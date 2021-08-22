Live updates, August 22: New case brings to seven number of Covid-affected high schools to seven

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 21, day five of level four lockdown across Aotearoa. Catherine McGregor is on duty today; get in touch at catherine@thespinoff.co.nz

9.20am: Free childcare for workers in essential services

As with last year’s nationwide lockdown, free childcare will again be made available to workers in alert level four businesses and services.

Workers in essential services with children aged up to 13 can access the free care. A list of 32 providers nationwide will be made available to parents from today.

The scheme is for workers in level four businesses and services, and other exempted services such as fire and emergency and border workers.

It is also only for those workers who do not have childcare in place – parents are expected to use their own private arrangements where possible.

Providers may offer options for childcare either in the child’s home, or in the carer’s home. “We’re aiming to provide as much flexibility as possible for those workers who need it,” said health minister Chris Hipkins in a statement.

All 32 providers are licensed services that usually provide home-based early childhood education and each carer will be limited to caring for children from a total of one family only.

8.50am: Positive cases at two Auckland high schools

A student has tested positive at Western Springs College in Auckland’s inner west, parents were informed last night. The student is understood to have last been in class on Tuesday, August 17, the day before the country went into lockdown.

Earlier on Saturday Pukekohe High School told parents that a member of staff had tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday’s new cases bring the number of schools with positive cases to seven: the others are De La Salle College, McAuley High School, Avondale College, Northcote College and Lynfield College, all in Auckland. A bus driver for Mt Roskill Intermediate School has also tested positive.

The combined rolls of the schools amounts to around 12,000 students.

A University of Auckland student tested positive on Friday, and yesterday AUT students were informed that a second student had tested positive.

8am: The day ahead

There’ll be a press conference from Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins today at 1pm with the latest case numbers and other developments. We’ll update all the essential details here.

The official case count stands at 51, but there’s every expectation that number will rise today and for some time to come. As Grant Robertson put it yesterday, “we just have to accept that things get worse before they get better”.

Last night Western Springs College announced a student had tested positive, bringing the number of Auckland secondary schools hit by Covid-19 to seven. We’ll have more details on the new case shortly, and on the cases at the other schools, and at Auckland University and AUT, as they come to hand.

The number of cases in Wellington is now six, but few details have emerged so far. We’re hoping that more information about those cases, all linked to the Auckland outbreak, is forthcoming today.

We’ll also check in with Victoria as it starts the first day of its new statewide lockdown, and with NSW, which posted a record case count of 825 yesterday.