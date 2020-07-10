Quiz: Can you tell Todd Muller’s plan from Jacinda Ardern’s plan?

Ten points, two plans. Which points are whose?
With an election within spitting distance, Aotearoa’s two biggest political parties are all about the plans. “You don’t have a plan!” says one party to the other. “Yes we have a plan, or certainly a plan to have a plan, or a plan to say you have no plan,” says the other. It’s a good time all round.
At the Labour Party congress on Sunday afternoon, Jacinda Ardern, the leader of the Labour Party, delivered a speech in which she unveiled a five-point plan for economic recovery.
At the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce yesterday, Todd Muller, the leader of the National Party, delivered a speech in which he unveiled a five-point plan for economic recovery.
According to several sources, that’s a total of 10 points. The question is, can you guess which one is from which party, or is it just, as Winston Peters likes to say, a choice between Coke and Pepsi?
