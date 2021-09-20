Live updates, September 20: Auckland lockdown decision up in the air after Waikato Covid cases confirmed

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 20, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Say hello at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

Today’s agenda

1pm : The latest delta Covid case numbers will be revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release. We’ll be looking for two crucial things: the number of unlinked cases and whether the Waikato cases have been linked to the wider outbreak.

: The latest delta Covid case numbers will be revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release. We’ll be looking for two crucial things: the number of unlinked cases and whether the Waikato cases have been linked to the wider outbreak. 4pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will announce whether Auckland can drop down from alert level four.

8.40am: Auckland lockdown decision up in the air after Waikato Covid cases confirmed

While the deputy PM remained fairly coy this morning when asked whether Auckland will still leave level four this week, health experts have been quicker to admit the new Waikato cases are a major spanner in the works.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told Stuff that cabinet now has another serious consideration when making their decision today. “There’s a lot of detail that has to come out about this case, but the big question is, how did he [the prisoner] get it?” he said. “The cautious approach would be to keep Auckland in lockdown for a little longer.”

It all came down to how infectious the children were while they were at school, he said.

“The trouble is that there’s been this resistance to use of masks in schools, and even school buses. And we’ve argued that all these indoor environments should be covered if you want alert level two to really work,” Baker said.

Immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu told TVNZ’s Breakfast that she now expected Auckland to stay in level four. “Sadly, this isn’t good news and it’s looking unlikely that Auckland may move out of alert level three easily,”she said. “In terms of extending the boundary out beyond Auckland at this time is also looking likely.”

8.00am: ‘Totally irresponsible’ to bail Auckland prisoner to Waikato, says mayor

The Waikato district mayor has hit out at the decision to bail an Auckland prisoner to an address outside of the level four lockdown.

All three of the new cases are household contacts of a Covid-positive prisoner who was moved from Auckland to the region. Two of the new cases are children who attended Mangatangi School – at least one while symptomatic – and the third is an adult.

Speaking to RNZ, Allan Sanson said the decision to transfer the prisoner out of Auckland was “totally irresponsible”.

“I think there are some serious questions to be answered … You don’t just move people across the border because it’s convenient to put them in an address to bail them to … This person has been in the community for well over a week. Not acceptable.”

Sanson said he would have expected someone who had been in Auckland to be bailed to somewhere within the region. “Why weren’t precautions taken in making sure he wasn’t carrying Covid with him,” he said. “Nobody else can come out of Auckland unless you’re an essential worker without being tests – so why wasn’t this man tested?”

7.45am: Alert level decision to be revealed as Covid confirmed in Waikato

The shock discovery of three new Covid-19 cases in Waikato may not prevent Auckland moving out of alert level four this afternoon.

Right now, everywhere outside of Auckland is in “delta level two” while those in the supercity remain in total lockdown until at least midnight tomorrow. The new cases are household contacts of a Covid-positive prisoner who tested positive on Friday night.

Asked on RNZ if the new cases outside level four would impact today’s call on whether to confirm the “in principle decision” to move to level three on Wednesday, Grant Robertson, deputy prime minister, said “not necessarily”, and that indications remained that there is “no widespread transmission”. Of the Waikato cases he said: “Preliminary indications are that there may be an epidemiological link to one of the clusters.”

On Newstalk ZB, Robertson said more information will emerge today on the new Waikato cases that will help inform cabinet’s decision. A move to alert level three while new cases were still appearing was not an admission the elimination strategy had failed. “You can still eliminate in a level three framework. Level three still has quite significant restrictions,” he said.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Three test positive for Covid-19 in Waikato. The health ministry announced late last night that three people in the area around Kaiaua and Whakatīwai have tested positive, Stuff reports. They are the household members of a remand prisoner who left Mount Eden two weeks ago and was sent to the level two area. The prisoner tested positive on Friday on their return to Mount Eden. Two of the people in the household attended school last week. Experts warned RNZ that Auckland’s level four should be extended with Waikato now added.

Auckland’s alert level will be at the centre of attention today. Cabinet agreed last week that the city should move to level three on Wednesday, assuming the situation allows for it. That decisions will be reviewed today. Caroline McElnay, the director of public health, said she was “optimistic” at yesterday’s Beehive press conference, according to RNZ. It’s unclear how the new cases might change that.

The long tail of the outbreak continues to be an issue, with a stubbornly high number of cases reported daily. Since September 4, that daily case number has bounced between a dozen and two dozen new infections, with the exception of a big spike last Monday.

The Covid numbers: 24 new community cases were reported yesterday and 30% (6) of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. 1050 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak and 688 have recovered. 53,386 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Auckland’s long lockdown is starting to fray nerves. Stuff reports that since August 2020 the country’s biggest city has been placed in a cycle of restrictions that have put a heavy burden on Aucklanders. Some are starting to crack. Police warned that locals were breaking level four rules and took to the city’s beaches over the weekend, while more people were charged after heading south. Along with people intercepted trying to drive through paddocks around checkpoints, two different couples were arrested after travelling illegally to Taupō and Wellington over the weekend.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below