Live updates, August 19: Covid case numbers set to rise as almost 70 locations of interest confirmed

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 19, bringing you the latest as New Zealand moves back into lockdown.

We are doing our utmost to keep you updated on all Covid-19 related coverage. Every dollar our members contribute directly funds our editorial team and is devoted to ensuring we do more. Click here to learn how you can support the team today.

8.10am: Maskless shoppers won’t be turned away from Countdown supermarkets

Countdown supermarkets will allow shoppers to enter without face masks, citing a risk to staff members if they have to keep people out.

But Pak n Save and New World – owned by Foodstuffs – will be keeping maskless shoppers away from their stores.

As of midnight last night, face masks have become mandatory for all people over the age of 12 at essential services such as grocery stores.

Countdown spokesperson Kiri Hannifin told RNZ her staff should not need to become bouncers. “If [customers] refuse or if they become aggressive or violent or angry we’re just going to walk away from that conflict, we’re not going to engage, I don’t want my team to get hurt and where we have to we’ll escalate it to the police.”

7.55am: The Bulletin – 100 cases could exist as delta cluster spreads

Here is today’s top story from The Bulletin

“We’re expecting more.” Auckland’s delta cluster is growing and as the prime minister warned yesterday, more cases will be coming. Early evidence is a mix of positive and concerning. Wastewater testing has shown no sign of a large-scale outbreak, but as RNZ reports, experts say the delta variant linked back to New South Wales could have been spreading for the past two weeks in the community.

Potentially many more. I was struck yesterday by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield’s assertion that up to 120 cases might have existed in the community on Tuesday, when the first case was detected. That number came from expert modeller Shaun Hendy. He told The Bulletin that the estimate has since been revised down to about 100 cases. That’s not the expected final size of the cluster, just where it stood before lockdown.

Handy warned there won’t be a quick exit. While the entire country will be in level four lockdown until the end of Friday at least, the size of the cluster and the infectiousness of the delta variant means an extension is likely. “We’re talking about weeks at alert level four to contain this outbreak,” he said. He was referring only to Auckland at this point “but it might change” if cases are detected elsewhere.

The flat at the centre of the outbreak. A flat of four young professionals have found themselves in the middle of this story. One of the flatmates, a man, works with the 58-year-old tradesperson from Devonport who first tested positive on Tuesday. He also lives with a nurse, a teacher and another man. The two women are sisters and their father shared a number of details with Michael Neilson from the NZ Herald.

The link to the border is, at the moment, unclear. Of the five cases announced yesterday afternoon, health officials said a woman in her 60s tested positive and “has a connection to the border”. It’s not yet known if she has links with the nine prior reported cases. If a firm connection can be made to the border, modelling for the size of the outbreak could be significantly reduced. Uncertainty between when the virus arrived and the first case was detected is one of the reasons the number of possible cases is so high.

Locations of interest now go back to the start of August. The ministry of health is casting a wide net in Auckland covering dozens of locations across the city. If you’ve been in Auckland over the past few weeks, just give them a look.

As the 48 hour deadline looms, planes fill. People have until the end of today to get home before a 48-hour travel window closes. Stuff has the story of one place where thousands are waiting to get home: Queenstown. Air New Zealand is mobilising larger jets than usual in an attempt to fly 5,000 people home before the deadline, but the airline has warned it might not get everyone out. It’s a window into the way this virus continues to disrupt lives, in both small and large ways.

It’s a far cry from a week ago, when the government hosted a reopening forum. The country’s top epidemiologists spoke confidently about the possibility of relaxing border restrictions to a packed Wellington room where no masks were present. On Monday, Sir David Skegg spoke to this newsletter about how masks diminish quality of life. That conversation is no longer theoretical. Yesterday, everyone inside the Beehive was wearing masks and keeping an appropriate distance, while outside, the streets of the capital were largely deserted. At least three anti-lockdown protests were busted by police across the country. The Spinoff’s live updates captured an absolutely wild day.

7.20am: Covid case numbers set to rise as almost 70 locations of interest confirmed

Almost 70 locations of interest have now been confirmed around Auckland and Coromandel with the director general of health warning that more Covid-19 cases will likely be announced today. The first location of interest – an Auckland dumpling restaurant – was visited by a confirmed Covid case more than two weeks ago on August 3.

So far, 10 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the community. All have the highly infectious delta strain of the virus and nine have been directly linked to one another. The 10th, an Air New Zealand crew member, has a link to the border but cannot be connected to the rest of the cluster.

Speaking to RNZ, Ashley Bloomfield said the number of cases will continue to rise. “[In New South Wales] we’ve seen around 70% of the cases there have been household contacts… so we’re fully expecting there to be more cases overnight,” he said.

As of 7am this morning, no new cases could be confirmed.

Asked about the Air New Zealand crew member – a woman in her 60s – that tested positive yesterday with a link to the border, Bloomfield said this could be an unrelated case. While the woman has a direct link to the border there has so far been no way to link her with the other nine community cases.

The August 3 location of interest was likely “precautionary”, Bloomfield said, and did not necessarily mean the case was infectious when they visited. He expected that regular wastewater testing in Auckland would have revealed any presence of Covid-19 in the community. “It may well be that one of the cases has described symptoms that go back that far” but was not actually infectious, Bloomfield said.

On Newstalk ZB, Bloomfield acknowledged that uptake of the Covid Tracer app has recently been low. But, he said this was just one element of the contact tracing system and it was important people familiarised themselves with the list of locations of interest.

Whether lockdown will be extended will depend on a cabinet decision tomorrow. Depending on the rise in case numbers, there could be a different decision for the South Island, Bloomfield posited. Rumours of confirmed cases in the south were so far unfounded, Bloomfield said.

The full list of locations of interest is available here

7.10am: What we know this morning

10 Covid-19 cases have so far been confirmed in the Auckland community.

One of these, a woman in her 60s, has a connection to the border.

There are almost 70 locations of interest dating back more than two weeks.

Lockdown is currently scheduled to end tomorrow night (except in Auckland and Coromandel)