Live updates, August 18: Auckland Covid-19 case confirmed as delta, four new cases announced

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 18, bringing you the latest as New Zealand moves back into lockdown. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

What you need to know

The entire country is in level four lockdown until at least 11.59pm Friday.

Auckland and the Coromandel are expected to remain in lockdown for an additional four days.

The first community case has been confirmed as the delta variant.

Four additional cases have been identified overnight.

Ardern and Bloomfield will next speak at 1pm.

8.00am: The Bulletin – What NZ needs to know about the delta cases

It’s been a trial by fire for our new Bulletin editor Justin Giovannetti, covering both the Afghanistan political crisis and a new Covid-19 community outbreak over his first three days in the new gig.

New Zealand is back at alert level four this morning. While the country has been here before, the delta variant has upended a lot of what we know about Covid-19. It’s a far more infectious and fast-moving virus. Here’s what we’ll be watching for today to know whether this is a short and sharp lockdown, or the beginning of something that could be considerably more painful:

There are now five known cases, including a nurse at Auckland hospital. How significant are the contacts of these new cases?

Will an epidemiological link be established to the border? This may indicate how much the virus has spread.

How will the delta variant, now confirmed, impact transmission? Data has shown people with delta go from infected to infectious in less than two days.

What is wastewater testing showing? So far nothing, but this is a useful tool to track the spread of the virus.

How significant are testing levels? There will need to be a balance between long queues and getting swabs to people who need them, either those showing symptoms or possibly exposed.

How many more locations of interest will appear and what risk of transmission do they pose?

7.45am: Coromandel mayor won’t start using Covid Tracer app despite delta scare

We all know the most simple way to help stop the spread of Covid-19 is to use the Tracer app. But, despite that, the Thames-Coromandel district mayor Sandra Goudie has revealed just how infrequently she scans in while out and about in the region.

The Coromandel has been linked to this latest community outbreak of Covid-19, after the index case visited the area while infectious.

Speaking to RNZ’s Checkpoint last night, Goudie said she would not normally scan in when visiting locations and the new delta scare would “probably not” inspire her to start. “It’s very hit and miss for me,” she said. “I’m quite a believer in my credit card tracking everywhere I’ve been.”

Once again, remember:

6.55am: Auckland Covid-19 case confirmed as delta, four new cases announced

Auckland’s new community case of Covid-19 has been confirmed as the highly transmissible delta variant and it’s already been spreading.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has told RNZ that four new community cases have been confirmed – all are linked to the original case.

The first case, announced last night, is a 58-year-old man from the suburb of Devonport. Ardern said he was a tradesperson. He along with his wife had visited the Coromandel over the weekend, while infectious. His wife was fully vaccinated and has so far tested negative for the virus.

One of the new cases announced this morning is an Auckland hospital nurse – a close contact of the index case – who had been fully vaccinated.

Ardern said that at this stage, health officials have not yet been able to link the case to the border or any other known case. “I’m hoping that at 1pm we can provide a little more information,” she said.

“Once we get genome information that then helps us narrow down potential sources,” Ardern said. Locating the original source was important, the PM said, as it can help to determine timelines and work out how many people may have been infected in the community.

Case investigations have been occurring overnight and any additional locations of interest will be revealed in due course.

The confirmation of delta meant that moving into level four was the “right decision,” said Ardern.

Speaking to Newshub, Ardern responded to criticism – including from the Act Party – about the decision to suspend vaccination clinics for 48 hours. The PM said she did not expect the clinics to be paused for the full two days, but the move was in order to allow them to set up for a level four environment.

For example, Ardern said, most clinics have not been able to socially distance patients due to the vast numbers moving through every day.

The Ministry of Health website has listed 15 locations of interest while Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said there were 23. Ardern confirmed the remaining locations were all private residences visited by the first case and as such would not be posted online.

What we know so far

The entire country has entered a snap 72-hour level four lockdown.

Auckland and the Coromandel are “likely” to spend a further four days in level four.

It follows a positive Covid-19 case being detected in the Auckland community.

There is no known link between the individual and the border or managed isolation.

Locations of interest updated.