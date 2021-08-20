Live updates, August 20: 22nd Covid case confirmed, North Shore hospital ‘diverting patients’

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 20, with Stewart Sowman-Lund.

8.20am: NZ Post worker tests positive for Covid-19

A New Zealand Post worker has tested positive for Covid-19, the company has revealed. It’s not yet known whether this is a case that’s already been identified – and thus already in our 22 case tally – or a new case that will be announced at 1pm.

According to Newshub, NZ Post’s chief operating officer Brendon Main said the team member was last at work on Monday. They then fell sick and have not been at work since.

“We are working with the Ministry of Health to immediately contact those who are considered close contacts, and any person who worked on the same shift nearby this case are in isolation and will be tested,” Main said.

8.05am: The Bulletin – Decision day on whether to extend lockdown

Today’s top story from The Bulletin, by Justin Giovannetti:

The missing link. A sigh of relief ran through the Beehive yesterday when genomic testing connected Auckland’s delta cluster to the border. This outbreak might be smaller and more contained than originally feared. However, there’s a substantial risk the virus might have spread at over 100 locations of interest identified so far in the country’s largest city.

This is news we all wanted. The parameters of this outbreak are becoming clearer. A returnee from Sydney, travelling on a red zone flight, arrived in managed isolation on August 7. Two days later they tested positive. Teams are now attempting to link the returnee to the rest of the cluster, while tracers are focused on containing the remaining cases and their contacts. One News reports the Crowne Plaza is being combed for clues.

The scale of the outbreak is still significant. As the prime minister told the nation yesterday, the development provides “some optimism and a strong serving of caution”. While this is still a working theory until a firm link is proven, it’s certainly a good one. The NZ Herald reported that the limited timeframe of the outbreak and the massive number of locations where infected people might have been, roughly cancel each other out.

Thousands of contacts will need to be tested. The combined roll of Avondale College, Northcote College and Lynfield College, all of which have been linked to a positive case, is more than 5,700. Hundreds more will be linked to restaurants, churches and SkyCity casino.

In breaking news this morning. Patients needing emergency care are being diverted from North Shore hospital after a positive case received treatment there before being diagnosed. The short stay surgical unit has also been closed. The person could have been infectious at the time. Keep in mind, the period from infection to infectious with delta can be only 24 to 48 hours.

Where to next? Cabinet will meet this afternoon at 1pm and a decision on whether the lockdown outside Auckland is extended will be announced around 3pm. Owing to the infectious nature of the delta variant, the government has felt vindicated by the snap lockdown so far. “Level four is where New Zealand needs to be at the moment,” Jacinda Ardern said yesterday. The prime minister has previously indicated that any move down the alert levels would incremental. RNZ expects an extension.

Could the south island open up? It’s possible, reports Stuff, but there could be contacts from the Auckland cluster who have headed south. Some experts, like Nick Wilson, are calling for the country to be split into large regions that would be cut off from each other, with the land border heavily policed to stop people from moving between zones. The upside being that some regions could open earlier.

The vaccination programme is now open to children. In a move detailed in The Spinoff’s live updates, children’s commissioner Andew Becroft has backed the government’s decision to open up vaccinations to the 12 to 15 year-old cohort. Medsafe already approved the change. People in this age bracket will be eligible for a vaccine from September 1, or parents and caregivers who are already booked for a dose can just bring their eligible children along. The message is clear: let’s just get this done. This adds 265,000 more people to the eligible group in a critical expansion of the vaccination programme.

The situation across the Tasman is worsening. New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said that her state “is learning to live” with the virus, according to ABC. With 681 new cases yesterday, much of greater Sydney is under some form of lockdown. The state’s plan now is to try to vaccinate itself out of its current troubles. However, 61 people have already died in the delta outbreak.

When are you supposed to wear a mask? The country is in its third day of lockdown and mask use is compulsory while using an essential service. If you’re struggling to figure out where to wear a mask, the general advice is: Going outside? Wear a mask, according to Newshub. However, in a welcome moment of levity, the prime minister explained that masks aren’t essential while people are running. “Engaging in a very strenuous run while wearing a mask might become difficult, I couldn’t speak to personal experience,” she said.

Is it time to rethink the country’s strategy? Thomas Coughlan (paywalled) argues in the NZ Herald that it isn’t clear anymore whether hard lockdowns and a slow vaccine drive are a workable plan. The situation in Sydney, with expanding case numbers despite a lockdown, has raised questions about whether delta spreads too quickly to be confined. New Zealand’s vaccine programme has been painfully slow, but seemed to be finally picking up steam when this outbreak arrived, with a record 55,000 doses administered the day before we went into lockdown.

7.50am: The day ahead – lockdown decision looming

Today’s a big one: not only will we learn the details of any new Covid-19 cases – including further information about the recently confirmed 22nd case – but the country will learn whether or not we leave lockdown. Of course, lockdown continuing in Auckland and Coromandel is almost guaranteed (the PM said on Tuesday night that she expected level four would continue there until next Tuesday).

Here’s today’s tentative agenda:

1pm: We can expect to hear from Ashley Bloomfield and possibly the PM, although she may hold off speaking until the lockdown announcement. We’re anticipating new Covid-19 cases to be announced after the total jumped to 22 this morning.

3pm: Jacinda Ardern will reveal next steps in the lockdown and whether any parts of the country will move down alert levels.

7.00am: North Shore hospital ‘diverting patients’ after treating 22nd Covid case

Updated

The Auckland Covid-19 outbreak has grown by one overnight, with 22 cases now confirmed. More are expected in the day ahead.

The new case is a “young man” currently being cared for at Waitakere Hospital, but who had been at North Shore hospital prior with an unrelated condition. Given the incubation period of the virus, the DHB said it “assumed that the person could have been infectious during the admission to North Shore Hospital”.

“The DHB has taken immediate action to close the North Shore Hospital Emergency Department and Short Stay Surgical Unit to new admissions. Diversions to other hospital emergency departments are in place as the DHB this morning contacts staff and patients who may have been exposed to Covid,” said a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Affected staff will be stood down and advised to follow public health advice, said the ministry, and potentially exposed current patients will be notified and isolated as well as tested in the hospital. “Patients already discharged will be followed-up by public health officials.”

Speaking on RNZ, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall said further details about the case will be available at the 1pm briefing. It’s too soon, Verrall said, to confirm whether this new case has a direct link with the growing cluster.

Meanwhile, cabinet will today decide whether or not the lockdown will continue beyond the three day period, or seven days for Auckland and Coromandel. Bringing the rest of the country out of lockdown would depend on the “degree of confidence” that there is not undetected transmission, Verrall said.

Last night brought news that students at two Auckland schools have tested positive. The combined roll of Avondale College, Northcote College and Lynfield College – the three schools linked to the outbreak – is more than 5700 students.

