Live updates, July 20: One more case of Covid-19, in managed isolation

Good afternoon, and welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 20. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

2:00pm: Our Covid data, tracked

1.40pm: Peters ordered to pay nearly $320,000 after failed court action

The deputy prime minister’s been ordered by the High Court to pay nearly $320,000 in costs, after his failed court action over details of his superannuation payments being leaked.

Winston Peters was in court last November, seeking $1.8 million in damages from former government ministers Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley, two public sector bosses, and a government department. Following the hearing, it was ruled Peters’ privacy was deliberately breached – but that Peters was unable to establish who was responsible for the leak.

Today, the Herald’s reporting Peters will have to pay Bennett and Tolley $101,897.26 – while a total of $215,921.11 is to be paid to the remaining defendants.

And it’s not over yet, with Peters planning to appeal.

1:20pm: One new case of Covid-19

Updated

There’s just one new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, in managed isolation. Today’s case is a man in his 40s who arrived in the country last Wednesday from Mexico, flying via Los Angeles.

He tested positive following testing on his third day and has been transferred, along with his family, to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 26.

Meanwhile, a person was transferred from Auckland’s quarantine facility to Middlemore Hospital yesterday evening for an unrelated health condition. This person is in a stable condition. We’re seeking clarification as to whether they had tested positive for Covid-19.



“Members of staff treating the man were made aware that he had returned from overseas to a managed quarantine facility and appropriate protocols were followed, including the use of PPE. No members of staff are considered close contacts,” the ministry said.

“The patient was cared for in a separate room in the Emergency Department at Middlemore Hospital before being transferred to a separate room on one of the hospital wards.”

“Middlemore Hospital has considerable recent experience of treating patients with COVID-19. Members of the public can be assured that the hospital is safe for patients, visitors and staff.”

It has now been 80 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

12.25pm: Facebook data shows Judith Collins’ popularity online

It may come as no surprise, but a breakdown of data from Facebook confirms that National’s new leader is more popular than the last two. Judith Collins took over as opposition leader less than a week ago, but has had no trouble dominating the news cycle since then.

Wellington-based marketing team Aro Digital have crunched the number of positive, neutral, and negative comments from the National Party Facebook page, following each leader’s takeover.

Simon Bridges’ announcement post on February 27 2018 had comments with a sentiment of 26.1% negative, 33.2% neutral and 40.7% positive.

Todd Muller’s post on May 22 2020 had comments with a sentiment of 20.7% negative, 23.4% neutral and 55.9% positive.

Judith Collins’ recent announcement post on July 14 2020 has (at 5pm 16 July) a comment sentiment of 12.9% negative, 20.3% neutral and an overwhelming 65.8% positive.

12.15pm: Covid cases still surging in Australia

A New South Wales MP has told media “hundreds and hundreds” of people will have to self-isolate, following a new breakout of Covid-19. The cluster was detected at a venue in the town of Batemans Bay, on the south coast of Australia.

“This is obviously devastating news to our community and we have to make sure everybody isolates, everybody gets tested and sticks to the critical rules that are there to keep us safe,” Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Nine.

11.35am: Air New Zealand launches online credit tool

The national airline has unveiled its new online credit tool, to help customers affected by cancellations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Air New Zealand has come under fire in recent months for its policy around not issuing refunds to the thousands of customers who were unable to travel. It’s also been incredibly difficult for people to access their credit if they wanted to rebook their flights.

Consumer NZ had been fighting for all customers to be refunded over cancelled flights. Chief executive Jon Duffy said the organisation met with Air New Zealand to discuss the airline only providing credits for flights cancelled due to Covid-19.

Duffy said Air New Zealand maintained its position, stating it would only give refunds if required to by law.

“There are many loyal Air New Zealand customers who will be extremely disappointed by the response. The only way to fix the problem is to change the law so consumers aren’t left in this situation again,” he said.

10.15am: Up to 750 jobs to go at The Warehouse

Up to 750 jobs are on the line at The Warehouse, following a proposed restructure revealed to staff this morning. All stores opened an hour late this morning as workers were told of the news. Newshub’s reporting The Warehouse chief executive Pejman Okhovat said the company had asked stores to review proposed “revised rosters”.

“While there may be a reduction in roles, there will not be any reduction in team member pay, with all The Warehouse team members soon to receive another wage increase under the collective agreement signed last year to move team members to the living wage.”

The Herald is claiming it could be 900 jobs, according to a report from First Union. The union’s claiming the company told those gathered it planned to eliminate 782 roles, and an additional 137 jobs in store closures.

The Warehouse Group had earlier revealed plans to close several stores around the country: The Warehouse in Whangaparaoa, Johnsonville and Dunedin central, and Warehouse Stationery Te Awamutu. The Noel Leeming Clearance Centre in Henderson and the Noel Leeming store in Tokoroa.

9.50am: Seymour vs Peters?

Act and New Zealand First are both minor political parties fighting for political oxygen in an election year dominated by Labour and National. Now, the thought of a literal round of fisticuffs between David Seymour and Winston Peters has gained some credibility.

On Twitter, Seymour criticised Peters for his election promise to slash immigration. “Peters himself will soon be retired and will require a care worker to help him get dressed and go for a walk. He’ll discover that such facilities can’t function without migrant workers,” Seymour wrote.

