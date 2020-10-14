Quiz: A Labour 2020 election message, or one from an old National campaign?

Does it sounds like a Key-English slogan, or something from Ardern-Robertson?

Labour is ahead in the polls with a few days to go until decision day, and as incumbents you’d expect some of their messages to echo those from governing parties of days gone by. Grant Robertson and Jacinda Ardern have both, repeatedly, admiringly invoked John Key and Bill English in an attempt to woo their supporters.

But how close are their exhortations, really?

See if you can tell which of the following lines come from the 2020 Labour campaign or a recent National tilt.



If you’re reading on the app, try the web version. If you’re on an iPhone and it’s not appearing, try here

See other quizzy goodness:

Can you match the political party to the Election 2020 slogan?

Can you tell the difference between the parties’ finance talk?

Can you tell National’s five-point economic plan from Labour’s five-point economic plan?