealed.

Read yesterday’s Election Live here