But Peters wasn’t having it: “I’ve spent much of my career respecting and working for retirees. You seem to want to euthanise them. As for your nasty comments about my physical – I reckon you’d last ten seconds in the ring with me.”

“There’d be three hits – you hitting me, me hitting you, and the ambulance hitting 100. Thank your lucky stars I’m not into physical violence.”

Where do I get my tickets?

There’d be three hits – you hitting me, me hitting you, and the ambulance hitting 100. Thank your lucky stars I’m not into physical violence. — Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) July 19, 2020

9:00am: Charging returnees a ‘complex’ issue – Woods

The National Party has this weekend signalled it would start to charge New Zealanders returning home for mandatory isolation – if elected into office this September. Deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said adults would be charged $3000 to help cover the costs of being put up in a hotel. Now, Labour has said it is considering a similar scheme. Cabinet will be discussing the matter today, but a final decision on any payment is unlikely.

The minister responsible for managed isolation and quarantine, Megan Woods told RNZ this morning, “There won’t be a final decision today but we’ve been signalling for many, many weeks now that charging for managed isolation and quarantine is something that we need to consider.”

“It’s very complex. There’s a range of legal equity implementation issues that we’ve had to work our way through.”

7.45am: Winston Peters launches 2020 election campaign

If recent polling’s to be believed, it’s going to be a tough battle ahead for New Zealand First if the party wants to return to parliament after September’s election. The party launched its campaign yesterday, with leader Winston Peters front and centre. Hayden Donnell went along for a close encounter with the New Zealand First faithful.

Meanwhile, Peters told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning that immigration will be a bottom line for its support in any government formed after the election. The party wants to restrict immigration to a net growth of 15,000 people a year. Peters was also critical of his government partners Labour and the Greens. At the campaign launch, he said his party had opposed their “woke pixie dust.” Peters told Hosking that, while in government, his party had achieved everything they promised before the last election.

During an extraordinary interview on RNZ’s Morning Report, Peters was pushed on why New Zealand First had hired two political operatives who were involved in the Brexit campaign. Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore have been dubbed the “bad boys of Brexit” for their work on the campaign. Peters said National and Labour have also used international experts in their campaigns. “Why did the National party need Crosby Textor? Did I see you raising that at the last election. The Labour Party has got the international socialist [and] Labour arm helping them.”

Peters was questioned on the fact that the Brexit campaign was infamous for its misinformation, which could make some people concerned about the type of campaign New Zealand First planned to run. Peters said that line of questioning was “defamatory.”

“We have people helping us from all around the world, all legally, all above board. I just wish you’d focus on the others such as the National Party which has been financed by international governments and you’re not even asking questions.”

Peters said it was the New Zealand First Party paying for the services of Banks and Wigmore, not the elusive New Zealand First Foundation. He clarified that the Foundation, which is the subject of a Serious Fraud Office investigation, is not operating at the moment.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The days of free hotel stays for all returning New Zealanders appear to be drawing to a close. With taxpayers having already stumped up more than $81 million in managed isolation and quarantine costs, the government is under increasing pressure to introduce some form of user-pays.

Yesterday National announced it planned to charge returnees $3,000 each, with children under three years exempt; those over three would incur a charge of $500. Deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said it all comes down to fairness. “Many Kiwis have only one or two overseas holidays in their lives. National won’t expect taxpayers to pay for other Kiwis returning from high-paying careers or expensive holidays in Europe.”

It’s very clear by now that the government has something similar in mind. Instead of the usual sniping at National’s policy, minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods simply said it was “encouraging” to see the opposition support “something the government’s been talking about for a number of weeks now”. The prime minister has previously said she wants to charge only those who chose to leave the country after lockdown, and Woods said yesterday the charges should be “fair and equitable”. But last night, Stuff’s Henry Cooke reported a cabinet paper was circulating proposing the exact same charge as National’s policy – $3k. Cabinet is set to discuss it this afternoon, though it’s not clear if an announcement will be made today. Either way, by getting out in front of the government, National is now in a position to claim the moral high ground on the issue.

So does that mean a “fees for returnees” policy will sail through parliament? Not quite, according to Victoria University of Wellington law lecturer Dean Knight. He told Stuff a payment scheme would likely require a new law, carefully calibrated to avoid breaching citizens’ legal rights. While the Bill of Rights protects the right of return to the country, it also allows the government to introduce “reasonable and proportionate constraints” on that right.

Another risk factor is the reaction of those forced to pay up, argued Knight’s Victoria University law colleague Eddie Clark in a tweet thread. “It feels inevitable that a charging regime will increase non-compliance with managed isolation. If people feel fine, are being charged an arm and a leg, and resent their detention, you think that encourages compliance? Yes the current regime is expensive. But with a very few exceptions, it seems to be working.”

7.30am: Yesterday’s top stories

There were three new cases of Covid-19, two men in their 30s and one woman in her 70s. All were detected in managed isolation.

All returning adult New Zealanders would be charged $3000 to cover a significant portion of the cost of their quarantine stay under National policy announced yesterday. The government has indicated it too is looking at introducing fees.

At the NZ First Party Conference, Winston Peters pledged an annual cap of 15,000 immigrants and said the immigration portfolio going to NZ First would be a “bottom line” for any post-election deals.

Defending National’s failure to mention climate change in its infrastructure plan, Judith Collins said the nuclear-free issue of this generation is not climate change, but “the economy”

Read yesterday’s live updates here.