Live updates, May 17: ‘I am safe’ – Judith Collins confident despite shocker poll result

12.05pm: New stats confirm Covid-19 migration drop

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the year ending March saw the largest annual drop in net migration.

According to new figures from Stats NZ, net migration was just 6,600 over the past year – compared with 91,900 in the year ending March 2020. That’s a drop of 85,400.

Meanwhile, arrivals and departures across the border dropped by around 13.3 million on the previous year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There were 319,700 border crossings made up of 127,600 arrivals and 192,100 departures. In contrast, in the year to March 2020 there were 13.6 million border crossings, made up of 6.8 million arrivals and 6.8 million departures.

9.45am: Wellington Covid result no cause for concern, say officials

In case you missed it over the weekend: a tiny amount of Covid-19 has been discovered in Wellington’s wastewater. But, at this stage, health officials don’t think there’s any cause for concern.

ESR testing reported a “weak positive” test result on Friday May 14. A follow-up test the next day recorded the same result.

According to the Ministry of Health, the most likely cause is recent returnees from quarantine who are continuing to shed the virus.

“In recent weeks three recovered cases who live in the Wellington region have left the Auckland quarantine facility,” said a spokesperson. “A further historical case left a Wellington managed isolation facility the same day the second sample was taken.”

It is possible that one or more recently recovered cases from elsewhere could have flown into Wellington, they added.

“ESR consider a single recovered person shedding the virus may be detected in wastewater.”

Anyone in Wellington with Covid-19 symptoms is urged to get a test as a precautionary measure.

9.20am: ‘I don’t get into the politics of the opposition’ – Ardern tight-lipped on Collins’ successor

Jacinda Ardern chose not to get into opposition politics this morning when asked who should roll Judith Collins as National’s leader.

Following yesterday’s dismal poll result on Newshub, speculation has been rife about if – or when – Collins will be replaced in the top job.

Speaking to The AM Show today, Ardern said that decision was squarely for National.

“I don’t really get into the politics of the opposition and who their leader is going to be,” she said.

“The questions asked around some of the substantive policy debate we’ve been having, yes, absolutely. But when I get asked the question as to who the leader should be, that’s not for me, that’s for them.”

The same Newshub Reid Research poll showed a slight drop for Ardern as well – although still well up on her opposition. The PM is sitting on 48.1%. She remained unfazed.

“I’m here to be critiqued. That’s what we’re all here for. However, when we look at the support for the party and the government, [it’s] standing up really well. We’re moving from a Covid response phase to a Covid recovery,” she said.

8.00am: Collins remains confident despite shocker poll result

“I am safe.” That’s what Judith Collins had to say this morning following a shocker poll result that showed she is a dead leader walking.

Last night’s Newshub Reid Research poll had the National Party up a notch on election night to 27%, but had Judith Collins plummeting in the preferred PM stakes to just 5.6%.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Collins said the numbers were wrong. “Newshub haven’t run a poll since before the election so of course it’s normal for the opposition leader to take a fall when it’s months after an election,” she said.

Asked what her internal polling results showed, Collins could not provide a figure. Instead, she said her “numbers” were based on what the public have been telling her. “What I’m getting is people stopping me in the streets, stopping me at the koru lounge, telling me that we’re doing the right thing and we’re standing up to the government,” she said.

As detailed by The Spinoff’s Toby Manhire this morning, Collins has faced flack in past weeks for continually beating the race card drum. Despite this poll showing the tactic has failed, Collins said she would not back down from talking about the government’s supposed separatist agenda.

“The party vote is going up, it’s not huge but it’s a little bit,” she said. “And it’s also obvious from our regional meetings that people are coming back to the National Party. I’ve never seen numbers like I have at the moment when it comes to people turning up.”

Being two and a half years out from an election, Collins suggested the poll was unimportant.

“Can we get onto the big issues which are, by the way, joint governance for water in the South Island between Ngāi Tahu and the councils. That’s what that is,” she said.

Collins was “unavailable” to front on RNZ this morning and did not make an appearance on Newshub either.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

As mentioned at the end of last week, we’re expecting some sort of announcement on immigration policy from the government this week. Newsroom’s Anuka Nadkarni reports the announcement will involve much tighter targeting of highly-skilled people in migration targets. As the PM said at an event last week, “we are actually using Covid to actually stop and take a look at our immigration settings.”

There are plenty of live issues in the sector right now. One of them that the government seems likely to focus on most is the skills shortage. Almost every day there’s a story about some sector or other in need of trained workers (for example, over the weekend there was a story about a desperately needed Southland roofer who soon has to leave the country on Stuff) and previous government announcements around MIQ spaces have shown that is a topic on their radar.

But on some issues in the area, there will likely be nothing new. Immigration minister Kris Faafoi disappointed migrants protesting at parliament who have been split from their families, saying he couldn’t tell them what they wanted to hear. For more depth on that issue, read this by guest writer Branko Marcetic. Political pressure is being applied on family separations by National MP Erica Stanford – here’s a piece from a month ago in which she makes the arguments that she’s been pushing on ever since. But the moral force of the argument around reuniting families appears to be making little impression on the government.

For an exploration of the wider long-term population issues that could underpin all this, it’s hard to go past this piece by Stuff’s Dileepa Fonseka. It explores some of the reasons why population policy planning can be necessary – but also why just bringing the topic up can spark controversy and ugly rhetoric towards some groups.