Live updates, May 18: Government accused of running MIQ with an ‘honesty system’

live updates for May 18, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day.

9.30am: Wellington bus drivers offered $10,000 to accept weakened deal

Wellington bus drivers are being offered a one-off cash boost of up to $10,000 if they accept a weakened collective agreement.

It follows a recent strike by drivers employed by NZ Bus in the capital.

As Stuff reported, drivers with more than five years’ service would be eligible for the full $10,000 and those with less than 5 years’ service would receive $5000.

As part of the new agreement, the base pay rate would rise from $19.29 an hour plus allowances to $22.10 an hour, or $24 for drivers with more than six months’ service. But, it would also see overtime pay and other benefits slashed.

The instant cash injection has been criticised as a dirty negotiation tactic, with the Tramways Union advising its members not to accept the proposed offer.

“It doesn’t cut it… we’re opposed to selling terms and conditions philosophically,” said Tramways secretary Kevin O’Sullivan​.

8.00am: Debt collectors ordered to recoup unpaid managed isolation fees

Debt collectors will be used to recoup thousands of dollars of unpaid managed isolation costs.

Under our MIQ rules, citizens and permanent residents are required to pay $3100, with $950 for each additional adult and $475 for each additional child (3-17 years old).

But new figures reveal just how much has yet to be paid. According to the Herald, 291 invoices were more than 180 days overdue by the end of last month, representing a combined total of $909,535. It’s unclear how much of this will be recovered through debt collection, but debt recovery action is only considered once invoices are 90 days overdue.

In a statement, National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said that the party had acquired data showing the government was owed almost $7 million in overdue invoices from MIQ guests.

“Right now the government is operating MIQ under an honesty system,” he said. “It’s taking months for invoices to be issues for stays in MIQ, and then people have a further three months to pay on top of it. It’s a very lax system.”

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins agreed it was taking too long for payments to be made but said that was because of how complex the system is.

“I’ve sought advice on ways to do [simplify it] and on reducing the time before bills are considered overdue. It’s currently 90 days and we’re looking to reduce that to 30 days or to put people who are in challenging circumstances into a repayment plan,” he said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Immigration settings will be very different when the border reopens, the government announced last night. In a speech actually delivered by minister Stuart Nash (immigration minister Kris Faafoi was sick) the government told businesses to prepare to employ far fewer migrant workers, and far more locals. Political editor Justin Giovannetti reported in our live updates that it follows plenty of other signals in this direction from the government. Here’s a set of key paragraphs about the proposed changes, and what they signify:

In recent weeks the Labour government has said that immigrants have been responsible for driving down wages and pressures on the country’s infrastructure and housing. Tonight, Nash made it clear that the high levels of migration seen in recent years is no longer welcome.

“When our borders fully open again, we can’t afford to simply turn on the tap to the previous immigration settings. That path is a continuation of pressures on our infrastructure … and downward pressure on wages. Since the borders closed, we’ve seen a reversal in the horticulture sector, for example, where there’s been a lift in wages to bring in local workers,” said Nash.

Nearly 5% of the country’s workers are on temporary visas, by far the highest level in the OECD. Thousands of those workers, including many in the healthcare sector, haven’t been able to bring their families into the country over the past year because of Covid-19 restrictions. In a sign of what’s to come, Nash said that won’t change. The government is instead creating a new exemption for foreign businesspeople who want to come here to negotiate deals in-person.

The speech was more about a direction of travel than a set of hard numbers to work with. But even within that, some observers were left confused at that lack of detail, reports the NZ Herald. As Stuff reports, there was no further clarity on either how quickly the direction would be implemented, or whether more resources would go to the under-pressure Immigration NZ – the latter question will be answered on Budget Day. Politik (paywalled) reported that some observers were left wondering where the “Kiwis first” workforce was actually going to come from. On The Spinoff, Bernard Hickey argued that a lack of migration planning generally has contributed to the infrastructure and housing deficit New Zealand now faces.

And finally, the numbers that give context for the policy reset: Radio NZ reports that immigration – in terms of people from overseas countries coming to live here – basically stopped over the last year. The net migration gain for the country last year was about 6k people – the year before it was more than 90k.

Sāmoa has a new PM-elect, but it’s not yet clear if she will actually get the top job. The Supreme Court issued two major rulings around the disputed election: The first involved striking down an extra seat given to the incumbent HRPP on the grounds of a misapplied MP gender quota, and the second was to cancel the snap election that had been called later this month. As the Samoa Observer reports, the HRPP plans to appeal those rulings, and that’s not to mention the dozens of petitions currently before the courts, which could see further seats change hands. But if the situation stays how it currently is, Fiame Naomi Mataafa from the FAST party will become the first woman to be PM in Sāmoa.