Live updates, July 22: PM to hold unplanned press conference after tip-off

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 22. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



9:00am: PM to hold unscheduled press conference

The prime minister will be holding an unplanned press conference at 11am this morning at parliament, following allegations made about one of her ministers. The claims were first made by National leader Judith Collins this morning, who told media she’d received a tip-off about a standing Labour minister. She said it alleged “inappropriate behaviour.”

Collins told media she had immediately passed the complaint on to the prime minister, whose office had no comment for media today.

We’ll bring you all the latest live.

7.45am: Taxpayers paid for Peters’ friends to visit Antarctica

RNZ’s reporting this morning that deputy prime minister Winston Peters directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two spots on a trip to Antarctica – to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia’s richest families.

It’s claimed that Bee Lin Chew and her daughter Su Arn Kwek travelled to Scott Base, at taxpayer expense, in February after Antarctica New Zealand made room for them at the insistence of Peters’ office. RNZ’s obtained emails under the official information act, which show Antarctica New Zealand pushing back at the request as only one spot was available on the trip, which had been reserved for a government minister.

7.40am: Collins claims she received tip-off about Labour minister

As if the week couldn’t get any wilder, National’s leader this morning casually revealed she’s received a tip-off about a Labour minister, which has been passed on to the prime minister.

Collins revealed the tidbit on the AM Show, saying “I have advised the Prime Minister and I have asked for anybody who has that information to send it directly to her.” She would not reveal what the tip-off was. “I am not going to be indulging in any attacks on Labour on these things,” Collins said.

Health minister Chris Hipkins later told the programme it was a “matter for the prime minister” when asked if he knew what Collins was told.

Collins told RNZ she received an email yesterday from a member of the public with information about a Labour minister. “I spoke straight away to the prime minister… and advised her I was not going to go back to the informant asking for further details or anything.”

She said the complaint alleged “inappropriate behaviour” by a current Labour minister and MP who is intending to stay on after the election – but would not disclose anything more. “I’m not going to do anything other than to treat this matter as something for [the prime minister] to deal with.”

The allegations follow two busy days for the leader of the opposition, as Collins had to deal with the fallout from revelations her former MP Andrew Falloon had sent explicit images to at least four women (more below).

The prime minister’s office won’t comment on the allegation.

7.40am: Fallout from Falloon scandal

Judith Collins has defended the timeframe in which she dealt with allegations against former National MP Andrew Falloon.

She told RNZ she’s spoken to former National leaders Simon Bridges and Todd Muller, as well as ex-deputy Nikki Kaye, since the story broke. They have confirmed to her they knew nothing about the matter until stories broke in the media.

Collins said her main concern when she first heard about the allegations against Falloon was that he might take his own life, so she arranged for him to get back to his family safely. “I was very concerned, so I arranged for the chief whip to drive him to the airport and put him on a plane to Christchurch… and the deputy whip, who has a background working in mental health, to collect him from the airport and then to drive him to his family home in Ashburton.”

She denied using mental health as a smokescreen to protect the party, saying his behaviour was “despicable” but that he’s still a human being.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Much more emerged on the scandal around outgoing National MP Andrew Falloon yesterday. The police will now be reopening their inquiries into the matter, after previously finding that there was insufficient grounds for a prosecution to proceed. Falloon has also given his resignation from parliament – effective immediately – after pressure from party leader Judith Collins to do so.

The catalyst for all of this happening was further women coming forward with allegations they had also received deeply inappropriate messages from the MP. Stuff’s Henry Cooke reported on screenshots showing Falloon had been sending such messages to a second different woman, and over the course of the day Newshub’s Tova O’Brien brought the number up to four. National’s leadership teams – both current and former – have both confirmed that they were unaware of any such conduct from Falloon until this story broke, though Collins has said that she now believes that she was lied to by the former MP, and that such messaging was a “pattern of behaviour”. According to the NZ Herald, Collins says she was told by Falloon that there was nothing further she needed to know about, when she confronted him about the initial allegation.

For National, it raises more serious questions about who is being selected as candidates. Falloon is now the third MP to recently display a significant failure of character, while holding onto a safe National seat. Previous examples include Todd Barclay and then Hamish Walker in Clutha-Southland, and you could probably make a similar case for Jami-Lee Ross in Botany, with the caveat that he had been in parliament since 2011. This piece on Politik goes into the issue in depth – National has now established a pattern by which men who have grown up embedded in politics end up showing themselves to be unsuitable as representatives of the people.

Significant damage has been done to infrastructure around Tairāwhiti from heavy rain, along with the flooding that hit Northland. Around the East Coast, the scale of the damage was put by the lead story in the Around the East Coast, the scale of the damage was put by the lead story in the Gisborne Herald on Monday – on Tuesday a particular focus was put on Waiomatatini Valley , which has suffered a significant slip. Tolaga Bay has also been hit hard by logging debris once again, as One News reports, it’s an issue that has plagued the beachside community for years.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



Andrew Falloon resigned, after pressure from leader Judith Collins to do so immediately.

Two more women came forward with allegations that Falloon sent them unsolicited sexual images.

The police reopened their investigation into Falloon.

About 20 police officers faced off with protestors in Avondale, over the felling of native trees.

There was one new case of Covid-19, and $300m more funding for the government’s health response.

Labour MP Raymond Huo announced he’s retiring from politics.

Read yesterday’s live updates here.